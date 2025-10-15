Dissent in Bloom ♥

Dissent in Bloom ♥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SDJ's avatar
SDJ
2d

I just have no words anymore for the horrifying and terrorizing country we have become so quickly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Stop the BS247's avatar
Stop the BS247
1d

Question is, why are the Commanders, Generals, etc allowing these camps to happen?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
107 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dissent in Bloom
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture