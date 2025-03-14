Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Transcript

3/14/25: Veterans March 💙

Mar 14, 2025

Veterans deserve better. Take a listen to these moving speeches from our vets and their loved ones today in Columbus, OH, USA.

