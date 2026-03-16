Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Mauri Mora's avatar
Mauri Mora
1dEdited

Nice and detailed article. All these horrible things seeing the light now. When I was a child, I was raised in an environment of decency and behaving carefully around men, so not to let anything happen to me, basically a Catholic childhood. It was branded into my brain, and I believed if I behaved like a lady, I would be treated like a lady. Now that I'm old I realize there are predators out there, and rich predators get away with everything while still maintaining the lie of being honorable people. It is all a lie, a lie to get everyone to serve them while they consume the world and everything they want. Humans are the worst animal who ever could have been on top of the evolutionary chain.

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Winter89's avatar
Winter89
1dEdited

Great article. I only have one note.

In the part about John Casablancas and Elite Model Management you refer to a "Marie", but for some reason any earlier information about who this "Marie" is has been lost in editing.

_"It wasn’t like nobody inside Elite tried to stop it. Two of the agency’s own top female executives, Lisa Herzog and Trudi Tapscott, went to Casablancas and Marie personally and demanded it stop. Marie’s response was that “men have needs.”_

You are most likely referring to the SURNAME of Gérald Marie - one of Elite's owners (along with Alain Kittler and Casablancas himself). This, however, needs to be made clear to the readers in order to avoid confusion. Especially since there were also MODELS named Marie - as a FIRST name - involved in this story. (Again, I believe this to simply be an editing error.)

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