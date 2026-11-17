On January 3, 2027, at least 131 newly elected members of Congress will be sworn in, ending two years of Republican control in both chambers.

The time between Election Day and the convening of the new Congress is called a lame duck session. During this time, Congress pushes through a lot of legislation to ensure its passage before losing power.

That’s not new.

What is new is the rapid, aggressive implementation of Project 2025—something that watchdogs tried to warn Americans of long before the 2024 election that placed Trump in office again. A document authored by the Christian nationalist “think tank” known as the Heritage Foundation, outlining all of their goals and expectations for the incoming president.

Since coming back to office, Donald Trump has placed dozens of Heritage Foundation staff into official government positions, such as Russell Vought, who currently holds the official roles of Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

In fact, according to the Heritage Foundation’s own 2025 annual report, a minimum of 200 their staffers or “alumni” work for the Trump Administration, with a majority being on Capitol Hill.

This is not the first time the Heritage Foundation has found a president willing to stock his cabinet full of ideologues and push their agenda.

They first did this with Ronald Reagan and still boast everywhere they can about how he enacted over two-thirds of their agenda during his eight years in office. Heritage was so thrilled with Reagan’s performance that they even created the Ronald Reagan Fellow in Public Policy and named Reagan's Heritage-friendly adviser as its first fellow.

George Bush Jr. didn’t perform as well, it seems, as he has no programs at the Heritage Foundation named after him I could find. From Reagan to Trump, there are several American presidents who have engaged with the Heritage Foundation to some degree.

Much like Donald Trump, some have questioned how Reagan got into the White House. The suspicion was so profound that it led to a congressional investigation. Reagans 1980 campaign faced allegations of misconduct, and Heritage had already made a deep investment in his presidency. Whether those connections went any further is still unclear.

Heritage doesn’t even try to hide it anymore.

In June 2026, they were announcing to donors in private fundraising emails that Donald Trump had already implemented 53% of Project 2025. He hadn’t even been back in office for a year and a half.

As of November 2026, watchdog groups estimate that Trump has entirely completed 55% of Project 2025, with another 11% currently underway. Trump has a little under 800 days left in his final term, but only weeks until his chosen few lose congressional power.

The image was obtained from the Project 2025 tracker webpage .

With these numbers in mind, I want you to think about the compounding national crises happening in America in the weeks following the midterms. What you will inevitably find is the revelation of a coordinated effort to lock in a permanent framework for total institutional capture by the Heritage Foundation before the end of the GOP’s lameduck session.

We are witnessing what looks increasingly like a live stress test of critical systems in America: a vast Microsoft outage from a “defect” that paralyzed communications in virtually every job sector, the second-ever flight grounding and FAA shutdown since 9/11, and now disruptions across nearly every highly regarded banking and financial institution.

I could have written these strange crises off as a bizarre string of bad luck if it weren’t for what I found while investigating the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) portion of Project 2025’s Section 3, under the Department of Transportation chapter, outlines Heritage’s goals to overhaul the agency.

In this section of Project 2025 regarding the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Heritage, it explicitly states that they want an expensive, complete overhaul and “modernization” of the entire Air Traffic Control (ATC) system so that it will run more like a “business.”

The Department of Transportation (DOT) states that the shutdown and grounding of planes occurred because of a reported router malfunction during ‘work’ by L3Harris, the billion-dollar private defense contractor that owns the FAA’s telecommunications network.

L3Harris is a colossal-sized contractor involved in much of the military-intelligence infrastructure in America, and since Trump took office in January 2025, they’ve secured another $14 billion in federal contracts.

One of L3Harris’s biggest shareholders (owners) is BlackRock, a company that donated $1,000,000 to Trump’s inauguration fund and another $6,000,000 to his ballroom fund.

Now, I am one to let the connections and history speak for themselves. This would not be the first time we’ve seen corporate-government mergers—which is a telltale sign of fascism found in numerous historical regimes—in the current or previous Trump administration.

Upon reading the official press release, you may find it reads less like an incident report and more like a sales pitch. In it, the DOT wastes no time deflecting culpability from the contractor, instead using the ‘glitch’ to demand billions more in taxpayer funds to ‘upgrade’ the aging system to their liking.

Now, here’s where it gets weird.

Many are talking about how flights were grounded 2 days following the implementation of an AI system for managing air traffic, “named” SMART, that was developed by Air Space Intelligence under an $875 million FAA contract.

The Department of Transportation has already declared that the new AI system isn’t to blame. Instead, they’re blaming it on the infrastructure. This is really convenient, given what happened the day before the flights were grounded.

On November 12, 2026, Russell Vought—who, remember, is one of the primary authors of Project 2025 and the former Heritage Foundation Vice President—was in his official, federal role as Director of the Office of Budget Management (OMB) when he signed the new $30.1 billion FAA funding request.

This request was personally signed by two Trump-appointed officials: Vought and the Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy.

This was not the first request, nor the first payout using federal taxpayer dollars for this Project 2025 initiative. The current Congress already approved $12.5 billion for “FAA modernization” back in July 2025.

Back in September of this year, the Assistant Director of OMB approved a funding schedule that put billions of dollars’ worth of that approved funding into fiscal year 2028, making it virtually unusable right now.

However, some of that money was used already:

This year, L3Harris—the same ones responsible for the router “glitch”—ALREADY received 1.2 billion to upgrade the system existing system.

Even more astonishing is the fact that the $1.2 billion above is in addition to the $1.5 billion the Trump administration already gave to a different contractor, Peraton, to oversee the FAA’s “modernization” back in December 2025.

It wasn’t long ago that reports were released revealing how government officials knew Peraton was a “high risk” company because of “financial instability” before giving them $1.5 billion.

The Government Accountability Office published report GAO-26-107992 on September 14, 2026. The report found that the FAA didn’t actually have any estimate of what the air traffic “modernization” program was going to cost. They’d already gotten billions of dollars to do the work and squandered it. Just one month after the GAO report, all flights were grounded for the second time since 9/11, with the Department of Transportation blaming the grounding on an “outdated system” with a brand new price tag of $50.1 billion.

This modernization program is just hemorrhaging money to private contractors, and taxpayers don’t know where their money is going after that. We went from $10 billion to $12 billion to $30 billion to $ 50 billion.

The GAO also found that the initial $10.6 billion estimate for the “modernization program” omitted virtually all government, operational, and maintenance expenses, along with all phase-two costs. They stated that the program was rushed. When asked to justify and show an analysis that supports their requests for billions of dollars, they couldn’t.

So where’s the money going?

With missing money and the only oversight coming from the GAO, you should know that on November 16, 2026, Trump formally nominated Eric Ueland, Russell Vought's deputy at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), to lead the Government Accountability Office (GAO) for the next 15 years.

The White House published the nomination today. The confirmation hearing is scheduled for this week, on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

It wasn’t long ago that Vought himself said the GAO shouldn’t exist. One can’t help but think back to Linda McMahon’s placement over the Department of Education, where both she and the federal government admitted her entire job was to dismantle the DOE from the inside out.

Another step of Heritages is to set up the foundation for their agenda long after they’re gone and long after Trump’s congressional “yes men” are out of office.

Credit to CatChex who warned me about the nomination of Eric Ueland.

The government held back billions in approved FAA funding and then used the nationwide flight grounding as an excuse to demand $50 billion for an 'emergency' overhaul.

Look at the data, and it becomes more and more evident that the Heritage Foundation-infested federal government is using crises to rush through the FAA privatization plans in Project 2025, among others.

The next section in Project 2025 following the FAA chapter is about the economy.

More specifically, pages 705 to 741 of Project 2025 list the goals of an overhaul of the Federal Reserve, massive deregulation, and a decrease in the number of regulators around banking.

In their goals, they lay out a plan to merge nearly every regulatory agency and only a few officials in charge of deciding what “oversight” means for the entire American economy.

The Trump administration has already taken steps to meet this goal.

Donald Trump and Russell Vought, the former Heritage Action vice president that went on to become presidential assistant and director of OMB under Trump

On February 18, 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order that requires any banking regulations that they decide are significant to undergo White House review before approval, including things such as setting interest rates.

The next month, Scott Bessent, who was the Trump appointee over the Treasury Department, was preparing recommendations to “streamline” and merge economic oversight agencies such as the FDIC and OCC.

Ultimately, they concluded that this would require congressional approval, so they decided not to pursue it at the time.

The documentation establishes that the administration started pursuing these changes well before the November 2026 banking problems.

But it’s more than that.

With massive banks across America experiencing widespread outages right now, we would be remiss not to ask: are we watching manufactured crises being used to accelerate through Project 2025 before Heritage loses all their power?

Let’s look at the facts:

The majority of customers affected by the banking outage are customers of JPMorgan Chase; this bank donated $1,033,057.85 to Trump’s inaugural committee. Some of the other banks affected include Bank of America, Capital One, and Citibank—all of which donated up to $1 million to Trump’s 2025 inaugural fund.

Interesting fact: Just as the company behind the ‘FAA glitch’ that grounded flights—L3Harris—BlackRock also has an ownership stake in JPMorgan Chase of approximately 7.8%, according to the bank’s 2026 proxy statement.

It wasn’t long after his inauguration that the Trump administration directly intervened to push through government approvals for the above donors. On April 18, 2025, the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) approved Capital One's acquisition of Discover.

This merger was only possible because of approval by Trump’s Department of Justice. It would not have happened otherwise.

Before Trump took office, Capital One had been struggling to get approval because of concerns of massive violations of antitrust law. It was made possible by the same administration that had placed Brandon Carr as head of the FCC, where he threatened to block other corporate mergers if companies had “DEI policies.”

And he was serious.

On May 15, 2025, Verizon sent a letter to Carr that it was ending its DEI policies, including changes to employee programs, training materials, and supplier-diversity goals. The NEXT DAY, the FCC approved Verizon’s $20 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications.

The trend proves that you have to be in line with Trump’s government to get merger approvals at this point. If only they had given $1 million to his inauguration, perhaps they would have been able to keep their “DEI policies.”

All signs point to a concerted effort to take advantage of current national crises to seek additional government funding to meet objectives explicitly named in Project 2025 before Trump loses control. They need to push through as much funding as possible, as quickly as possible, before the new Congress takes over.

Look at what happened with the FAA. Billions in taxpayer money were already approved, private contractors were already getting paid, and Vought’s office had pushed billions in pre-approved funding into a later fiscal year, rendering it unusable and justifying his later request for even more. Money that was already spent has virtually disappeared into a “high-risk” company.

Now we're seeing widespread banking disruptions while the Trump administration is already pursuing the deregulation and restructuring of financial oversight outlined in Project 2025.

Nearly every crisis connects to a Trump donor, and corporate-state mergers are part of nearly every single fascist regime. Corporatism isn’t proof enough on its own but it’s a damning sign.

It should come as no surprise when federal officials suddenly leverage these banking outages to demand the exact structural restructuring of the Federal Reserve and the gutting of financial oversight listed as goals and Heritage’s blueprint, Project 2025.

There is so much of the American critical infrastructure that is already run by private companies, and now the question is—are these same private corporations playing a role in creating crises that the government is using to justify actions that will give them more control over American infrastructure?

Reagan enacted two-thirds of the Heritage Foundation’s agenda over 8 years. America is still suffering decades later from Reaganism. Trump has surpassed that in two.

They didn’t come this far to only come this far.

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