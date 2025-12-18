Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynette Mason's avatar
Lynette Mason
3h

I’ve read several commentators’ takes on the interview. You are the first person to dissect it this way. I had not considered your take on it and didn’t have all the background. Pretty convincing. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna-Goanna's avatar
Anna-Goanna
3h

An excellent, excellent article. Thankyou so much for your truth telling ways, it is truly appreciated 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dissent in Bloom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture