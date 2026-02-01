The cameras are entirely fixated on the spectacle of the President’s decline.

Headline after headline about the slurred speech, the bruised hands, the pointless tangents, the aimless wandering through the halls of the White House. But they are missing the true danger. You have to understand that Trump is merely a vessel now. And in the White House? There is something far more calculated waiting, it’s wearing a crucifix, and it’s one blood clot away from taking the reigns.

And his name is J.D. Vance.

There is a very specific reason Vance chose to convert to Catholicism on the very eve of his political ascent, and I assure you, it had nothing to do with god.

Back In 2019, Vance knelt at the altar of St. Gertrude’s on Miami Street, but you must understand that the threshold he crossed led to something far darker than a pew in Cincinnati. Vance was stepping into a political apparatus disguised as faith that is swallowing the country whole, moment by moment, while the world watches the wrong stage.

This moment was engineered over years. But Vance is not the architect; he is the puppet, and the man pulling the wires is none other than Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel.

Yes, the same Peter Thiel that keeps having interviews and private $200 lectures to preach to rich people about the “antichrist” and a coming Armageddon.

Thiel was raised evangelical, the son of Klaus and Susanne, but the voice that truly guides him was found in the halls of Stanford Law. It was there Thiel met Rene Girard. A Roman Catholic philosopher turned mentor. Thiel was his student, his disciple, and he acknowledges that Girard is the shadow behind everything he believes — the single most powerful influence on his world — with Thiel giving the eulogy at Girard’s funeral when he passed in 2015.

JD Vance is not just a political ally, he is Thiel’s philosophical ‘son.’

Their history is the the key to understanding the current regimes ideology as Thiel was the one who introduced Vance to Rene Girard. JD Vance wrote an article that publicly credited Peter Thiel and Rene Girard for his conversion to Catholicism in 2019.

“It is indeed better that men should be led to worship God by teaching, than that they should be driven to it by fear of punishment or pain; but it does not follow that because the former course is better, the latter should not be adopted.” — St. Augustine of Hippo

These are no longer just abstract theories discussed in the dark. They have become the cold, operational foundation of everything Vance intends to build.

You have to understand how they see you. To Vance and Thiel, you are not a citizen; you are a product. They believe you have been programmed by what they call the "Liberal Cathedral" — the universities and the media that manufacture your reality.

To them, these institutions are the Antichrist, and you have fallen for the lie. They do not believe you can be trusted with democracy. In their eyes, if you are left to choose, you will destroy civilization because you are driven by envy and the herd.

Some argue that Vance could never have the following that Trump has. But it does not matter if Vance is unloved by the masses. Popularity is a something he does not require. This blueprint for permanent control was not written yesterday.

It is the work of the Heritage Foundation and a network of religious organizations fueled by dark money like those that belong to Peter Thiel, a project that has been growing in the dark since the days of Ronald Reagan. And it is working. As of November 2025, this administration has already achieved forty percent of the goals laid out in Project 2025.

And you have to ask yourself a question. If they are truly the masters of the universe, and they know we are all bad and only they can save us, then why do they have to work this hard? Why do they need to funnel dark money through the system for fifty+ years, starting all the way back with Reagan? If humanity is so naturally broken, why does it cost them trillions of dollars to keep us down?

If you doubt the connection to Heritage and Vance, you only have to look at the first page. J.D. Vance wrote the foreword to ‘Dawn’s Early Light’ a book written by Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation and author of Project 2025.

Vance wrote, “The Heritage Foundation isn’t some random outpost on Capitol Hill; it is and has been the most influential engine of ideas for Republicans from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump. We are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets. In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon.”

And see that same Kevin Roberts, does not even attempt to hide who holds his leash.

He says it openly. He admits — in a public video still available on YouTube — that every week, he receives his guidance on how to run this country from the priests at the Catholic Information Center. A place located only 0.5 miles from the White House, a place that is run by none than Opus Dei.

And as for Trump? He is too far gone to understand the difference. The arterial stenosis, the plaques hardening in the brain, the confusion — he is a man in blatant medical decline. But Vance and his apparatus know exactly how to handle him. He is just the signature on the paper.

You butter him up, you whisper that he is the king, throw a little money to him and his friends, and you let him believe he is in control.

That is exactly how Vance landed where he is now.

In fact, in February of 2021, it was Peter Thiel who paid the airfare for Vance to walk into Mar-a-Lago, look Trump in the eye and tell him he had been brainwashed by the press, that he had been wrong all along and Trump was right.

Vance followed that meeting with going on Fox News preaching the same gospel to MAGA, and by March, Thiel began donating to Vance’s Senate campaign donating a total of $15 million dollars before he ever announced his Senate run in July.

Donald Trump officially endorsed J.D. Vance for Senate on April 15, 2022. JD Vance won the Senate then. And he’s won the Vice Presidency seat now.

It’s funny how quickly principles dissolve. Vance is the same man who texted his roommate calling Trump “America’s Hitler,” and “cultural heroin,” and swore he would vote for his dog before he would ever vote for Trump.

And now, the stage is finally set. The civil liberties you thought were permanent are vanishing by the day. And while we are all just trying to keep our heads above water as the world burns down... while ICE is killing Americans in the streets — powered by Peter Thiels Palantir — and the chaos rises like a tide... you must understand that Thiel and Vance are not panicking. They are watching. They are smiling. They are plotting the next move. And they are seeing their plan play out exactly as it was written.

Note: If this story feels familiar, it’s because I’ve told this tale in older articles. But the truth has a way of expanding. Once I uncovered more, I decided to rebuild the piece from the ground up so it could hold the weight of everything new I’ve learned. The photographs included are from St. Gertrude’s — the very place where he was baptized into the fold. Sources are hyperlinked in the article.