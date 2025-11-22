Many of you know me as an investigative journalist, and I am. But that’s not my career. My career is nursing. I am a registered nurse, and I am so tired. This is my white flag.

I go to work in a job that demands everything I have. My body. My patience. My skills. My emotions. My sleep. My safety. I take care of people on the worst days of their lives. I keep them alive. I comfort them when no one else is there. I deal with fear, grief, blood, chaos, constant alarms, and the kind of human suffering most people never have to witness up close.

We never talk about that part. The emotional toll. The psychological labor. The fact that nurses walk people to the edge of life and stay there with them so they do not have to be alone. I have trauma from terminally weaning a woman’s oxygen while holding her hand because she asked me to stay.

I walked with her from the beginning to the end. I saw it through. I sat in her silence. I felt her leave the world. And then I wiped my face, charted it, and moved on to the next call light because that is what the job demands.

People think nursing is just tasks. But tasks don’t follow you home. Voices do. Faces do. The ones you saved. The ones you couldn’t. The ones who asked you to stay.

And while all of that is happening, I take hits too. Actual hits. Assault.

I get yelled at. I get insulted. I get grabbed. I get blamed. I get treated like a maid, a servant, a therapist, a social worker, a mother, and a crisis negotiator, all while being expected to smile through the disrespect.

When a patient or family member abuses me, the first question some nurse administrators ask is not “Are you okay?” but “What did you do to cause it? What could you have done to stop it?” As if the violence is our fault. As if we are the ones who need correcting.

A nurse in Ohio was strangled by a patient’s boyfriend, and the hospital still needed the union to step in before anyone took her safety seriously. That is the level of disrespect we are talking about.

Nurses are treated like an expense to be contained, not people who keep the lights on and the patients breathing. We are built into the room rate but somehow never considered essential. It is a strange kind of invisibility. The system cannot function without us, but it acts like we are endlessly replaceable.

And the work itself is designed to grind us down. Twelve hour shifts. Bodies aching. Nerves shot. A “thirty minute lunch” that vanishes half the time because most hospitals do not staff break nurses.

To eat, you have to beg a coworker who is also drowning to watch your patients and double their workload. And if you don’t take a break because no one can safely watch your patients, you don’t get support. You get a mandatory meeting.

That happened to me. Instead of addressing unsafe staffing or impossible acuity, leadership dragged us into a meeting to ask why we aren’t “taking our breaks.”

As if the problem is our attitude and not a system that runs on the fumes of exhausted people who care too much to abandon their patients.

None of this is rare. None of this is surprising. And that is the problem.

Nursing grew out of a world that expected women to give until they disappeared. The job still carries that expectation.

A count of my steps after a long shift. Miles on miles a day.

Be caring. Be quiet. Be strong. Do not complain. Do not crack. Do not stop. And if you do break, if you speak up, if you refuse to keep bleeding for free, someone will tell you that you are the problem.

And now, as the profession collapses under impossible weight, the larger system has decided to pull support too. The Department of Education changed how it classifies graduate nursing programs. Many advanced nursing degrees no longer count as professional degrees. That means students lose access to the federal loans and supports that law, medicine, and other fields still get. Nursing students already drown in debt. This decision shoves the next generation even further underwater.

At the same time, federal policies are squeezing other public service fields like teaching and public health. The message is the same. We want the labor. We do not want to invest in the people who provide it.

Nurses are already running on fumes. Now the pipeline that brings new nurses into the field is being choked. This will hurt patients. This will hurt communities. This will break the people who are trying to hold the entire health care system together with their bare hands.

So here I am. A nurse. Tired. Done pretending.

This is my white flag. I am telling the truth. I am human. I am exhausted. I care deeply, but caring cannot keep holding up a system that refuses to support us. Something has to change. And it has to change soon.

