Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Tom Pod's avatar
Tom Pod
2d

In the early ‘70’s I had a fella cutting my grass so I could give him some money. This was in Columbus, Ohio. He lived at a group home. He told me that when he was little they sent him to a place because he was “feeble minded” (his words). I thought he was fine. Thoughtful and kind. Thank you for writing this and reporting on the inhumane treatment of our most vulnerable.

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Mercedes's avatar
Mercedes
2d

But we can afford to give Israel money so that THEY can have healthcare, college, free abortions on demand - gtfooh

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