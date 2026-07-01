Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Lynda Phoenix's avatar
Lynda Phoenix
2d

Jesus Christ! In my heart I knew that Kavanaugh really wanted to vote the other way. And the father needs to be a citizen? What if the mother is a citizen and the father is not? Oh yes, women don't count, they're just incubators. Basically they don't just want to go back to the original, they also want to reinterpret the original. These people are diabolical. Thank you for shining a more glaring light on their evil plans. The Supreme Court needs more than just a few more Justices. It needs a total makeover and corruption purge.

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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
2d

We MUST make reforming this corrupt court a central issue in the midterms

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