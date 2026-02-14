For most of American history, elections were not some distant federal operation. They were local in the most practical sense. Your county maintained the voter rolls. Your state decided how ballots were cast and counted. If something went wrong, state courts handled it.

The Constitution placed the mechanics of elections in state hands on purpose. The people who drafted it had just broken away from centralized control. They understood that whoever controls elections controls power. That is why Article I, Section IV exists. It is a guardrail.

The fragmentation was the intentional. It was meant to prevent any single authority from controlling the vote. We were never meant to have elections absorbed into a centralized federal security framework. The public treats this like a recent development, but it is not. For close to a decade, from Obama to Trump to Biden and back to Trump, political power has been consolidating at the federal level.

‘THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING?’

In 2016, the Department of Homeland Security told 21 states their election systems had been targeted by Russian actors. Most of it, we were told, was “scanning.” But in Illinois, Florida, and Arizona, officials acknowledged actual breaches. The explanation was that the Russians got in, looked around, and left. Nothing changed. Nothing taken. No votes altered. They supposedly penetrated sensitive state systems and then did absolutely nothing with that access. That was the official story.

And yet that story was enough. Within months, the DHS & Congress declared election systems “critical Infrastructure,” the same designation used for power plants, banking networks, and transportation systems. Things are labeled with this when the U.S. government believes that their ‘disruption’ would seriously damage national security, economic stability, or public safety.

The authority to label something as “critical infrastructure” actually traces back to the Patriot Act of 2001, when post-9/11 fear handed the executive branch sweeping power to label almost anything a “national security” issue, the same security expansion that gave birth to DHS.

This almost sounds like a good thing. It makes it seem like they are protecting our elections from foreign interference. But it is no secret that the government will lie to you in order to achieve their goals. I know some people love to say “the government would not do that,” but we just watched two murders — Renee Good & Alex Pretti — by the very agents of DHS get ruled homicides by the medical examiner, and still the official messaging tries to make us doubt what happened. This is the same government committing homicide inside of black-site ICE detention centers on military bases, and fearlessly telling us it was suicide.

My concern is not that cybersecurity support exists. Protecting election systems from real threats makes sense when you think about it. The concern is what happens when the framework for protecting elections becomes rooted in national security culture instead of civic transparency.

Once elections were placed in that category, they stopped being viewed simply as a civic responsibility carried out by states and local communities. They were redefined as national security assets. Voter registration databases, voting machines, tabulation systems, and even physical polling locations were absorbed into a federal protection framework designed for critical infrastructure.

And yet, despite all the talk of “national security,” our voting machines are still certified by private, vendor-funded labs that operate behind closed doors (who aren’t subject to public insight or much legal regulation at all). The same companies that get paid by the manufacturers are the ones signing off on their products. If that sounds like a conflict of interest, it is.

The public is told to trust the process. The process is paid for by the industry it regulates.

WHAT THIS ALL MEANS

Once that designation happened, DHS and CISA stepped in with multiple security programs and intelligence updates — like penetration testing — and certain election officials received security clearances.

At the ground level, federal agents are now part of local election networks. Albert sensors monitor traffic and send metadata to centralized federal centers for analysis. Government officials say they do not read content, only patterns. But patterns reveal access, timing, and system behavior.

Local election systems are no longer fully isolated. They are connected to a continuous federal monitoring structure. And we’ve seen firsthand how that data can be manipulated against us.

So, as more discussions moved into classified settings, openness became limited and trust became something citizens were expected to give without full access. Democracy depends on public visibility. Elections are supposed to be observable, challengeable, and understandable to ordinary citizens.

When parts of election administration move into classified briefings and restricted intelligence channels, that visibility changes. The public is asked to trust systems they cannot fully see.

If something ‘goes wrong,’ officials could say, “We can’t tell you. It’s classified.” That shuts down questions fast. The public has no way to check.

The SAVE Act is not just about voting. It is a distraction from something much larger. While the public watches lawsuits unfold, federal agencies are quietly expanding their reach. Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, and Wyoming signed confidential agreements with federal officials. Those agreements open state voter rolls to federal review.

These are not routine transparency measures. They allow federal agents to run undisclosed data tests. They allow Washington to push mandatory voter purges within forty five days. That timeline is aggressive and coercive. Local election officials lose meaningful control. Federal authorities gain leverage over who remains registered.

It is another safeguard. It exists to stop last minute voter roll purges that can sweep up eligible people in bureaucratic error and chaos. It is a guardrail meant to protect ordinary voters from disappearing off the rolls weeks before they cast a ballot. Just as the states controlling local elections is meant to be a guard-rail from executive overreach.

Now the Department of Justice is inserting a 45 day response window to address vague federal “concerns” about voter rolls. Do the math. Forty five days sits squarely inside that protected 90 day window. So states are cornered.

If they comply with the DOJ’s demands, they risk violating the NVRA’s prohibition on systematic purges close to an election. If they refuse, they are threatened with losing federal “certification” of their voter rolls.

This is a power shift.

The surveillance does not stop at elections. Immigration authorities are feeding Medicaid data into Palantir systems to target families. Those systems generate so called confidence scores about where families live. A medical visit should never become tracking intelligence.

Healthcare access should not double as enforcement data. When benefit systems feed policing databases, the line between care and control collapses.

The Department of Government Efficiency was publicly dissolved. Before dissolving, it secured administrative level access to IRS and Social Security systems. Administrative access means full visibility across sensitive records. The administration has acknowledged that our data was exposed on insecure servers. Those very DOGE members were caught working with political advocacy groups to cross-reference federal data with state voter rolls.

That admission alone should alarm everyone. Voter rolls, tax files, healthcare data, and Social Security records are foundational systems. When those systems become interconnected, the government gains unprecedented insight into individual lives.

This level of consolidation is beyond dangerous.

If they will lie about the homicides of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, they will lie about the integrity of a voter roll or the safety of your tax data. The designation of elections as “critical infrastructure” was the sleight of hand that turned civic duty into national security intelligence, stripping us of transparency under the guise of safety. The system is no longer designed to count our votes; it is designed to catalog our lives, and the scariest part is that we handed them the tools to do it. Keep resisting. Keep fighting.

Even in reading this article, you’ve taken the time to arm yourself with the greatest weapon of all — knowledge.

