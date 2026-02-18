Jeffrey Epstein built his life around being unseen. Over the years he acquired multiple remote properties, each more isolated than the last. Zorro Ranch sat on 10,000 acres (15 square miles) of New Mexico desert. Zorro was where Epstein planned to impregnate 20-women at a time.

Little St. James was an island approachable only by boat or air. Both allegedly had tunnels.

For mentions of tunnels, see: EFTA01808607, EFTA01191193, EFTA00851322, EFTA02285542

Then there’s Great St. James, the property nobody mentions.

Nobody wants to talk about the second island. Little St. James (‘Epstein’s Island’) is the name everyone knows, the one that ends careers and fills hearing rooms, but Great St. James barely registers, and that needs to change.

See, in my research I found that the EPA visited Great St. James less than two weeks before Epstein died, the only federal agency to ever go there. This was likely one of the final dominoes to fall before they’d announced to the world that Jeffrey Epstein had turned up dead in his jail cell with the official camera footage cut. It was a sign that the government was closing in on Epstein, and he was worth more gone.

In the years before his arrest, Epstein was repeatedly cited and fined for building on Great St. James without proper permits. And when you die with those kind of fees, the government can “pay” themselves with your assets. A $20 million dollar island can auction off for much less, and then the court decides who in your family gets the rest.

At the time of his death, The Commissioner of Natural Resources for the Virgin Islands, Jean-Pierre Oriol, said that they were over a million dollars in unpaid potential penalties for violations that were still active when Epstein was arrested in 2019.

Yes, his girlfriend. When Epstein died he wasn’t with Ghislaine, he was with Karyna.

Now I need you to stay with me, because this part is important.

In this new will, he added a clause that allowed his new executors to sell off assets if necessary to cover environmental fees. Remember, just two weeks earlier, the EPA had visited the island. Suddenly, this clause is added, among other changes that made sure every single person who needed to get paid would get paid when he died.

Then he died 48 hours later.

The probate filing laying out how Epstein's estate would be distributed because he was deceased was submitted and processed at the exact same time as his brand new, final will. There’s something that sets off alarm bells knowing they prepared these around the same time.

Both documents were submitted to the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on the same date, within one minute of each other.

So, what was the plan for Great St James?

In 2016, Epstein paid 22.5 million dollars for the 165 acre island. He already owned nearby Little Saint James, the property he publicly claimed as his primary residence. Great St. James was just an expansion of his compound.

The island was purchased through a shell company called Great St. Jim LLC, and the listed owner was a man named Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Sulayem claimed he never gave permission for Jeffrey to do this, and this was done without his knowledge.

However, we all know now that is a blatant lie. He was named as a co-conspirator in the child sex trafficking ring led by Jeffrey Epstein latest release of the Epstein files in February 2026, He has not been criminally charged despite telling Epstein how much he enjoyed a video of a child being tortured. Sulayems only ‘punishment’ is that he resigned from his high paying, executive positions at DP World due to his association with Epstein.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Jeffrey Epstein cooking together, as seen in the Epstein file drops.

But back in 2016? The deal to purchase the Island almost fell apart before it closed because local islanders begged the sellers not to go through with it. The seller’s wife later admitted that rumors about Epstein’s behavior were already circulating at the time. None of it stopped the transaction.

Three months after taking ownership, construction crews were on the ground. The plans described a self-sustaining residential and ‘educational’ compound with a private road network, guest cottages, a barge dock, an amphitheater, a solar array, and even an underwater office and pool.

The applications also made environmental promises, pledging to protect a rare tree boa and guaranteeing public access to a beloved local spot called Christmas Cove. This is a famous stop on cruise lines, and if you’ve ever taken a cruise in the area, you may have stopped there.

Epstein shut Christmas Cove down after taking control.

When he died, an affidavit confirmed Epstein owned Great St. James.

But Great St. James was only one piece of a larger pattern.

Documents released by the U.S. Justice Department show that the Virgin Islands government also considered selling Dog Island to Epstein for 1.1 million dollars. The broader document tranche, numbering in the millions of pages, includes appraisals, property records, and correspondence detailing Epstein’s efforts to expand his footprint in the area.

Former Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp once asked Epstein whether he would consider letting the government borrow 275 million dollars.

A 2012 report by Newgrange Consulting Group recommended that Epstein purchase Gordon Ackley’s radio station there, and the Virgin Islands Daily News in order to influence the 2014 territorial elections and build a media enterprise capable of shaping future political outcomes in the area.

It makes a lot of sense, given his affiliation to Trump who did exactly that.

When Epstein died, the islands were auctioned off, just as his estate had planned.

In March 2022, Great St. James and Little St. James were listed together for 125 million dollars. Epstein’s estate said the proceeds would go toward settling lawsuits. By 2023, both islands were sold for half of that — 60 million dollars — to billionaire private equity executive Stephen Deckoff, who has stated he has plans to turn them into luxury resorts.

Think about what that actually means.

Children were trafficked to these islands. Kids were abused and r*ped on this land.

And the ending to that story is that a billionaire snaps up the property at a discount, slaps some overwater bungalows on it, and starts selling weekend getaways to wealthy tourists.

There is no memorial and no reckoning with what happened there.

The market just absorbed it, the way it absorbs everything, and the place where some of the worst crimes imaginable were committed is now being rebranded into something you might see in a travel magazine.

Sure, to some of you it might just be land, but how can someone really enjoy a water slide and fair food with your kid knowing someone else’s child was assaulted and tortured there?

So, this is we part, for now..

Jeffrey Epstein was part of something bigger. A system that has architects, financiers, and protectors at every level, and the timeline surrounding his death makes that impossible to ignore. The rewritten will, the probate filing, the EPA visit, the environmental clause added 48 hours before he died. None of that is coincidence, and the islands are only part of the story.

What I’ve laid out here is only a fraction of what I found. There are threads that go much deeper and I’m not done pulling on them.

Next up is Zorro Ranch. The property none of federal agencies ever bothered to investigate before it was sold off. The one with testimony, with tips about buried bodies, and not a single FBI inquiry to show for it. That’s where I’m going next, and I think you’ll want to follow along for that one.

