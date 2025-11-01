Dissent in Bloom ♥

Dissent in Bloom ♥

VEE LAVALLEE
19h

All the world resisted along with American civilians to stop the Vietnam War. We should come together to do it again. Sanctions don't punish the guilty. They punish the people who have no say, no authority to stop these war mongers. Oil oil oil has always been at the bottom of most wars. It's also why donnie little dick wants to declare war on Venezuela. If you don't know that by now then you haven't been listening! Maduro isn't much any better than trump but he has a tighter hold on them. Like life and death! America is now pushing those boundaries too by militarising cities and rounding up those they say are criminals and deporting them. It's been proved that 93% of the people never ever had a criminal record and those that did was for a misdemeanour like running a red light 10 years ago and such. The "worst of the worst" criminals are sitting in the White House.

Sandra Tuttle
19h

I have admired Dissent ever since I found her amazing column on Substack. She has stellar research and analytical skills. Once again this article proves what an asset she is at getting to "Truth".

Recently, in a casual conversation with the Christian lady who works-out beside me 3X per week, the lady allowed that 1. The tariff revenue is going into U.S. coffers to help Americans. And 2. He is making us safe by getting rid of drug smugglers.

My retorts of. 1. He is stealing the tariff money and siphoning it off to his personal wallet, and 2. He is a murderer and blowing up boats without one iota of evidence, all fell on deaf ears.

That day, our convo ended with me saying "but I still like you" and smiling, and she reiterated the same to me.

Folks, the name John Bolton makes my skin crawl. It's a pet peeve of mine and I hope he gets everything coming to him.

The U.S. has been a warmonger for years and if the globe has their say, the U.S. chickens are coming home to roost soon.Woe to the ignorants in our country.

