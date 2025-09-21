What is most terrifying about the descent into authoritarian rule is its normality. Shops are open. Children are walking to school. Neighbors wave across the fence.

Today, families are out at pumpkin patches, buying costumes, planning for Thanksgiving dinners. Life carries on with an eerie resemblance to what it was before. Things feel almost normal.

Yet beneath the surface, power is consolidating, dissent is vanishing, and fear is becoming the quiet rhythm of daily life. Every one who lived through it told themselves they were different, that such things could never happen there.

America is saying those same words now, even as the cage door swings shut.

What is Fascism?

Fascism dresses itself in flags and anthems, pretending to protect the nation while stripping people of their rights. It teaches the public to fear enemies, real or imagined, and to unite by blaming them. The army swells with money while ordinary people go without. Women are forced into narrow cages, and love that does not fit the mold is punished.

The news is censored. Fear is constant. Martyrs are made. Religion is bent into a tool for control. Corporations are shielded, workers are silenced, teachers and artists are attacked. Those who do not fall in line are purged and smeared. Police are given endless power, leaders steal in daylight, and elections are staged theater.

If this sounds familiar, it is because you are living it.

On the surface it almost looks like patriotism. Underneath it is only control.

Dissent is recast as betrayal. Protest becomes an attack on the flag. A question becomes blasphemy. Leaders wrap themselves in Bibles and banners until loyalty to the nation is made indistinguishable from loyalty to one man.

When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross. — Sinclair Lewis

Authoritarianism & the Dehumanization of ‘The Other’

The Nazis did not begin with death camps. They began with stories. Propaganda. They invented an enemy. ‘The Other.’

Tabloids like Der Stürmer dripped poison every day, calling Jewish families parasites. The Law for the Restoration of the Professional Civil Service drove doctors, lawyers, and teachers out of their jobs. Newspapers painted individuals as monsters. Book burnings as the literature did not meet the ‘state-approved’ rhetoric.

“Gold in the Ghetto” (left) and Der Stürmer newspaper (right) are examples of Nazi propaganda: one newspaper mocked a Jewish woman in the Łódź Ghetto as a “bank vault” to paint Jewish people as deceitful, while the caricatures dehumanize the Jewish as greedy and corrupt. Both were designed to make people view them as less than human, and look the other way as horrible things happened.

And yes, there was resistance. Most Germans didn’t like Hitler — they mocked him as a loud crank on the edge of politics. His first attempt to overthrow things (during the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch) collapsed. It ended in gunfire, leaving 16 Nazis dead, and Hitler jailed and ridiculed as a failure.

But history shows how quickly a joke can turn inward.

The Great Depression (1929) shattered Germany, and elites, desperate to protect their money and power, practically carried him into office. They used their money and power in his rise. So, of course initially he sided with the elites, letting corporations run things, crushing unions, and giving business huge contracts.

They ran the show at first. But that didn’t last. Once Hitler had full control, corporations no longer called the shots they became tools of the Nazi state, forced to serve its war machine. They profited only as long as they obeyed, and refusal meant ruin or worse.

The ordinary people followed out of hunger and fear, with one in three unemployed and families starving. Hitler promised food, jobs, and stability, but only by blaming others. He perpetuated that a strong Germany needed a scapegoat.

Germany, 1931: A Nazi demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate proclaimed that “only a strong Germany can provide work for its people.

See, first it was the Jewish community, then communists, then Roma, the disabled, LGBTQ people, and anyone outside the Nazi mold. His every promise was built on a scapegoat, until no one was safe.

Not only did he create an enemy but a shared purpose, turning fear into loyalty. From the Nuremberg Laws that stripped the Jewish of citizenship, to the purges that silenced political opponents, to the camps that swallowed Roma, the disabled, LGBTQ people, and dissenters, every step tightened the circle of who counted as human.

And the end result was Nazi Germany — a regime whose wars and genocides left tens of millions of innocent people dead.

“Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.” —Martin Niemöller

The New Rise of the Old Pattern

Trump’s Beer Hall Putsch was January 6. He did not go to jail. His loyalists were rounded up and punished, and then he moved to undo that punishment once he returned to power. That is exactly what happened after 1933.

When the Nazis took control they overturned the sentences from the failed putsch, turned the participants into martyrs, and made heroes of the men who once tried to overthrow the state. Trump did a modern version of that with Ashli Babbitt.

He sold people a simple story. He told the poorly informed that groceries were sky high because of Biden, because Democrats, because outsiders. The truth was more complicated. Inflation rose worldwide. America’s economy was not Germany in 1932. Still, people saw only the price at the checkout and they followed whoever promised a fix.

I had a coworker vote for Trump because of ‘cheaper groceries.’ That did not happen.

At the same time the elites moved. Billionaires and corporate power helped put him back in place. They funded campaigns, bankrolled inauguration events, and backed spectacles that tied the state to private money. They thought they could use him to protect their wealth.

That is the same bargain German industrialists made in the 1930s. At first businesses ran things. Then it flipped on them.

Under Hitler corporations became instruments of the state, forced to serve the war machine. They profited so long as they obeyed. Refusal meant ruin or worse.

That process is already visible. Some companies are already acting as state tools. Palantir is an example. Boeing, the airlines, defense contractors, tech platforms and rich funders have all been reshaped by this new alignment of money and power.

Billionaires are having dinners at the White House now. But they will learn, as German elites learned, that a fascist regime does not leave them in charge forever.

Remember the rest of the pattern. Purges. Control of education. The military takes the money while the people go hungry. Women are boxed in, love is policed, and the news is silenced. Fear fills the air. Those who resist are punished, police rule without limits, leaders rob in daylight, and elections are only a show.

Think about where we are now.

This is America

Germany in 1933 promised “reform” through the Civil Service Law, but the promise was a lie. More than 100,000 teachers, professors, and civil servants were expelled. The Jewish first, then dissenters, then the merely inconvenient.

Classrooms were stripped of independent minds, and education became obedience.

Now America walks the same road. On January 20, 2025, Trump created the (illegal) Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE. Elon Musk stood beside him as they promised modernization.

Instead, more than 260,000 federal workers were forced out, 9,000 fired outright. Inspector generals, economists, prosecutors… erased one by one. Their crime was not incompetence, but disobedience. The loyalty purges did not end with DOGE. They are still happening.

Then came the schools. Michigan U dismantled its DEI office. University of Virginia closed its own.

Ohio outlawed DEI hiring and admissions, and Ohio State University obeyed. Executive orders cut off funds to universities that resisted.

Harvard was placed under federal monitoring, Columbia expelled students for protest, and Trump moved to dissolve the Department of Education itself. In its place, Turning Point USAs “civics” curriculum waits, a loyalty script disguised as schooling. Really think about that. Turning Point USA is going to have a say in how your children are educated in America.

The pattern repeats elsewhere, too. Women stripped of autonomy, reduced to biology. Trans existence erased by decree. Trans people are painted as violent even though they are among the most attacked. Now the administration moves to strip them of their Second Amendment rights, and make it harder for them to defend themselves.

Let me control the textbooks, and I will control the state. Adolf Hitler

H.R.4061 (which has now passed the House of Representatives) will allow for billions to flow into black budgets and “Certificates of Necessity,” money with no oversight.

Contractors like Palantir design surveillance for battlefields, then turn it loose at home, arming local police with predictive policing, armored trucks, and war tech funneled through the 1033 program. You do not have to declare a police state when you can simply build one line item at a time.

Tony Canham shortly after being shot in the head with a rubber round while filming Los Angeles protests earlier this year.

And the press? PBS and NPR defunded. CBS and NBC put under investigation for “bias.” Journalists shot in the head with rubber bullets in Los Angeles. A warning… film us and bleed.

Some of the press didn’t just fall silent… it was sold off. ABC and CBS bent the knee, silencing Kimmel and Colbert so the FCC would bless their mergers. They chose fascism over free speech to keep the money flowing. Remember that.

So, Next Time Someone Says We Aren’t In Fascist… Remember

This is how it happens. Not with tanks rolling down Main Street, but with offices quietly shuttered, classrooms hollowed out, workers erased, and newsrooms bought or broken. It looks like order. It feels like normal life. But underneath, the walls are moving in.

Every regime tells its people they are safe, that nothing is wrong, that only the “others” are in danger. And every time, people believe it, until the knock comes at their own door.

Fascism does not arrive screaming. It arrives smiling, carrying a flag, holding a Bible, and promising to make life better. By the time the promises rot, the cage is already locked.

America is not immune. The script is old. We are only watching our own performance of it. From ICE cages, to camps, to the loss of a free press.. this is ours.

