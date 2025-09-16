The ocean off Venezuela is a graveyard. As of September 15th (‘The International Day of Democracy’) fourteen men are dead. Their bodies lie beneath waves stained with fuel, splintered wood and twisted metal. U.S. strikes blew their boats apart.

First on September 2nd. Again tonight.

President Maduro is answering with an army as soldiers, police, and militias now guard 284 different battlefront zones. There are 25,000 troops standing at the Colombian border, the place Washington branded a drug corridor.

Venezuela expects the U.S. to hit again, & promises it will answer when they do.

We know this story because we’ve seen it before.

In 1964 U.S. ships helped stage raids on North Vietnam. When patrol boats struck back, Washington called it an unprovoked attack. Two days later came another strike that never happened. That was the Gulf of Tonkin, and it gave Johnson the legal cover to wage the Vietnam War without Congress declaring it.

Johnson’s lie gave him war in Vietnam and wartime powers in Washington. The result?

It opened the door to surveillance programs like Operation CHAOS , where the CIA spied on anti-war students and civil rights leaders.

This was around the same time that The FBI’s COINTELPRO program spread fear through Black activist circles, infiltrating meetings and planting informants.

Project MOCKINGBIRD hired journalists to plant messages for the government in the media.

Protest and you face jail time. Burn your draft card and you could face prison.(Wait, didn’t Trump just sign an executive order like this about flags and then arrested a veteran doing just that?)

Speak too loudly against the war and you risked being branded unpatriotic, even seditious. That’s what they’re attempting to do now with the Kirk narrative. First, you can’t speak out about Kirk, and then next, the government.

If you have not noticed yet, they always start small and escalate when nothing is done. That’s extremely common in regimes.

Of course, Trump is after wartime powers, and more. After all, this is a man who once said this era was Americas best. And Venezuela means oil, money, and power on the world stage. At home it means fear, crisis, and a blank check for authoritarian rule under wartime powers. We are living that cycle again.

Each day another freedom disappears. Fascism is being written off as politics. And by the time people wake up the locks will already be on the door.

Don’t believe me? Just look at H.R. 5300, a bill that would let the Secretary of State revoke passport rights based on accusations of “supporting terrorism” alone. No trial. No proof. Just a word. Now why would they want to keep you locked in?

Trump calls it a drug boat. Venezuela calls it murder. September 15, 2025, three more are dead. The second strike on a Venezuelan boat in international waters. Some would call that a war crime.

The sea is already filled with wreckage and bodies, and the payoff is twofold. Trump takes Venezuela. He takes America. But he wants the world.

The War on Venezuela

While they were flooding the zone, you may have missed everything happening in Venezuela leading up to now. The latest strikes are only the surface. Beneath them runs the machinery that made this moment possible.

See, this setup has actually been building for months. Just last month, Trump sent three massive warships into the Caribbean, carrying more than four thousand American troops.

On paper, it was a ‘counternarcotics mission’ to stop fentanyl from getting into America. Of course Fentanyl was the cover story. It always is.

But it’s not the truth. We know that. The Trump administration has used fentanyl and “gang” activity to justify mass ‘deportations’ into CECOT, to build concentration camps on U.S. soil like Alligator Auschwitz, to tariff China, to arrest parents dropping off kids at school and leave babies behind in cars.

Now he is using it to light a match in Venezuela.

But to be honest? This has always been about empire.. Imperials love empires.

See, Trump, BlackRock, and Chevron are moving as one. BlackRock seized the locks of the Panama Canal. Chevron grabbed the oil fields of Venezuela under a Trump order giving them exclusive rights to export. Meanwhile, the Pentagon had lined the coast with warships to guard the prize.

Venezuela is sitting on some of the largest oil reserves on the planet. More than Saudi Arabia. More than Iran. That is why Chevron cut its deal. That is why the Pentagon circles the coast. That is why Trump needs a war.

If Trump takes Venezuela, America doesn’t just get richer.. it gets stronger. How ? Because oil is money, and money is power. Controlling the world’s largest reserves means controlling the global economy.

Of course, this is not only about Venezuela…

It is about China, too. Ninety percent of Venezuela’s oil goes to China. A war cuts that lifeline, leaving Beijing without. And there is no one Trump loves to starve more than China. And the Panama takeover by Blackrock — that is just icing on the cake.

The canal carries about five percent of all world trade and most of the oil tankers headed to Asia. So, if Trump grabs Venezuela’s wells and BlackRock holds the locks, America controls both the fuel and the route.

That is why they tried to takeover the Panama Canal, and when that didn’t work, he just had his billionaire friend buy the entry and exit ports instead.

That means Trump can decide who gets energy and who doesn’t. Now do you see why he’s been pushing you not to buy an electric car? Knowing this, I gotta say… Elon, he must really love you to let you turn the White House lawn into a salesroom, man.. unless you somehow convinced him Tesla’s ran on oil.

And so, the Venezuelan takeover is the final piece of the world domination puzzle. Something to give them so much power to bend the world to their will. And they don’t care how many bodies it takes.

The footage Trump provided of the strike on September 2, 2025. No proof of drugs. Families say they were fishermen. 11 dead.

“They openly confessed to killing 11 people,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on Venezuelan television. “None were drug traffickers. A murder has been committed.” — September 8th, 2025.

Now, of course, the White House has offered almost no evidence, either

No photos, no intelligence briefings, no recovered drugs.

Just a line repeated by Trump’s spokeswoman Anna Kelly, “These were evil Tren de Aragua narcoterrorists.”

Ask the Pentagon for proof and you get silence. You always do. We are supposed to trust their word alone, the same way America swallowed Tonkin.

Final Thoughts: Are We Going To War?

They are prepping us. For years the U.S. strangled Venezuela with sanctions, backed opposition cash and coup plots, and used trade rules to choke the economy. Since 2019 revenue streams were cut and anyone who tried to buy Venezuelan oil was punished.

At home the government stripped protections from Venezuelans, forced deportations into CECOT, and made survival harder at every turn. That was policy, not accident. We hollowed the country out and now we strike the killing blow and call it liberation. That is empire at work, and the sea full of dead is the receipt.

Trump wanted them to fall before. They did not. He talked about how close they were in his first term, and how sad he was just a few years back. He is not waiting now. He follows a familiar script, attacks boats, posts martial quotes, and normalizes violence. War is being dressed up as policy. Which war comes next is the only real question

Hours later, The Department of Homeland Security posted a Revolutionary War quote about dying for your country on Twitter.

“I only regret that I have but one life to give for my country.”

That was Nathan Hale. He was a a 21-year-old schoolteacher turned spy, hanged by the British for treason in 1776. His words historical, repeated by presidents and generals to turn corpses into causes.

That wasn’t a Veterans Day tribute. It wasn’t a history lesson. It was a call-up. A blood oath from the state to its people: you may die, and we will call it patriotism.

But even if imminent war isn’t today or tomorrow, this is how it gets normalized. First against foreign enemies. Then against internal ‘others.’

The same way fascism is being dismissed as mere politics. It is the slow normalization of democracy’s death. And they posted it on International Democracy Day. Shame. Shame. Shame!

These articles are free because the work is too urgent to lock away. Share If you learned something, subscribe for free to stay connected and share it so others know what power wants buried. Paid subscriptions help me keep Dissent in Bloom alive. I do not have a newsroom behind me. I am one person with a keyboard, writing in the middle of the night. If you can't do a paid subscription or want to support me otherwise, you can buy me a coffee on Ko-fi. Thank you for standing with me. They hate education. That is why we must keep teaching. Either way, thank you for being here.

