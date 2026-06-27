Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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PW's avatar
PW
19h

And Roy Cohn was the right hand man of McCarthy before Cohn was Trump’s mentor who taught him everything he knows.

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
16h

You are doing great work. Thank you.

What we first perceived as sporadic rot in the system is actually widespread gangrene. America needs to perform some serious amputations, if the body of democracy is to be healed.

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