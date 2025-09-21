Dissent in Bloom ♥

Dissent in Bloom ♥

KTB
Sep 21

Good article - and thank you for the detailed history. It's important to remember the details of the Third Reich - periodicals like Der Sturmer and the various Nazi laws - because doing so reminds us that fascism doesn't come dramatically, like a supervillain conquering the world, but through banal means like seductively evil editorialists and the abuse of boring, technocratic state power.

Jason Cobb
Sep 21

This article is on point. As a member of the LGTBQ+ community, the thought about having our rights stripped away after only having them for a decade is unimaginable. People need to wake up and realize that NO ONE matters to a narcissist like Donald Trump.

