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oya atashkarian's avatar
oya atashkarian
14h

Nurses are the mist least paid workers for the work that we do to keep patients alive and comfortably during the patients hours of need. We find and report mistakes that doctors have made we known the patients better than the doctors treating them yet the hospitals look down on us and give us more patients that causes unsafe working conditions not just for the nurse but for the Patient. They make Pennie’s on the dollar while the suits, who make millions and have NO medical background make the decisions on how much we can handle. It’s insane

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Rich W's avatar
Rich W
13hEdited

I and so many others are alive today because of the dedicated nurses and doctors at MGB. There should be medical practitioners on all boards of medical institutions to provide the practical, human, humane guidance for the organization. The practitioners should get the financial rewards of their dedication, not investment bankers and wealth advisors.

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