Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Fox News Host Greg Gutfield (R) States "We Are Against" Disabled Children Getting An Education

Dissent in Bloom's avatar
Dissent in Bloom
Mar 22, 2025

they finally said the quiet part out loud.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Dissent in Bloom
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture