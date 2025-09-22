Robert F. Kennedy Jr,

Let me introduce myself. I am autistic. I am a nurse. And unlike you, I actually save lives.

See, when a post-op patient starts getting restless before their vitals change, I catch it. When someone’s speech shifts mid-sentence or their color looks off even though the numbers haven’t budged, I notice. I’ve caught early sepsis before the lactic acid spiked.

I’ve stopped med errors before the barcode scanner could beep. I’ve watched a patient’s face and known something was wrong before they could find the words to say it. That’s not intuition. That’s pattern recognition. That’s clinical judgment sharpened by a brain that never stops scanning.

That’s my autism, and it saves lives.

That is the so-called disorder you claim should never have existed. My brain is wired differently, and because of that wiring, people are alive today who would otherwise not be. I am an epidemic only to death itself.

You told America that autism is “preventable.” You called it an “epidemic.” You promised answers by September, as if human neurology is a puzzle your agency can solve on a government calendar.

Then, last night, at Charlie Kirks ‘memorial’ the POTUS got on that stage and told the world he had a cure for autism.

The only way to “prevent” or “cure” a genetic condition is eugenics. Period.

There is no magic supplement that rewires the genome. You cannot drink it away with colloidal silver. You cannot wash it away with ivermectin or bleach. You cannot exorcise it with prayer, or shame it out with your hate rallies disguised as funerals.

What you are really promising is elimination. The decision to stop people like me from being born, or to let us die under the guise of ‘fixing us.’

That is not medicine. That is eugenics. And it is not hypothetical. It has happened before.

Nazi propaganda still captioned: “...because God cannot want the sick and ailing to reproduce.” It framed mass murder as mercy, cloaking eugenics in the language of faith and public duty. Germany, 1935.

Aktion T4

It began with a single child.

In 1939, the parents of a severely disabled infant wrote to Adolf Hitler, asking for permission to end their son's life. He had been born blind, missing limbs, and with significant neurological impairments. They called it mercy.

Hitler sent his physician, Karl Brandt, to inspect the boy. Permission was granted. The baby was killed at Leipzig University Hospital. He was five months old.

One of the many Nazi graveyards. Unlike the camps, the disabled victims of Aktion T4 were sometimes given sticks to mark where their bodies lay

That murder set the precedent. If you weren’t useful to the government, you were to be eradicated.

Soon after, Hitler signed a secret decree authorizing doctors to grant "mercy deaths" to the disabled. Nobody ever asked them. They just killed them. The order was backdated to September 1, 1939, the day Germany invaded Poland.

Karl Brandt was appointed by Hitler in 1939 to co-lead the euthanasia program alongside Philipp Bouhler. His job was to sanitize genocide with medical authority.

What followed was the organized killing of disabled children across Germany and Austria. Parents were told their children were being sent to special pediatric clinics for advanced care. They weren’t given a choice.

Two pages from a Nazi death registry record lies in neat ink. These were the false diagnoses written to conceal mass murder. Thousands of disabled children and adults were killed there under the Nazi Euthanasia Program, their deaths disguised as medical inevitabilities. Often pneumonia. Germany, April 5, 1945.

In reality, these were killing wards. Children were murdered by injection or starvation. Their deaths were falsified. Their ashes were mailed back with forged certificates. Often with ‘pneumonia’ as the cause of death even in the middle of summer.

Then the program expanded to adults.

It was named Aktion T4, after the Berlin address of its headquarters: Tiergartenstrasse 4. Patients were selected through sham medical questionnaires. Without ever seeing them, doctors marked names for death. Buses with blacked-out windows (known as ‘grey buses’) transported them to six killing centers across Germany and Austria. There, they were gassed in chambers disguised as showers. Their bodies were cremated.

These were sadly the first victims of the gas chambers. The trial for what was eventually used to kill millions of Jewish people in his camps.

Between 1940 and 1945, an estimated 250,000 disabled people were murdered through these programs.

This was the first mass murder campaign of the Nazi regime. It was the prototype for Auschwitz. The same doctors and gas chambers were used later to kill Jews, Roma, and others.

It all began with a letter from a parent, asking for mercy. And it was carried out by men who claimed to be ‘helping.’

And today, in 2025, when public officials say they want to “prevent” autism or promise a “cure,” they are speaking the same language. They are offering the same logic — that some lives are not worth living. That some minds should never exist. That erasure is.

“The German people is gradually being threatened with the loss of its genetic quality, assertion of identity, and self‑preservation drive.” — Adolph Hitler.

Slide from a Nazi propaganda filmstrip used to indoctrinate Hitler Youth. It promotes the so-called “euthanasia” program by depicting a Black teenager labeled as mentally ill, institutionalized for sixteen years. The caption reduces his life to a cost: “35,000 Reichsmarks.”

RFK, The Epidemic is You

You want to talk about epidemics? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the epidemic.

Not autism. Not disability. Not ADHD. Not neurodivergence.

The real contagion is a man who has spent his life infecting the public with doubt, disorder, and death, then calling it healing. The real sickness is when someone wears the costume of compassion while rotting everything they touch.

This is the man now running the Department of Health and Human Services.

A man who gets his medical advice from chiropractors with YouTube channels. From disgraced physicians, podcast quacks, bleach pushers, and ivermectin cultists. He listens to men who sell colloidal silver and call it science. And somehow, he sits at the head of the nation’s health infrastructure.

He is not protecting anyone. He is a super-spreader of lies.

People will die because of him. They already have.

He spent his early life selling hard drugs to classmates. Not joints. Not teenage rebellion. Cocaine. Heroin. Destruction. He left wreckage behind in dorm rooms and treatment centers, and kept walking. He left dead animals in public parks. People whispered about the darkness in him even then.

His own wife died by suicide. She hung herself in a barn after years of betrayal and public humiliation. Her diary filled with details of his repeated affairs. And when she was gone, his first move was to claim the house.

Not grief. Not silence. Just property. Just possession. He didn’t care about her. He wanted the house.

RFK is an empty man, who will never find happiness, so he tries to fill his life by taking others and hurting people.

Even his own family has disavowed him. They have begged the public not to trust him. They have called his anti-vaccine crusade dangerous. They have said, in public, that he is hurting people. That he is not carrying their legacy, but defiling it.

His mouth opens, and the damage spreads. Vaccines become suspect. Public health collapses under conspiracy. Clinics close. Mothers lose trust. Infants go unprotected. Nurses and doctors will burn out. Disease spreads like wildfire through cracks he carved open with charm and rot.

You want a body count? Count the children who caught measles in 2025. Count the children who have died as a result.

Count the lives lost because they trusted a man who told them modern medicine was a scam and the cure was inside a bottle of pseudoscience and prayer.

This man does not heal. He unravels. He poisons. He infects.

Autism is not the epidemic. Tylenol either. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is.

When Nurmemberg 2.0 comes — and it will — you will not be forgiven.

After Nazi Germany, Karl Brandt (who called mass murder “mercy”) was hanged at Nuremberg with a physician’s license still in his name. He co-lead the euthanasia program alongside Philipp Bouhler who died by suicide in May 1945.

On the gallows, Karl Brandts last words were, “This is nothing but political revenge” almost damn near identical to the words we’re hearing now. Crimes against humanity rewritten as ‘simply politics.’

Karl Brandt on trial at Nuremberg.

You will be held accountable for all the deaths you’ve caused.

You speak of prevention while targeting people like me, framing erasure as public health. You wrap elimination in science and hand it to grieving families like it’s hope.

But history knows the pattern. It knows what begins with “prevention” and ends with death certificates signed in clean ink. No title, no lineage, no podium will protect you from what you are building. Not when the truth finally stands in judgment.

Final Thoughts

When public officials speak of “curing” or “preventing” people like me, they are not offering hope. They are reviving the same ideology that once filled state hospitals with silence, that turned clinics into killing wards, that measured the value of a life by how well it conformed to a blueprint. They are breathing new life into old lies the lie that suffering is solved by subtraction, that care is best delivered by elimination.

This is not the rhetoric of progress. It is the language that led to sterilization wards in North Carolina, to gas vans in Brandenburg, to children starved slowly in institutions while their death certificates were forged. It is the logic that says some lives are a burden. That the cure for complexity is absence.

So when I say the only way to prevent a genetic condition is eugenics, I mean this: your language does not end in innovation. It ends in disappearance. It ends in state-sanctioned selection. It ends in systems designed not to help us live, but to ensure we never existed in the first place.

That is not healthcare. That is not healing. That is history, warning us. And if we do not listen, it will become prophecy.

Philipp Bouhler authorized the extermination of disabled children. Karl Brandt called it public health. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls it “prevention.” All three believed some lives should never exist. That is not medicine. That is eugenics. And history remembers.

Quick Note from the Author:

Hi, I’m Dissent. I am the writer for this article, and the only writer for this newsletter. Thank you for refusing to sleepwalk through this moment.

I started Dissent in Bloom because I was tired of lies. No newsroom, no billionaire backers. Just me, digging through records, asking questions, pouring coffee, and refusing silence.

Subscribe free to stay connected. Paid subs keep the work alive, but this belongs to everyone. You can also buy me a coffee to fuel this work by clicking here. If this stirred you, share it. That’s how we spread truth. That’s how we fight.