Fox News Host Greg Gutfield (R) States "We Are Against" Disabled Children Getting An Education

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Fox News Host Greg Gutfield (R) States "We Are Against" Disabled Children Getting An Education Dissent in BloomMar 22, 20251ShareTranscriptthey finally said the quiet part out loud. Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDissent in Bloom 🌺SubscribeAuthorsDissent in BloomRecent PostsCECOT: Sent to Hell by the United StatesJul 22 • Dissent in BloomWhy I Started Dissent in Bloom — And Why I’m (Also) Coming to YouTubeJul 17 • Dissent in BloomJun 29Elon Musk believes that the greatest flaw in Western civilization is empathy. Mar 7 • Dissent in Bloom