Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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PW's avatar
PW
1d

This should be required reading for every American.

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Joseph Elliot Gerard Ferguson's avatar
Joseph Elliot Gerard Ferguson
1d

The end of our 250 year experiment came with IBM and “computing” in the 19th century. Prove it wrong ‼️

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