With Melania Trump by his side, Donald Trump signed his 291st executive order, "Advancing Women's Health to Improve Outcomes in All Phases of Life,” on October 19, 2026.

It’s presented as a groundbreaking, comprehensive initiative to create ‘considerable advances in biomedical science’ through a revolutionary Women’s Health Initiative at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), led by none other than Melania Trump, RFK Jr., and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Finally, an initiative to confront the health disparities women face in America, focus on sex-specific health issues, and close the historical gap in women’s health research.

Pay no mind to the lines at the end that actually rescind the Biden-era initiative that accomplished the same thing — the biggest difference being a new focus on fertility and explicit allowance of religious organizations to create medical standards of care for women across the U.S . — or the fact that a congressionally approved Office of Research on Women’s Health (ORWH) has already existed at NIH since 1990.

Sprawled through the order and the Health and Human Services (HHS) press release, there’s this one phrase that repeats: “women and girls in all phases of life.”

All phases of life.

What a particular focus. It almost feels holistic in a way—everyone is included.

Well, that is until you look beneath the surface and follow the money straight to the writers of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation.

So far under the initiative, 2 ad hoc nonprofits have received multi-million dollar contracts through HHS. The funding isn’t for something like autoimmune diseases, where women account for roughly 80% of all cases, or the high incidence of uterine fibroids in women of color.

Instead, the very first thing they do is hand $9 million to establish infertility clinics, “educate” clinicians, conduct “research” used to enact policy, and combat the declining birth rates by classifying them as proof of an underlying infertility crisis.

A 2024 study found that among adults under 50 that are child-free, 57% say they just don’t want to and the other 36% say they can’t afford children.

Company number one: FACTS about Fertility .

They walked away with $4.5 million tax-payer dollars to develop a new national educational program and training center. If you look up the listed address of their corporate headquarters—1101 Wishing Tree Lane—you won’t find a lab, medical office, or office building. You find a five-bedroom, five-bathroom residential home in a Texas suburb.

That’s the ‘business’ that is being awarded $4 million in taxpayer dollars to construct a FACTS Infertility Training Center and an Innovative Network of Excellence (FINE) program.

Dr. Marguerite Duane chairs and directs the program. On July 7, 2026, Marguerite received the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom and Opportunity Academic Prize, which awards recipients $15,000–$20,000 for research and education that “advance Hertiage’s conservative policy goals.”

Company number two: Reproductive Health Mission, Inc.

Dr. Nicholas Kongoasa oversees a relatively small nonprofit that has reported income of less than $50,000 for nearly a decade. Kongoasa boasts that he can ‘reverse the abortion pill’ and perform endometriosis surgery, maximizing the number of pregnancies possible.

Out of all the organizations that could have received the funding, Kongoasa’s was one of two hand-picked to receive $4,284,838.

The money is designated to create a Center of Excellence for Comprehensive Reproductive Health and the Family Planning National Training Center and to teach adolescents in Arkansas about “reproductive health literacy.”

These programs will primarily focus on federally funded Title X healthcare centers that disproportionately serve underprivileged and low-income populations.

On the surface, these organizations appear official, but a closer look reveals details most people would never see. This isn’t the first time the people behind these two entities have worked together.

The earliest instance of their collaboration was a pledge they co-signed, supporting the decades-old doctrine of Humanae Vitae. This doctrine vehemently opposes contraception and states that couples should not have sex unless they are planning to have a child.

There they sit alongside 620 other names, many of which are associated with the Trump Administration and the Heritage Foundation.

This list includes:

All gathered by the Catholic University of America. Really bizarre how so many of them coincidentally have connections to Heritage, right?

These organizations and the people behind them are the select few that we know will be authoring policies and training materials for current and emerging OB/GYNs in the U.S.

That is precisely why I needed to know more.

FACTS About Fertility, Inc

FACTS about Fertility, Inc. became its own tax-exempt entity back in 2022, after separating from the Family Medicine Education Consortium (FMEC).

Dr. Marguerite Duane

Since its founding, two physicians—Dr. Marguerite Duane and Dr. Bob Motley—have led the organization.

FACTS about Fertility, Inc (EIN: 88-3205397) is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit. It has recieved $147k in donations, with ~$57,000 coming from well-known donor-advised “dark money” funders Fidelity Investments and US Charitable Gift Trust. These companies exist to hide a donors identities from their donation by hiding behind U.S. charitable donation privacy laws.

FACTS about Fertility has a mission statement that focuses on their desire to train healthcare professionals, students, and patients on “Fertility Awareness-Based Methods (FABMs) and restorative reproductive medicine,” all in accordance with the anti-contraception Humanae Vitae pledge signed by Marguerite Duane in 2016.

This pledge is explicit that birth control—from pills to IUDs—should be banned. The pledge states that these contraceptive methods caused immoral behavior, divorce, and even illness in women. Dr. Duane agreed to that. So did Dr. Kongoasa.

While attending the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Natural Family Planning Awareness Week in 2024, Duane told reporters that she supported the GOP-sponsored RESTORE Act that would make the case for “natural family planning” to replace traditional contraception in Title X-funded healthcare institutions.

On June 13, 2024, Heritage themselves publicly stated that the RESTORE Act incorporated several recommendations from the Heritage Foundation and the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC). Heritage also published a more in depth state-specific RESTORE Act model in July 2025, pushing for mandatory ‘fertility-awareness’ integration into Title X programs, funding, and professional training requirements.

Hertiage’s proposal would act in addition to the federal bill still making its way through Congress. This is yet another time where the Trump administration has put something into place that functions as legislation without any congressional oversight or approval.

By 2026, Marguerite Duane received between $15,000 and $20,000 from the Heritage Foundation for her anti-birth control, abstention-centered push.

The plans for the $4.5 million that went to Marguerite Duane’s organizations.

Look at how fast it all turned around. Within a few weeks, Duane had received $4.5 million in government contracts from Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services, funding intended to spread her opposition to contraception across the country. Only weeks after that, Donald Trump signed his 291st executive order to justify it.

One federally funded project lists $50,000 set aside for “MD for Life,” Marguerite Duane’s own private medical practice, in addition to compensation from FACTS about Fertility, Inc.

According to HHS, the project will use her practice as its clinical model, implementing it across Washington, D.C., Orlando, and Pittsburgh. So, taxpayer money is going directly to her business and into her pockets. One might argue that’s a conflict of interest.

There are no actual guardrails to stop it. FACTS’ latest IRS filing (2024) doesn’t just show Duane making $80,000 a year; it also shows the company has no written conflict-of-interest policy, no whistleblower policy, and no formal independent compensation review.

1101 Wishing Tree LN, Keller, TX.

One of the more fascinating things I found about FACTS About Fertility is that it is registered to an address in Keller, Texas, where a beautiful, well-landscaped 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom residential home stands in lieu of a clinical facility or even an office.

Property records indicate that the $1.4 million residential is owned by Dr. Therese Duane, who is Marguerite's older sister, a trauma surgeon, a member of the Catholic Medical Association, and a long-time financial enabler of FACTS about fertility.

They say power moves in circles, and I believe it. You just have to watch how the same names keep showing up, again and again and again.

Reproductive Health Mission, Inc.

Dr. Nicholas “Nick” Kongoasa.

This brings us to Dr. Nicholas “Nick” Kongoasa.

His organization, Reproductive Health Mission, has now received over $4 million in taxpayer money through Trump’s new women’s health initiative (that exists outside of the existing Women’s Health Research Institute at NIH). This is a considerable change given that Kongoasa’s IRS records indicate he has reported an income of less than $50,000/year through the years 2021-2025.

Reproductive Health Mission, Inc (EIN: 86-2004156) is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit.

Kongoasa has notably served as a medical director for Pregnancy Aid Clinic, a Catholic anti-abortion center associated with ‘abortion alternative’ groups, including Heartbeat International and the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA). Kongoasa boasts that he can “reverse the abortion pill,” echoing the Heritage Foundation’s push to legitimize abortion pill reversal and encourage more doctors to offer it despite medical evidence proving the concept as psuedoscience.

Studies have shown that those who have ‘recieved treatment’ statistically have the same outcome as those who received no ‘reversal treatment.’

Kongoasa was in fact the medical reviewer falsely affirming a 2021 Natural Womanhood article promoting abortion-pill reversal. In 2024, the Heritage Foundation gave $100,000 to the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) specifically for its “Abortion Pill Reversal Education and Recruitment Project.”

When establishing the organization, Kongoasa chose a Catholic corporate attorney by the name of Amy Kluesner. Kongoasa, his licensed health education assistant Agatha Loh, and his attorney all share the same office space on Holcomb Bridge Road. The Catholic Assumption School has recognized Loh and Kongoasa as generous donors.

I’d like to draw your attention back to Dr. Marguarite Duane’s support for the RESTORE Act. Well, Arkansas (where Dr. Kongasa received $788,091 to teach teenagers about abstinence) actually enacted its RESTORE “Natural Family Planning” Act on April 17, 2025, as Act 859, requiring insurance coverage for “restorative reproductive medicine,” acting as a testing ground for the rest of America.

Right-wing groups promote restorative reproductive medicine as an alternative to in vitro fertilization (IVF), based on the belief among some “Catholics” that sex’s unitive and procreative aspects are connected.

Essentially, if a baby isn’t conceived through ‘love,’ it’s considered morally wrong, and you should only have sex with someone you love if you’re OK with having a baby.

I can’t tell you what to be okay with, but I can tell you I’m not. If you’re not either, don’t wait for permission. Make some noise, and keep making it. Nothing about us without us.

Forget the press releases and the entire agenda of Dr. Kongoasa, Dr. Duane, Susie Wiles, RFK Jr., Melania Trump, and Donald Trump: the message is simple: we’re not against women choosing not to have kids. If they don’t want kids, they just shouldn’t have sex.

And to the men reading this and smirking, thinking you’ll just use condoms: condoms are contraception. They’re on the same list. If the goal is to make contraception impossible to access, your disposable penis sheaths won’t protect you.

While researching and writing this, I can’t stop thinking back on a book. Red Clocks by Leni Zumas. It’s a novel where life begins at conception, IVF is banned, and ends with a ban on single women adopting in the name of the “natural family,” as “every child needs two” is pushed by their government. I also look back at Margaret Atwood’s novel, The Handmaid’s Tale. The imagined dangers of contraception: the idea that women’s bodies exist only to serve a biological purpose that the government should ‘encourage’ them to fulfill.

I didn’t expect to encounter those worlds mirrored back in my own work so soon.

The thing about fascism and the attacks on women’s rights is that we think the worst comes all at once. In reality, it happens through legislation, funding, medical institutions, and people with titles convincing us it’s all for our own good. The architects can start without putting us in red cloaks or elaborate ceremonies, because they have federal agencies and billions in taxpayer money at their disposal.

They only have to deceive people and convince them that taking control of a woman’s body is for the greater good. They’re already drafting the policies; they have been for decades.

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