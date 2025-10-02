Dissent in Bloom ♥

Claire
4d

What has happened to this country? Are republicans so addicted to the money and the power that not one of them will say ENOUGH? This is exactly what our fathers and grandfathers fought against in WW2. SHAME!!!!

Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
4d

It is unreal that this is AMERICA!

Didn't we all learn in school about horrors like this in Nazi Germany and in Russia under Stalin or in Cambodia under Pol Pot?

I remember thinking how lucky I was that I didn't live in such danger. But now none of us is safe.

I don't care if your entire family are citizens, ICE commits violence first and asked questions later. You could easily end up in a raid. NOBODY IS SAFE.

