While the world braces for more war, and the Epstein files prepare to drop this week, the legacy media is working overtime to make sure you are looking anywhere but at the truth. American politics run on spectacle, not substance.

The Vanity Fair profile of Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, that was released this week is being sold as a hit piece of Wiles exposing the internal chaos in Trump’s second term. The media is filled to the brim with headlines focused on insults, petty drama, and embarrassing up-close photography.

It really looked like the White House losing control, and once again slipping up and embarrassing themselves. But the article only reads that way when you assume carelessness on Susie’s behalf. This administration has spent months reinforcing an image of carelessness — from Hegseths having a journalist in a signal chat to tariff wars — and this article fits neatly into that same pattern.

But those who know Susie Wiles know that she does not operate that way. She is not careless, and she does not slip up. She has spent decades quietly in power, and much of that time was spent standing by Trumps side and repeatedly helping him.

There is a reason her name is just now appearing everywhere, after almost a year of silence, while the rest of the administration has been on constant display.

And what does she do with this new fame? She uses this interview to tell the world that Trump and Epstein were “just playboys” the same week the Epstein files are set to release in full.

Susie Wiles interview was not an exposé of the White House. It was a narrative control and bread and circuses.

BREAD AND CIRCUSES

Step back and think about the context and the background here. Journalists have been pushed out of the White House. Access at the Pentagon was revoked because they journalists refused to sign a pledge agreeing to release only pre-approved information.

Information from the government is filtered through a carefully curated group of approved voices, from a press pool that includes former GOP Representative Matt Gaetz, Trump’s initial choice for U.S. attorney general this term — and Laura Loomer, a conspiracy influencer and campaign loyalist who gets to dictate policy — to Turning Point USA influencers rebranded as journalists like Katie Daviscourt.

When access is this restricted, nothing this public happens by accident.

The Vanity Fair piece was built on eleven on-the-record interviews with Susie Wiles over the past year, and it was full of blunt, almost gossipy takes about people inside Trump’s second administration.

Wiles described Trump as having an “alcoholic’s personality,” called Vice President J.D. Vance a long-time conspiracy theorist, and painted Elon Musk as erratic and strange, even made comments about his ketamine use. These are all very common public opinions of the men, may I add..

She also took shots at Attorney General Pam Bondi for botching the Epstein files and labeled OMB head and Project 2025 author Russell Vought a right-wing zealot. The article even touched on Trump’s revenge-driven decision-making, foreign policy and military moves, and how the Epstein material was handled.

The overall vibe was unusually candid and messy for a sitting White House chief of staff who was knowingly speaking on record.

Susie Wiles responded by labeling the Vanity Fair article a “disingenuously framed hit piece,” and that phrasing is very deliberate. Notice that she did not deny the quotes or dispute anything said.

See, what Suzie did here has a name. It is called a non-denial denial and politicians historically show us how much they love to use this tactic. In this case, it gives MAGA supporters cover to wave the story away as fake news while allowing the substance of the article to stand without challenge.

The article of course also came with MANY unflattering photos of the staff. From an up-close photograph of the scars from Karoline Leavitts lip filler, to Stephen Millers gut hanging out.

This entire spectacle is what the Romans called bread and circuses.

When the empire was strained by war and corruption, leaders distracted the public with spectacle, not because people were stupid, but because they were exhausted and only had the capacity for so much. Most people today are too busy surviving to track every crisis. Chaos grabs attention more easily than planning, and that distraction keeps focus off real decisions, real consequences, and real power.

Maybe you can stay plugged into everything. But most people cannot. They are working double shifts, trying to make rent, trying to get through finals, trying to get their kids through the holidays. So many people hardly have the capacity to survive in this freefalling economy, let alone take the time see beyond the spectacle and chaos

WHO IS SUSIE WILES?

Wiles started her career in the Reagan White House, working as a scheduler. After leaving Washington, Wiles moved into Florida politics. She worked as chief of staff to the mayor of Jacksonville and for Representative Tillie Fowler.

Over time, she evolved to become ‘the fixer’ of the GOP. Again and again, she has stepped in when a candidate is seen as risky, damaged, or unlikable, and makes them viable by shaping the narrative and exposure.

Former President Reagan with Susie Wiles and her daughters, Katie and Caroline, in his Century City office, March 1998. According to Wiles, she worked for Reagan during his campaigns, presidency, and after presidency. (Source: Politico )

So, it is no surprise that in 2016, Trump put Susie Wiles in charge of his Florida campaign. And she delivered. She ran his campaign for the state again in 2020, keeping it solidly but unsurprisingly Republican as other states drifted away.

By 2024, she had been promoted into a national role as co-campaign manager, bringing discipline to a chaotic operation. After Trump won in 2024, she was named White House chief of staff, cementing her role in his circle of loyalty.

Trump calls her “ Ice Baby ,” and the nickname fits.

She presents as calm, soft, and nonthreatening, but she is methodical and cold when it comes to power. Unlike the loud ideologues around Trump, she operates quietly, more like a corporate strategist than a political bomb thrower.

That is because she was one. She spent years as a lobbyist working for firms like Ballard Partners and Mercury Public Affairs, representing clients including tobacco companies fighting regulation.

Interestingly, ending government regulation is also one of the Heritage Foundation’s top nine goals listed for 2025-2026.

A lobbyist exists solely to sell bad ideas and unpopular products by changing how people see them. They are political marketers. The Vanity Fair interview does exactly that.

It reshapes Trump and his cabinet from terrifying authoritarians into a version that feels familiar and containable — almost like a drunken uncle on Thanksgiving — with the goal of nudging the public toward acceptance of his abhorrent behaviors instead of accountability. It’s like an episode of The Office, but instead of Michael Scott, we get fascism instead.

Of course, in this article, Susie is framed as keeping these rambunctious, lovable teenagers politicians in check and under control. Don’t worry guys, Susie will keep us safe, just like she kept our kids safe from tobacco regulation. (sarcasm)

THE MAGAZINE BEHIND THE MESSAGE

To understand what is really happening with the Vanity Fair interview, you have to look beyond Susie Wiles as a person and look at the media ecosystem she chose.

Vanity Fair is part of Condé Nast, which is owned by Advance Publications, the Newhouse family’s media empire. This matters because the Newhouse family helped create Donald Trump’s public image long before he ever ran for office.

In the 1980s, it was Si Newhouse who pushed for the publication of The Art of the Deal. That book did not just make Trump famous, but helped invent the version of Trump as a business genius, a myth that survived bankruptcies and scandals and eventually carried him to television and then the presidency.

I personally remember vividly how many people supported him because he was a “businessman" back in 2015. They assumed it must mean he knows what to do. Despite the fact that he filed bankruptcy several times, and had many lawsuits for being a terrible businessman.. but I digress.

Vanity Fair also kept Trump in head headlines for decades, covering his affairs, divorces, and social life while keeping him firmly in the celebrity spotlight. Trump’s public feud with the magazine has always been part of the performance. It’s like the feuds you see on WWE. It’s not real.

Ask yourself this: Why would Trump allow an organization that he claims he despises and has been fighting with for years in his personal space — and not just one time — but for nearly a year?

DAMAGE CONTROL

The heart of the interview was Jeffrey Epstein. With the files scheduled for release and Trump’s name already known to appear in them, Susie Wiles moved before the ground could shift beneath her.

She acknowledged the connection herself and softened it immediately, reframing it as “young, single playboys.”

Wiles wants you to believe that it was just ‘parties’ and they were just Palm Beach ‘boys’ who ran in the same social circles. Oh, and Pam Bondi lied to you about having the files.

This is almost verbatim the same narrative Trump has been trying to push for years despite the fact he is explicitly named in Epstein’s emails, victim statements, estate photos, flight logs, and lawsuits.

But in her phrasing, the shock from the upcoming file release was neutralized before it could land. You know, whatever shock there was left. We kind of already knew. But whatever is new is going to land… the story was told in advance, on her terms.

The choice to use Vanity Fair for this interview stings even more when you remember Vanity Fair’s own history with Jeffrey Epstein.

In the early 2000s, Vanity Fair assigned reporter Vicky Ward to write a profile of Jeffrey Epstein. This led to her interviewing Maria and Annie Farmer, who accused Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of sexual abuse, and included what they’d said in the article.

Shortly before it was set to be published, her boss forced her to remove the statements. Vanity Fair later said the material was cut for legal or editorial reasons.

Regardless of intent, the result was that Vanity Fair chose to publish a story named, “The Talented Mr. Epstein” that focused on Epstein’s wealth and connections, while credible abuse allegations were left out, delaying public accountability and making a child predator look good for decades.

Kind of like what is happening here… Old habits die hard, I suppose.

In this interview, Wiles seemingly decided that had to absorb the damage for the administration’s earlier Epstein failures, and Pam Bondi was chosen. Wiles publicly blamed her for the hollow file release, shifting responsibility downward and making the cost of missteps unmistakable. The message to the rest of the cabinet was clear. Wiles controls the narrative, and she decides who pays for it.

The same pruning applied to JD Vance and Elon Musk, both diminished through characterizations that framed them as unstable, unserious, or unfit to lead. As they were reduced, Wiles elevated herself as the adult presence holding the operation together.

Her description of Trump as having an “alcoholic’s personality” completed the architecture. Expectations were lowered. Forgiveness was invited. Trump was reshaped into something flawed but survivable, dangerous but managed.

Taken together, the interview accomplishes several things at once. It softens the Epstein fallout before the files are released. It sidelines internal rivals. It recasts Trump as flawed but manageable. And it distracts from larger crises, including the growing risk of war with Venezuela, the crackdown on dissent, and the growing loss of civil liberties.

In modern politics, even scandal can be managed, and even outrage can be planted to protect power.

