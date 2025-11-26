Peter “Pete” Skandalakis, the powerful head of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, has officially dropped the entire 2020 Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

His job is to assign prosecutors when a local DA is recused, but instead of appointing someone else, he handed the case to himself. And once he had control, he shut it down. With that one decision, the most expansive prosecution of election subversion in modern American history was taken off life support and quietly allowed to die.

But to understand the magnitude of what Pete just did, we have to understand who he is, how he ended up in charge, and the machinery behind him that made this outcome possible. And, at the risk of sounding like a conspiracy theorist, it appears the pieces have fallen in a way that suggests choreography, not coincidence.

The Full Story of the Georgia Indictment

After Trump lost Georgia in 2020 by 11,779 votes, he and his loyalists scrambled to force him back into power through any illegal maneuver they could reach. Between his call to Georgia Secretary of State Greg Raffensperger telling him to ‘find’ 11,780 votes for himself, the fake electors scheme, the Coffee County voting machine breach, the attempts to place a loyalist at the head of the DOJ to strong-arm GA officials into overturning the vote, and ultimately January 6th, 2021. Taken together, these efforts formed a coordinated attempt to overturn Georgia’s election results and keep Trump in power without a care for what the people had voted for.

The whole ecosystem of fraud and coercion was already mapped out. Law and order meant nothing to them then, and it means even less now.

And just look at what has happened since. America kept showing Trump what the system would let him get away with. The January 6th federal case evaporated. The Supreme Court stepped in and handed him sweeping immunity for anything that could be framed as an “official act.”

Shown here are some of the forged elector documents at the center of the scheme described in this case.

Fani Willis stepped into this landscape as the one prosecutor willing to treat the entire effort to overturn Georgia’s election as a coordinated operation.

In August 2023, she brought a forty-one count indictment using Georgia’s RICO statute. She saw that none of the acts that took place after the 2020 election were isolated. They were connected, deliberate, and aimed at the same goal.

Many of the defendants in this case understood the danger they were in. The evidence laid out in the RICO indictment was extensive, specific, and backed by documents, calls, texts, and coordinated acts across multiple states. Several of them chose to save themselves before trial.

Scott Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts tied to election interference. Sidney Powell admitted to six misdemeanor counts connected to the Coffee County breach. Kenneth Chesebro took a felony plea for conspiracy to file false documents in the fake electors scheme. Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty to a felony for aiding and abetting false statements presented to Georgia legislators.

These pleas showed how serious the case was. The defendants who flipped did so because the facts were overwhelming. There was no realistic path for this case to collapse on the evidence. It could only fall apart through intervention.

Coffee County, GA security footage implicated loyalists who illegally entered- the elections office. One part of the now dismissed RICO case involving President Donald Trump.

By December 2024, that reality forced Trump’s allies to pursue a different strategy entirely, and the case became the target of a political assault rather than a legal one. The Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Willis from continuing the prosecution. The issue was her former romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she had hired for the case.

A lower court judge had already ruled that Wade must resign if the case were to move forward. So, Wade resigned, and it seemed like the conflict was addressed.

But the Appeals Court (the panel of three GOP judges — Presiding Judge Sara Doyle, Judge Todd Markle & Judge Trenton Brown) said that fix was not enough. They argued that the situation still ‘looked improper,’ and that the only solution was to remove Willis from the case completely. It did not matter that none of the defendants could point to any real harm. It did not matter that her office had built the entire case from scratch.

Pete Skandalakis, the prosecutor now in charge, is a veteran Georgia lawyer who originally entered politics as a Democrat and eventually moved into the Republican Party. Much like Donald Trump.

But with Fanis being removed, that left it up to Pete Skandalakis to find a replacement DA, and he chose . . . himself.

The Georgia prosecution was the lone criminal case Trump had been unable to make disappear, a sweeping RICO indictment tying him and eighteen allies to a plan to subvert the 2020 election. It remained intact in the face of enormous political pressure, but that changed today.

Georgia’s 2020 election interference case has been wiped away entirely because Pete Skandalakis appointed himself to take it over and shut it down.

One by one, every guardrail that was supposed to hold this man accountable has been hollowed out.

The Prosecutor at the Center of It All

Pete Skandalakis has spent years in the shadows of Georgia’s justice system. Not as a frontline prosecutor, not as a grandstanding politician, but as the man who appears when a case becomes too radioactive for anyone else to touch. He is the quiet custodian of politically inconvenient prosecutions, the keeper of the broom closet where difficult cases go to be swept away.

On paper, Pete runs the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, an administrative body meant to offer training and coordination. In practice, he has become something far more consequential: the state’s emergency brake. The figure summoned when powerful people find themselves teetering on the edge of accountability.

And whenever Pete steps in, something uncanny happens. The pressure dissolves. The heat lowers. The powerful go home relieved.

In Georgia, after the 2020 election, a Trump-aligned computer forensics team, escorted by local Republican officials, was captured on security cameras accessing and copying the software of voting equipment inside a rural county election office.

Look at his record if you don’t believe me.

In 2024, he put himself in charge of reviewing the criminal referral for Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, who was a huge player in the fake elector scheme cited in this very RICO case. Jones had signed one of the false certificates. He had coordinated directly with Trump’s team. Pete dropped the charges on Burt.

Yes — not surprisingly— this is the second case he’s done this with. Pete appointed himself to a case related Trumps attempt to overthrow the 2020 election because ‘nobody else wants to do it.’

He was deeply involved in the plot that Fani Willis would later indict. Pete stepped in, took over the case himself, and quickly announced that there was not enough evidence to charge Jones with anything.

Two years earlier, he had done something similar in the case of the Atlanta police officers who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, an event that sparked massive protests across the city. Those officers were facing intense scrutiny and possible prosecution. Pete reviewed the evidence, held a press conference, and cleared them.

Again and again, he has walked into the most volatile cases in the state and walked out having relieved someone in power from accountability. He is the “fixer.” His influence comes from the fact that he arrives quietly and leaves quietly, but the outcome always moves in the same direction.

In court, Fani Willis pushed back against the accusations and argued that her critics were misrepresenting the truth (2024).

So when Fani Willis was removed from the 2020 RICO case, Pete found himself staring at the largest political powder keg of his career. According to him, he called district attorneys across Georgia and every one of them refused to touch it. So he appointed himself.

He handed himself control of the one remaining case — a RICO case — that mapped out Trump’s entire effort to overturn the election. A case built from phone recordings, forged documents, text messages, surveillance footage, fake certificates, and coordinated pressure across multiple states. A case so detailed that seasoned lawyers took plea deals rather than face it.

He took all of that into his hands. And then he closed the book. The moment Pete Skandalakis took control, the outcome was already written. The man who has made a career out of protecting powerful defendants from difficult prosecutions was suddenly the sole gatekeeper of the largest election case in Georgia’s history. Today he did what his history said he would do. He shut it down.

You cannot understand the collapse of this case without understanding Pete and where his loyalties lie. He calls himself a man of “god” and family, but god doesn’t like corruption, Pete.

Skandalakis argued he had to drop the Georgia RICO case because dragging a sitting president through a long trial would overwhelm the courts and “serve no one.”

He framed it as a practical decision, a matter of timing and resources. But this type of explanation is exactly how shaky democracies teach people to accept the loss of accountability. It is the same pattern seen in Orbán’s Hungary and Erdoğan’s Turkey. No one announces that the powerful are being protected.

Instead, officials say the case is too complicated, too expensive, too disruptive. They bury justice under layers of paperwork until the public forgets what the case was even about. It looks calm on the surface, but it is a quiet way of letting power shield itself.

When the System Keeps Looking the Other Way

Fani Willis’s RICO case laid out, step by step, how Trump’s team pressured state officials, gathered fake electors, breached voting machines in Coffee County, and tried to use federal power to undo the election. It was the first time anyone had pulled all of those actions together into a single narrative. But as the case moved forward, the system around it began to shift in ways that seemed designed to make it disappear. Willis was removed over an issue that had already been resolved.

A prosecutor with a long history of closing politically sensitive cases took control. Corporate settlements quietly cleaned up legal problems for people involved in the broader effort. Federal investigations stalled out, and the Supreme Court granted Trump sweeping immunity that protected him from the fallout.

One institution after another moved in a way that supported the same outcome, which was the quiet erasure of the case. Under Georgia’s own RICO law, a pattern like this could easily be viewed as an organized effort to protect certain people at the expense of the public.

But no one in power will pursue that possibility. The only real consequences that remain are the four plea deals from defendants who cooperated early. Everything else has been softened, covered over, or allowed to fade from view.

Donald Trump posing with a T-shirt featuring his mugshot, a perfect companion to the framed RICO mugshot he keeps in the Oval Office.

This is what the slow death of a democracy looks like.

It does not happen with explosions or dramatic announcements. It happens when institutions begin to look away at the exact moment they are needed most. And the terrifying truth is that if this pattern continues, there will not be a “next case” to fight over, because those in power are learning how to stop the cases from being filed at all. They are rewriting the rules from the inside.

They are placing loyalists where oversight once lived. They are slipping political actors into courts, agencies, and watchdog offices that were designed to resist this very thing.

There is a reason Project 2025 openly declared that the Department of Justice needed to be purged and rebuilt. This is an example of what that looks like in practice. Not a dramatic purge, but a slow occupation of the legal system by people whose loyalty flows upward instead of outward to the public.

The danger is not just this one case that has died. The danger is that the machinery that killed it is now fully awake and functioning. And if we do not pay attention now — if we do not refuse to look away — we may soon find ourselves living in a country where accountability is not just weak but never happens.

Do not let this story get buried. Do not let them smother it under headlines or distractions or the next manufactured crisis. We have watched the powerful take and take and take, ripping this country apart while smiling in our faces. I am done watching billionaires, politicians, and their pet prosecutors walk away from the most vile and unforgivable acts. I am done watching them cheat, steal, lie, and hurt people without a single consequence.

The rich and well-connected keep getting a free pass while ordinary people pay the price. They treat justice like a toy and the rest of us like collateral damage. And I am telling you right now: the only reason they keep getting away with it is because they think we won’t fight back. This is the moment to stand up and make them feel the ground shake.

