While everyone’s eyes were on Alligator Alcatraz — and the 1,200 men who vanished from DHS custody, still unaccounted for — ICE was quickly & quietly building another concentration camp in the desert. Officially the name is the “East Montana ICE Detention Facility” but they’re calling it “Lone Star Lockup.”

This one sits deep inside the Fort Bliss Army base in Texas. Yes, inside a U.S. military installation. A local there reported that most people nearby don’t even know it exists, and outside the state, it’s even worse.

See, while the rest of the country is so overwhelmed with the constant “flooding the zone” that’s being done this has gone under the radar.

I am ashamed to admit, I wouldn’t have known either, if not for a single whistleblower’s report that slipped through the cracks. One that detailed a detainee’s death and an ongoing hunger strike that followed — things ICE has chosen not to disclose as of now.

‘Lone Star Lock Up’

As if a cutesy nickname will hide the raw horror of what is actually happening inside. Moldy food. Undrinkable water. Overcrowding. Detainees report standing in raw sewage from toilets backed up for weeks. Refusal to provide detainees with mandatory medical care. 100 degree weather and sandstorms. Even death.

First a contractor building the tent-city died on site, and then an unnamed detainee weeks later.

This information comes from clients of Social Worker for the People who are currently, or have been inside the camp recently. They reported that one detainee had died, and that an employee quietly warned others not to eat, fearing the spoiled food and contaminated water were to blame.

Fearing for their lives, detainees are now on a hunger strike.

They were already malnourished, and now they can’t bring themselves to eat the spoiled food they believe killed one of their own. Even ICE’s own inspectors said people were starving. The only food they were getting did not have nutrition. ICE actually recommended boosting meal calories by 30%.

That was weeks ago. It still hasn’t been approved. Even the sick with medical diets were all handed the same “medical meal,” a one-size-fits-all tray that could kill the wrong person. DHS denies this all, of course. They always do.

And no one can reach them.

Not lawyers, not lawmakers. There are no phones inside. No lines in or out. The only sound these men hear isn’t their families or their lawyers — it’s the constant thrum of on-going construction, the machines and sand polluting the air they’re forced to breathe.

I guess that’s what happens when you build a place in less than 2 months.

Those who do make it past the gates don’t really see the camp. They’re escorted through what feels like a stage set, shown what they want them to see.

The pattern appears to be that at first they’re turned away, then let in days later but only to witness one dark corner of a much darker place.

ICE had promised Rep. Escobar access to inspect the camp, then pulled the plug at the last second. Wouldn’t give her any information as to why.

“Today, after giving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) 24 hours’ notice, more than is required by law, I was turned away from the ICE facility on Montana Ave. where I planned to conduct my constitutionally authorized oversight duties. “This facility has been plagued with accusations of mistreatment and inhumane conditions falling well within the scope of my Congressional oversight authority. Recently, Amnesty International released a report detailing almost thirty pages of alleged human rights violations. For years, I have conducted oversight visits of these facilities in accordance with guidelines in the law, including last month when I toured the ICE soft-sided site in Northeast. “Let me be clear: it is the law that no Member of Congress can be denied entry to facilities operated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct oversight. The law is straightforward, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is not only blatantly breaking it herself, she is instructing local DHS staff to break it as well. The Trump administration’s continued efforts to hide federally funded facilities from oversight by breaking the law contradicts their lofty, empty promises of law, order, and transparency.” — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16)

As a result of this, Rep. Escobar did send a firmly worded letter. That kind that used to matter. But in these times, words on paper just aren’t doing what humanity need to be done.

If people are dying in there, it suddenly makes sense why they’re keeping everyone out. You don’t hide what you’re proud of. You hide what you’re afraid will be seen.

Who Owns This Camp?

How does a camp like this even operate? Who’s running it?

You’d think a billion-dollar camp would go to a big contractor or a prison company like GEO Group, which made a fortune after donating millions to Trump. But no.

The deal went to one guy — running his “company” out of a his three bedroom home — who somehow landed a billion-dollar government contract, with $232 million paid upfront.

His name is Ken Wagner. Seventy-seven years old. His company, Acquisition Logistics, took hundreds of millions and funneled it into another government contractor named Disaster Management Group to provide the camp employees.

According to GovTribe, before landing the billion-dollar Fort Bliss contract, Acquisition Logistics LLC was a small veteran-owned firm that mainly provided “logistics consulting, maintenance, and supply chain support” for the U.S. military.

So the question becomes unavoidable: who decided to hand a small ‘logistics’ company the keys to a concentration camp and why?

The U.S. Military is Now Hosting Concentration Camps

He didn’t have to even ask to use a military base. He was invited. Pete Hegseth, Trump’s so-called “Secretary of War,” signed off on using Fort Bliss and plans to build more just like it.

What began as a “temporary” solution has become a permanent fixture of the regime’s machine.

See how every photo is shot from a drone? Well, that’s because military bases are locked-down airspace. No one gets close without clearance. It’s a modern spin on the old black sites — the kind ICE still keeps running in Guantánamo. Yeah, Guantánamo? Still open, they just sent more people there this week.

The U.S. military is guarding detention camps where people are dying in silence. This isn’t paranoia. It isn’t hysteria. It’s reality — buried in desert sand, hidden behind barbed wire, and paid for with our tax dollars.

The sun sets over Fort Bliss and the desert hums with silence. Somewhere inside, men are starving, praying, waiting to be remembered. Outside, the country scrolls past headlines, unaware that the machine has already shifted into permanence. What we call America is changing shape one fenced horizon at a time.

