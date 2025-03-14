3/14/25: Veterans March 💙

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript113/14/25: Veterans March 💙Dissent in BloomMar 14, 202511ShareTranscriptVeterans deserve better. Take a listen to these moving speeches from our vets and their loved ones today in Columbus, OH, USA.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDissent in Bloom 🌺SubscribeAuthorsDissent in BloomRecent PostsCECOT: Sent to Hell by the United StatesJul 22 • Dissent in BloomWhy I Started Dissent in Bloom — And Why I’m (Also) Coming to YouTubeJul 17 • Dissent in BloomJun 29Elon Musk believes that the greatest flaw in Western civilization is empathy. Mar 7 • Dissent in Bloom