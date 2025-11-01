No one declared a war. No one in Congress voted on it.

But in September, the United States suddenly began firing missiles at small boats and vessels in the Caribbean & then moved onto the the East Pacific. Fourteen vessels and fifty-seven lives have been destroyed in less than two months.

The men killed in these strikes? They were not traffickers. They were not narco-terrorists. According to their families? They were fishermen.

Families watched as they went to sea and never came back. There has been no trial, no evidence presented to the public, and no official list of the dead. The only notification being social media posts by U.S. officials bragging about the strikes.

These are men who lived in coastal towns that have been devastated by years of sanctions and foreign interference. Fishing was how they survived, how they fed their children, how they built their futures. It’s something they did. It’s something their fathers did.

They left in the early morning, like they always did, chasing fish and a paycheck. Some waved to their children. Some packed a meal. Not one of them knew they wouldn’t be coming back.

After the first vessel was struck in September, families from San Juan de Unare, Venezuela, took to TikTok to mourn their loved ones. These are some of the since removed photos they shared of the men aboard that boat.

But when the sea finally went still, only smoke and silence remained. Their families want to world to know that these are not the faces of war. These are the faces of survival.

The Sea Took Them, But It Wasn’t the Sea That Killed Them

Fourteen boats. Fifty-seven people. Struck and sunk by the United States in less than two months. Military officials are suddenly resigning. There is blood in the water and bodies at the bottom of the sea.

Reportedly, only 2 men have survived these strikes, and the U.S. didn’t charge them with terrorism. No, instead they sent them back to their home countries.

Andrés Fernando Tufiño from Ecuador & Jeison Obando Pérez from Columbia. Perez was returned to Columbia with brain trauma, sedated, drugged, breathing with a ventilator.

Repatriating someone is a bit of an odd thing to do if someone is a terrorist, right?

The U.S. sent these men home because it knew the truth: there were no charges to file, no evidence to show, no crimes to prove. If they were really “terrorists,” America would have paraded their guilt. Instead, it buried the story and called it justice.

The only evidence of any ‘wrong-doing’ is just grainy strike videos blasted across government Twitter accounts for being on ‘known narcotic trafficking’ areas of the sea. Which — coincidentally — are the very same waters where people fish.

This is footage of the first Strike on September 2nd, 2025 pulled from “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseths Twitter.

There were initially reports that a third survivor was pulled from the wreckage of the October 27th assault, when U.S. forces struck four boats in the East Pacific and fourteen men vanished beneath the waves.

But by dawn the next day, President Claudia Sheinbaum told a different story: the Mexican Navy, she said, had “failed to rescue” the victim.

Somewhere between those two statements, a human being disappeared.

Now families are terrified to even send their sons to sea.

After the first strike on September 2, residents of San Juan de Unare in Venezuela posted about their loved ones online — eight of the men killed were from that town.

Within days, outlets in Latin America reported that Venezuelan authorities cut electricity and forced residents to delete the videos. Only screenshots remain.

Around the same time, President Nicolás Maduro told reporters the footage of the strike was “AI-generated.” He was trying to hide this.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

But it’s important to understand the context, not to excuse it.

For years, Venezuela’s economy has been crushed by U.S. sanctions that targeted every major sector — energy, healthcare, and trade. The goal was pressure through deprivation, and it worked.

Hospitals ran out of supplies, blackouts became routine, and food imports collapsed. They couldn’t export oil — one of their largest income sources — because the U.S. had a chokehold on that, too. Threatening countries who bought Venezuela oil. They U.S. was starving a nation because they want that oil.

Back in August, before the first strike was ever launched, I talked about this. I am sad to say I was correct. You can read my first article by clicking here to understand the larger picture leading up to this, and all the U.S. has to gain from this. It’s an autocracy attempt. They want more power, more money, and more death.

When U.S. warships — U.S.S. Gravely, Jason Dunham & Sampson — appear in the Caribbean, Venezuelans don’t think about diplomacy. They think about bombings, hunger, and the kind of isolation that kills quietly. And this causes panic and instability.

Which is exactly what the U.S. wants. They’ve been funding it for years.

Maduros has seen what happens when Washington labels someone an enemy. He lived through Trump’s first failed coup — the one former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton later bragged about. Multiple times. And Trump.

Former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, and Trump.

You know, the very same John Bolton who had his home raided by the FBI, and was just arrested by Trump’s DOJ days ago? For classified documents. You know, the same crime committed by the “leader of the free world” Trump.

You know, it’s hard to speak out when you’re in DOJ custody. Just ask Epstein.

So this time, Maduro didn’t take the bait. He didn’t escalate. He tried to bury it. The U.S. went on to kill dozens of innocent people in the weeks after. And Trump has already announced they’re not going to stop.

Maduro Thinks the U.S. Is Planning a False Flag. Trump Basically Confirmed It.

So, for those who do not know. A false flag operation is when a government stages or fakes an attack to blame someone else — something the U.S. has planned or done many times before, from the proposed Operation Northwoods in the 1960s to the falsified Gulf of Tonkin incident that helped start the Vietnam War.

This word is usually associated with conspiracy theorists. Delusion. You hear ‘false flag’ and you immediately tune it out because you’ve heard way too much non-sense.

But despite all the conspiracy theories out there, there’s hard evidence of the U.S. doing this over and over again.

Don’t believe me? The now released CIA documents about Operation Northwoods can be found by clicking here. The NSA talks about the Gulf of Tonkin right here.

Each time, the goal is the same: create an enemy, rally outrage, and make violence look like justice.

A U.S. flag flutters above the abandoned U.S. Embassy in Caracas

Now, let’s talk a little more about this and the timeline of things.

On October 6th, 2025 — Maduro claimed he had evidence that the United States, through the CIA, had planned a false flag operation at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas — a plot to blow it up.

If that building had gone up in flames, the headlines alone would’ve been enough to justify American boots on Venezuelan soil. Something Trump hasn’t ruled out.

Never mind that the embassy hasn’t operated since 2019. It’s defunct. As of May 2025, its own status page still says all consular services are “suspended until further notice” because of “extreme danger.” Diplomats left in 2019.

By mid-August, the United States sent three Navy destroyers into the waters off Venezuela’s coast — the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson.

The USS Gravely, one of three U.S. warships near Venezuela’s coast.

And then on October 15th, the Trump admitted on live television that he had authorized the CIA to perform “covert ops” in Venezuela, and that’s exactly what they were doing.

By October, Maduro claimed his government had arrested a group of mercenaries with direct CIA contact information. Their mission? To stage an attack on the USS Gravely that had come to their shores a few weeks back.

It wouldn’t be the first time the U.S. manufactured a pretext for war at sea. In 1964, the Gulf of Tonkin incident we talked about above? That was used to justify full-scale U.S. military escalation. All without a formal declaration of war.

Now, Maduro is saying the blueprint is being recycled in real time.

They Want a War Without Declaring a War

This was never about narco-terrorism. It was about narrative control. The United States wants a war it doesn’t have to declare, one that bleeds quietly across borders and headlines. These strikes weren’t targeted operations — they were tests. To see what the world would let slide. To see how far a superpower can push before anyone calls it what it is. And the truth is, they’re not calling it anything at all.

Latin America knows this story. They’ve lived it before. From Chile to Nicaragua to Venezuela, regime change has always worn the mask of liberation. And every time the U.S. wants something — lithium, oil, a government more obedient than elected — it finds a reason to intervene. Now it’s fishing boats in “known trafficking lanes.”

Tomorrow it might be Caracas. All it takes is one explosion. One embassy. One destroyer. And the U.S. has senators introducing bills that condense power and setting up the Secretary of State so that Congress would never know about their war plans until months later.

And this time, they’re not even trying to hide the playbook. Trump has already admitted to covert operations. Bolton bragged about the last failed coup. The ICC is trying to hold the line, but America doesn’t recognize their authority. The UN isn’t stopping it. Congress didn’t vote on it. There is no permission slip. Just silence and smoke and bodies washing up on foreign shores.

This is not foreign policy. It’s imperial theater. And the stage is set.

In my next article, I’ll be digging into how the U.S. built itself a shield & how it escapes the ICC, manipulates the UN, and creates legal immunity for crimes that should shake the world. This isn’t just about Venezuela.

This is about what happens when a government designs a system to commit atrocities and walk away clean.

A Message from the Author, Dissent in Bloom:

Fifty-seven dead, two survivors, and a government that won’t say their names. This is what empire looks like when it thinks no one is watching.

But I am. And if you’re still reading this, you are too.

I’ve been covering this story — and others covering everything happening this year — since before the the first strike hit the water. And I’m not done. I post articles twice a week.

