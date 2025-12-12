THE PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS…

Donald Trump

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Epstein file release without more incriminating evidence against sitting POTUS and close-Epstein frenemy Donald J. Trump.

Donald Trump photographed with several unidentified, redacted young girls who are wearing hula necklaces. He appears relaxed and comfortable, with his shirt partially undone and loosely tucked.

A photo of Donald Trump and Epstein up-close and personal. There is a girl laughing and speaking with them, but they both seemed focused on something in the background that we can’t see. They both have that same look in their eye.

A framed photo of Donald Trump and an unknown, redacted female.

Bill Clinton

A printed photograph in the Epstein estate shows Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Jeffrey Epstein, bearing what appears to be Bill Clinton’s autograph.

For reference, this is an authenticated sample of Clinton’s signature.

Woody Allen

Woody Allen and Jeffrey Epstein. This appears to be a set of a sort.

On the left is Epstein, center is a female with blonde hair and her face redacted, and on the right is Woody Allen. They appear to be having a ‘pleasant’ conversation and drinks.

On the left is Woody Allen, and on the right is Steve Bannon. This photo was taken at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse (the Herbert N. Straus House) on East 71st Street.

Dean Camen and Sr. Richard Branson

Dean Camen is an American engineer. Like the other men in the photo, he is the owner of a private island (North Dumpling Island in New York). He is best known for inventing the Segway.

On the left is Dean Camen, Center is Epstein, and right is Sir Richard Branson who appears to be holding up a notebook with hand-written text

Sir Richard Branson is a British business magnate, billionaire, and even a commercial ‘astronaut.’ He is the founder of the Virgin Group, a conglomerate that controls over 400 companies in multiple fields, including travel (Virgin Atlantic), cell phones (Virgin Wireless), music (Virgin Records), and even spaceflight (Virgin Galactic).

Branson owns Necker Island and Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands, which are located relatively close to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, Little St. James.

Between the three men in this photo, they all own private islands. I can’t help but wonder what’s happening on the Islands of Branson and Camen after seeing this photo.

A much larger set of Department of Justice files is required by law to be released on or around December 19, 2025, under the newly passed Epstein Files Transparency Act. I will keep an eye out for these as soon as they drop.

Lawrence “Larry” Summers

Larry Summers is a longtime member of elite economic power circles. He ran the Treasury Department for Bill Clinton and later shaped policy from inside the White House as Obama’s National Economic Council director.

Lawrence “Larry” Summers, a female I have not yet identified, and Epstein seen on one of Epstein’s private planes. Larry does not appear as he expected to be photographed.

Bill Gates

A framed photograph of Bill Gates is seen in the Epstein estate.

On the left is Bill Gates, and on the right is known Epstein associate and pedophile ‘Prince’ Andrew. Their facial expressions say everything (Date Unknown.)

Bill Gates and one of unnamed private pilots in front of Epstein’s private plane.

Steve Bannon

He was appointed on January 20, 2017 (Inauguration Day), having previously served as the CEO of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He only lasted seven months before leaving the position, but he has very close ties to Trump to this day. He is also seen communicating with Epstein in a previously released batch of emails. He is the former executive chairman of Breitbart News.

In 2019, he started the “War Room” podcast.

Steve Bannon is seen photographed not only with Epstein, but with Woody Allen. If someone looks like a pedophile, acts like a pedophile, and surrounds themselves with pedophiles... well. It’s a pedophile.

Steve Bannon posing for a selfie alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Left: Steve Bannon. A former White House ‘Chief Strategist’ under Trumps first time, and long-term media executive. Right: Jeffrey Epstein. He is seen in profile, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, with the scruffy gray beard he sported in his later years (circa 2018).

This photo is dated around 2018. Meaning this meeting occurred after Bannon had left the White House and returned to his role at Breitbart ‘News.’

Allen Dershowitz

Dershowitz is an infamous lawyer and former Harvard teacher with very close ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Here Epstein is seen in his infamous Harvard sweatshirt. Jeffrey Epstein never attended Harvard University as a student. In 2003, Epstein donated $6.5 million to Harvard to establish the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. This was his entry point into the university’s social circle including Derschowitz.

Virginia Giuffre told the world that she was trafficked to Dershowitz for sex by Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions, including when she was a minor. Dershowitz did not just deny the claims; he launched a massive public and legal attack on Giuffre.

The legal battle ended in November 2022 with a settlement that saw Giuffre drop her lawsuit against Dershowitz. The settlement did not involve any financial payment from either side.

As part of the settlement, Giuffre issued a statement acknowledging that she “may have made a mistake” in identifying Dershowitz because of the stress and trauma of the time. Something happened to make her drop that case.

Virgina Guiffre died of suicide in April of this year. Rest in peace, Virgina.

The “Things” Found:

I don’t have any commentary for these. The photos say enough.

You can verify all of these photos are on the House Committee website by clicking here.

