Epstein Files: 19 New Photos Released by House Oversight Committee
12/12/2025: The House Oversight Committee has released 19 more photos from the Epstein case including photos of Clinton, Trump, Bannon, Woody Allen, and more.
THE PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS…
Donald Trump
Of course, it wouldn’t be an Epstein file release without more incriminating evidence against sitting POTUS and close-Epstein frenemy Donald J. Trump.
Bill Clinton
For reference, this is an authenticated sample of Clinton’s signature.
Woody Allen
Dean Camen and Sr. Richard Branson
Dean Camen is an American engineer. Like the other men in the photo, he is the owner of a private island (North Dumpling Island in New York). He is best known for inventing the Segway.
Sir Richard Branson is a British business magnate, billionaire, and even a commercial ‘astronaut.’ He is the founder of the Virgin Group, a conglomerate that controls over 400 companies in multiple fields, including travel (Virgin Atlantic), cell phones (Virgin Wireless), music (Virgin Records), and even spaceflight (Virgin Galactic).
Branson owns Necker Island and Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands, which are located relatively close to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, Little St. James.
Between the three men in this photo, they all own private islands. I can’t help but wonder what’s happening on the Islands of Branson and Camen after seeing this photo.
A much larger set of Department of Justice files is required by law to be released on or around December 19, 2025, under the newly passed Epstein Files Transparency Act. I will keep an eye out for these as soon as they drop.
Lawrence “Larry” Summers
Larry Summers is a longtime member of elite economic power circles. He ran the Treasury Department for Bill Clinton and later shaped policy from inside the White House as Obama’s National Economic Council director.
Bill Gates
Steve Bannon
He was appointed on January 20, 2017 (Inauguration Day), having previously served as the CEO of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He only lasted seven months before leaving the position, but he has very close ties to Trump to this day. He is also seen communicating with Epstein in a previously released batch of emails. He is the former executive chairman of Breitbart News.
In 2019, he started the “War Room” podcast.
Steve Bannon is seen photographed not only with Epstein, but with Woody Allen. If someone looks like a pedophile, acts like a pedophile, and surrounds themselves with pedophiles... well. It’s a pedophile.
This photo is dated around 2018. Meaning this meeting occurred after Bannon had left the White House and returned to his role at Breitbart ‘News.’
Allen Dershowitz
Dershowitz is an infamous lawyer and former Harvard teacher with very close ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Here Epstein is seen in his infamous Harvard sweatshirt. Jeffrey Epstein never attended Harvard University as a student. In 2003, Epstein donated $6.5 million to Harvard to establish the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. This was his entry point into the university’s social circle including Derschowitz.
Virginia Giuffre told the world that she was trafficked to Dershowitz for sex by Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions, including when she was a minor. Dershowitz did not just deny the claims; he launched a massive public and legal attack on Giuffre.
The legal battle ended in November 2022 with a settlement that saw Giuffre drop her lawsuit against Dershowitz. The settlement did not involve any financial payment from either side.
As part of the settlement, Giuffre issued a statement acknowledging that she “may have made a mistake” in identifying Dershowitz because of the stress and trauma of the time. Something happened to make her drop that case.
Virgina Guiffre died of suicide in April of this year. Rest in peace, Virgina.
The “Things” Found:
I don’t have any commentary for these. The photos say enough.
You can verify all of these photos are on the House Committee website by clicking here.
