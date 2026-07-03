Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Becky O A's avatar
Becky O A
19h

You are an amazing researcher, and thank you for your clear insights and the linear way you present what you have found so it is mor easily grasped point by point by the rest of us. This is horrifying to me, mostly because it rings true and consistent to what I have observed. Whitewash the history, pun intended, and this is what we get. The garden of Eden story with misbehaving Adam and Eve should be a reminder that when we want it "our way" and want to control life as we see it, we will always come away short. When when Trump was elected in 2016, I watched the news that next morning and wondered, "As a pastor, what will I be called upon to do as a result of this?" and remembered courageous Christians in Nazi Germany. People thought I was over wrought and taking Trump too seriously. Now I think, hopefully, more Christians are realizing he meant exactly what he said, and continues to do that. What, indeed, will we be called upon to be Christians in a world turned Nazi?

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Jacob Kloess's avatar
Jacob Kloess
19h

Okay, I’ll bite:

The entire concept of “birth tourism” is laughable. Of course a woman who is 8 1/2 to 9 months pregnant is going through everything involved in air travel (including going through customs in their home country and here) stand in line for however long, then cram themselves into an airplane seat in the coach section, and then fly for however many hours with only an airplane bathroom to use to have the right, nay, the privilege of owning hundreds of thousands of dollars in American currency to a hospital.

I am not excusing the men: I know Markwayne Mullin, for example, has never changed a diaper in his life, much less helped his spouse at all during her pregnancies. And based on photo evidence, Stephen Miller saw his pregnant wife as a human shield. It’s the “mother of 4 kids” (and now grandmother) Lauren Boebert who I don’t get. With that many kids, you’d think she’d remember what it was like to drive for 15 minutes while heavily pregnant, (to say nothing of flying.)

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