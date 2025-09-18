Alligator Alcatraz Auschwitz was supposed to shut down. Following an environmental lawsuit from the Miccosukee Tribe, a federal judge ordered it on August 21, 2025. They were given sixty days to dismantle the camp.

They didn’t wait. They started to divide up detainees like assets being liquidated. Some were sent to other ICE-run prisons. Others were deported. Officials said the camp would be empty by the end of August.

The appeals court reopened the camp on September 4.

Only after two thirds of the detainees were disappeared.

Eight hundred show no record at all. They have completely vanished from the system like they were never there at all. Another 450 are listed with no location and only the message, “Call ICE for details.”

Eighteen hundred men went behind those fences. Today, only six hundred can be found. That means over 1,200 human beings are simply gone…

Not relocated. Not released. Not deported with paperwork. Just gone.

1,200+ People Do Not Disappear on Accident

This is not just a paperwork error. More than 1,200 people have gone missing from a U.S. government facility, and no one in power can say where they are. There are no records of transfer, no confirmed releases, no deportation documents. Families are calling every number they can find, and getting silence.

Lawyers say their clients were removed from rosters without notice, often just hours before a scheduled visit. When they ask where they went, no one answers.

The detainee disappears, and so does the paper trail.

ICE blames the state. Florida blames ICE. No one provides names, dates, or destinations. No public list of who went in and who came out.

Meanwhile, over 1,200 people are simply gone. You don't misplace that many people by accident. You move them in secret, delay contact just long enough, and make sure nobody outside the system can follow.

If they're hiding these people from their families, we need to ask why. Because when people disappear from custody and no one is held accountable, it is not just a failure of policy. It is a deliberate act of erasure.

Modern Day Black Sites

Just yesterday, ICE was exposed holding hundreds of people for weeks at a time inside an office building. Not a jail. Not a detention center. An office. Specifically, the Burlington, Massachusetts field office. A place that was never designed to detain anyone overnight.

There are no beds. No showers. No clocks. No access to attorneys or family. People sleep on concrete floors, shoulder to shoulder, crammed into rooms without privacy, legal access, or even a phone call home. Local lawmakers were even denied access to this “facility.”

Between January and July more than 2,700 names were logged into that place. Over a thousand of those people stayed past a single night. One man stayed for twenty days. The building sits next to a mall, anonymous and bland, and inside it a hidden system practiced disappearance.

Just a hidden black site operating in broad daylight.

That is the point of black sites. They exist so abuse can happen in silence. So people can be beaten, starved, denied medicine, mistreated until they break. So human rights violations can unfold without oversight.

The Trump administration has already been exposed, again and again, for using ICE to commit those violations.

These sites make it easy. They make it normal. They make it invisible.

And yet, none of those 2,700 were the 1,200 men who disappeared from Alligator Auschwitz. And even scarier, Alligator Auschwitz has cameras and reporters watching, but what happens at the places where no one knows to look? Like this field office? How many more places are people being stashed at that we don’t know about?

Black sites are built to disappear people. Guantánamo showed us this. Every CIA black site that existed showed us, too. People were tortured. People were held for decades. People were erased into a black hole of law. That is what Trump has always wanted for immigrants. And now the machine is being assembled in plain sight.

Those Who Fail to Learn from History

In Trump’s first administration ICE built the system to do this.

Private prisons. Remote locations. Endless transfers that erased the trail. People vanished and almost nobody was held accountable. A 2018 study showed ICE used 630 detention sites across the country. Two-thirds were privately run. Nearly two-thirds were in remote areas, far from cities or legal networks.

Even back then, families often couldn’t reach their loved ones, sometimes didn’t even know where they were. Sixty percent of detainees were transferred at least once, moved from one hidden site to another until they simply disappeared.

Many of those people have never been accounted for.

Now the second time around? They are trying to make this the norm.

The black sites don’t bother hiding in deserts anymore. They sit in daylight, like Burlington’s office park where 2,700 names were logged this year. They sprawl in swamps, like Alligator Alcatraz where 1,200 men disappeared without record.

Officials call them ‘remote’ detention centers, but they are really black sites. Places where people can be mistreated without oversight. Where they can be starved, denied medicine, beaten, or kept from lawyers until they disappear from the record completely.

We cannot look away. We must demand that DHS/ICE account for every single person. Where are the 1,200 men from Alligator Alcatraz? How many more are missing?

Call your representatives. Flood DHS and ICE with demands. Calls. Post on social media. Talk about it with your friends and family. Let them know we see them. They cannot disappear people in plain sight.

If you want to know what you would have done during the Nazi rise to power, look at what you are doing now. Because this is it.

Quick Note from the Author:

Hi, I’m Dissent. I am the writer for this article, and the only writer for this newsletter. Thank you for refusing to sleepwalk through this moment.

I started Dissent in Bloom because I was tired of lies. No newsroom, no billionaire backers. Just me, digging through records, asking questions, pouring coffee, and refusing silence.

