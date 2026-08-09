Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Rain Robinson's avatar
Rain Robinson
14h

If only companies, corporations, organizations, groups, lobbyists, etc. were not allowed to donate money to politicians or legislative issues. No PACs, only individual donations with a strict limit. Large corporations use our taxpayer dollars as their ATM. We get to pay their expenses, they keep the profits. Corporate owned countries do nothing to help non-millionaires. If only we could change this cozy bribery enrichment.

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Kalani's avatar
Kalani
14h

Thank you! 🤙

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