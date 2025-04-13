Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Sherry B.'s avatar
Sherry B.
Apr 13, 2025

Is there anyone who still thinks calling these monsters NAZIs is an exaggeration?

They are trying to see what we will tolerate before we rise up against them.

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Tamara - Civic Armor's avatar
Tamara - Civic Armor
Apr 13, 2025

This is beyond horrific . Our government, our “leaders” are tyrants without a care for the law, the constitution or their fellow human beings!

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