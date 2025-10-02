Immigration violations are a civil offense, much like a traffic ticket, but at 1 a.m. in the hallways of South Shore Apartments? It felt more like military occupation.

Neighbors report watching as people were herded into U-Haul trucks like prisoners of war by hundreds of ICE & DHS agents in military fatigues.

Sleep was ripped from the eyes of many — including young children — as doors cracked under boots and battering rams, the air filled with flashbang thunder and helicopter blades.

People vanished like smoke, dragged barefoot, naked (yes, even the children), into the night, herded into moving trucks as if human beings were cargo to be stored away. As if they weren’t human at all.

Unsafe. A U-Haul (or any cargo truck) colliding or tipping with people in the back means bodies thrown, crushed, or killed instantly. That’s the reality. It’s why it’s illegal there, and vehicles must have seats with seat belts.

By sunrise, the building at 7500 South Shore Drive looked less like a home than a battlefield. Broken doors leaned against walls. Broken wood scattered like confetti. Mattresses, clothes, children’s toys, and family papers lay scattered in puddles. The water dripped, the lights flickered, and the ghosts of last night’s terror lingered in the air.

What was once a home now looks like a crime scene — debris, toys, and silence in place of families. (Source: Chicago Sun Times ).

Dragged From Their Beds

Imagine being seven years old. Your mom just tucked you in, kissed your forehead, and left the faint scent of arroz con pollo lingering in the air after your favorite dinner.

You fell asleep clutching your favorite stuffed animal. It smells like fabric softener. Mom must have washed her today. You’re already thinking about the spelling test tomorrow and the friend you’d sit with at lunch.

And then the clock struck 1:00 A.M.

Before you know it walls vibrate with the echo’s of fists and boots. The hallway explodes in light and sound. Smoke pours under your door and you cough until your chest hurts. Strangers in helmets and guns crash into your room. They pull the blankets from your body, rip you from the only safety you’ve ever known.

You see your parents on the floor, bound and terrified, but you can’t reach them. Hands bigger than your whole body grab you, drag you away. The night air burns your lungs as they throw you into the back of a truck already crowded with adults and other children. Some cry. Some stare. Some of the children have no clothes at all.

This happened in Chicago. All part of “Operation Midway Blitz” that’s been happening since September 8th, 2025. And it’s not the first.

Stock photo used for narrative purposes

On September 16th, federal agents staged another raid in the suburbs.. this one with the Secretary of Homeland Security herself, Kristi Noem, riding in a military vehicle and personally leading the charge to blow a family’s front door off its hinges.

It happened in America, but it reads like something out of Nazi Germany. We didn’t think it could happen. Not here. Not now. Not in 2025.

It feels like the kind of story you’d expect to read in a history book, or maybe even etched in the lines of Anne Frank’s diary.

”Terrible things are happening outside. At any time of night and day, poor helpless people are being dragged out of their homes ... Families are torn apart: men, women and children are separated.” — Anne Frank.

And heartbreakingly, in many ways, it is identical to that. In fact, midnight raids were the preferred tool of the Third Reich. Survivors of the holocaust recall how they avoided their own homes at night, returning only in daylight, because darkness was when the soldiers came.

Nazis called this exact system the Night and Fog Decree — a system of secret arrests in the middle of the night designed to make people disappear.

ICE is running the same playbook today. But the raids don’t just end in tax-payer funded detention centers; they end in black sites hidden in office buildings where migrants are forced to sleep body-to-body lined up neatly on concrete floors. Entire groups vanish from the record. Twelve hundred men have gone missing from the tents of Alligator Alcatraz.

“Tren De Aragua” is DHS/ICE’s cover story. Disappearance is the reality. Stock photo used for narrative purposes.

When the Smoke Clears…

Tell me, how do you stare into the face of a child — trembling, unclothed, coughing from smoke — and decide to shove them into the back of a cargo truck as if their life is worth nothing? How do you call that “immigration enforcement”?

These are not just “agents following orders.” and even then that didn’t hold up in Nuremberg.

These are human beings who have chosen to surrender their own humanity, to become instruments of terror. That is what sociopathy looks like: the ability to inflict suffering on the most vulnerable without hesitation, without remorse.

And here’s the deeper horror: this cruelty only works if the rest of us look away. If we allow ourselves to get used to it. If we let the raids blend into the background noise of the news cycle.

UPDATE: Here is a video from that evening DHS really took a raid where they stuffed people into moving trucks and turned it into a promo video for Twitter. This country is hell.

That is how fascism thrives. Not in the shock of its first appearance, but in the slow normalization of its daily violence. Every time we excuse it, every time we decide it’s someone else’s problem, a piece of our collective humanity dies.

If this enrages you, let it. Sit with that fury. Because anger is the beginning of resistance. The only unacceptable response is silence. A government that can disappear children in the middle of the night can do anything. And it will, unless it is stopped.

We still hold the power to stop it. Not by waiting for politicians or courts or saviors. But by refusing to cooperate. By grinding the machine to a halt. Three days of a general strike (enough of us refusing to keep the gears turning) and this country cannot function.

What happened in South Shore is not just another story of an immigration raid. It is a warning. A test. And a choice…

Stock photo used for narrative purposes

Will we stand by as our neighbors are treated like cargo, or will we take to the streets and remind the state what it fears most.. the people, awake, together, and unwilling to submit? THE TIME TO STRIKE IS NOW. We won’t get a second chance.

A Note From Dissent in Bloom :

This isn’t corporate media. This is one person — me — digging, asking questions, refusing silence. No newsroom, no billionaire safety net. Just stubborn research, late nights, and too much coffee.

Dissent in Bloom belongs to the people, not the powerful. Subscribe free. Paid subs keep the work alive. And if you’d rather fuel me directly and can’t do a subscription, feel free to buy me a coffee here: ko-fi.com/dissentinbloom

If this moved you, don’t keep it to yourself. Share it. Pass it on. That’s how dissent blooms. That’s how we fight.

