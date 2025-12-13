The Heritage Foundation is once again making authoritarian moves that are hidden in plain site. Including a newly surfaced document nicknamed ‘Project 2026.’

As you read this, this information may frighten you. You may even want to write this information off as conspiracy. But I want to remind you it was not long ago that Americans were first warned about Mandate for Leadership (Project 2025) and the Heritage Foundation.

See, when Trumps 2020 coup failed and the power slipped through his hands, Trump and the ultra-wealthy & powerful people behind him returned to an old servant of their cause. Heritage.

The Heritage Foundation had always known how to operate in the shadows while Trump made headlines with his abhorrent behavior. They already had a plan — nicknamed Project 2025 — and they worked with Trump and the rest of the dark-money pipelines to make sure he won in 2024 to enact said plan.

In the 2024 election cycle, many people rolled their eyes, and dismissed Heritage’s Project 2025 as conspiracy without ever reading it: “There’s no way that could happen in America,” they said. “You’re being alarmist. Trump already said he doesn’t even know what Project 2025 is.”

Of course, many of those same people couldn’t be bothered to read Agenda 47, either. That was the official policy platform released by Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. It outlined how his team intended to completely overhaul the government if they returned to power.

Anyone who had bothered to read Project 2025 would have recognized the plan immediately. The wording was different, but the goals and methods were nearly identical. It was the exact same agenda, but it presented in a way that sounded like it was to help you and really put, “America First.”

The Heritage Foundation uses the same manipulative style of Agenda 47 in one of their latest plans, titled Restoring America’s Promise (AKA ‘Project 2026.’) It’s a manifesto that lists their ‘Priorities;’ for for 2025-2026.

THE ON-GOING COUP OF THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION

This document was released quietly (just like Project 2025) on March 5 of this year. You had to be looking for it to even know it existed. Most people missed it because all attention was pulled toward the manufactured chaos of the moment.

This March, they flooded the zone with the Joint Session Address, deportations to CECOT (including Kilmar Abrego Garcia), the rollout of DOGE, the start of the tariff war, and a barrage of executive orders, including the one that began dismantling the Department of Education. I was captured by all of this, too, because these things do matter.

While the country was watching the fire, the architects were busy prioritizing which parts of their coup plan — Project 2025 — that they needed to focus on to stay in power.

This document explicitly names the nine ‘priorities’ of the Heritage Foundation now that they’d placed Trump in office: “Counter the CCP, Eliminate Regulation, Inflation, and Spending, End the Border and Immigration Chaos, Ensure Election Integrity, Expand Education Freedom, Fight Big Tech Abuses, Put Family First, Root Out the Deep State and Unleash American Energy.”

“Counter the CCP” is how they plan to further push the idea of a constant external threat to justify more surveillance, military buildup, and censorship.

They’re calling it a new Cold War. That framing matters and tells us a lot more than they do here, because in the original Cold War, governments used fear to gain unchecked power.

Kids were told to duck and cover in classrooms. There were even cartoons shown to kids of what to do in the event of total nuclear annihilation. People built bomb shelters in their basements and under their schools. Entire communities lived constant in fear of nuclear attacks.

But the real danger wasn’t the bombs — see an atomic bomb would kill you in seconds; long before you ever made it to a shelter — it was what the government was allowed to do in the name of ‘national security.’

They silenced dissent through McCarthyism, ran surveillance programs like COINTELPRO, and jailed people they labeled as “subversive.”

Everyone was scared all the time, and the government convinced them only they could protect them but they must give up their civil liberties to be safe. That’s what Heritage is trying to recreate.

Sadly, we are also already seeing McCarthyism return in America, but this time it’s not just the ‘communists’ they’re targeting. They have 3 “enemies of the state” so far — communists, ANTIFA, and ‘domestic extremists.’

How do I know this? NSPM-7 lays the groundwork. Then came the arrest of an alleged “ANTIFA cell” that conveniently had signs and literature with all the right buzzwords the Trump administration uses.

They even held an “ANTIFA roundtable” about a group that doesn’t formally exist, featuring an TPUSA linked influencer whose black eye — used as visual proof of ‘leftist’ violence — kept mysteriously disappearing and reappearing.

According to the latest leaked memo (because there have been several) what can get you labeled a domestic extremist and placed on a watchlist isn’t building explosives or threatening people.

No, no don’t be silly. It’s criticizing police or ICE, supporting immigrant or trans rights, or expressing anything “anti-American,” “anti-capitalist,” or “anti-Christian.”

ICE is already using AI to scroll your social media for anti-ICE rhetoric, and starting next year they’ll have two buildings of people whose entire job is to do just that. They’ll likely be the ones to scroll to make sure you haven’t posted anything “anti-American” either.

Their job is also to find information to feed to the forever-expanding surveillance network of Palantir to help them build networks of the people connected to you, and also use your information to ‘predict’ if you’re going to ‘misbehave’ just like they’ve done with several police departments over the years.

Did you really think all this tech was really just for immigration enforcement?

At the same time, in the other section they say they are prioritizing attacks on regulations/rules that protect people and the environment by pretending deregulation will help families.

Cutting regulations in environmental, energy, and financial areas hands huge power to big corporations with political connections. The immigration priority uses “border chaos” language to justify militarized enforcement, mass detention centers, and expanded ICE authority in ways that resemble secret police. Election reforms are framed as integrity but can limit voter access.

Education freedom looks like choice but moves control to ideologically aligned schools and weakens protections for disabled, poor, and minority students while purging academia. Tech regulation is sold as defending free speech but lays the groundwork to punish platforms and shape AI to push regime narratives.

The family priority uses moral language to justify total abortion bans and attacks on gender and sexual identity. And the deep state priority gives them an excuse to purge independent experts and fill government with loyalists. Just like Hitler did.

AMERICA: BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION

It’s one thing to write policy ideas. It’s another when those same people are the ones implementing them, unchecked, from inside every corner of the current U.S. government. And honestly, they’ve been here to some degree for decades going back to Ronald Reagan who loved the Heritage foundation.

At least 31 known Heritage figures currently walk the corridors of federal power under their banner. They answer to no voter and fear no law. This includes but isn’t limited to:

Karoline Leavitt — current White House Press Secretary — is spotted in a Heritage Foundation training video.

They are not all named here. It will take an entire article to explain this more and include all the names, which I’ll be doing in the near future.

Heritage calls some of its allies “visiting fellows,” which just means they were brought in, trained, and politically shaped by the group. A number of the people on this list went through this exact pipeline before getting their roles in Trumps newest government.

Heritage isn’t just influencing Trump’s cabinet. They are the cabinet. And a lot of the Heritages “guidance” on how to run America comes from a church right across from the White House. The proof is in one of my other investigative reports. Read it by clicking here.

Maybe the most disturbing part is how Heritage is bankrolled. Who is paying for them to have all this power and access? Well, It’s dark money — laundered through nonprofits like Leonard Leo’s foundations and Donors Trust.

The ultra-wealthy “donate” tons of cash and tell these organizations where to send it: into media, fake think tanks, and influencers who shape the internet around their goals. Organizations like Turning Point USA (not just an example, this was proven).

I get that this might sound like a conspiracy — but it isn’t. If you click the links to read more, follow the money, the appointments, and the connections, you’ll see a pattern that’s impossible to ignore.

A small group of ultra-wealthy donors have created a political machine that installs their people, funds their media, and steers national policy so they stay rich and powerful. It’s a coordinated system hiding in plain sight, and one that isn’t talked about nearly enough.

One more thing I wanted to point out before I go. In the latest memo (linked above) about how they define ‘domestic extremism’, they name Charlie Kirk. Again.

They keep using Charlie Kirk’s death to justify crackdowns on the left, even though his killer was an alt-right Groyper, not a leftist. Oddly, days before he died, Kirk had questioned U.S. support for Israel — something Candace Owens exposed.

Now Erika Kirk, who is seen here with Netanyahu’s son, is now running TPUSA — a dark money funded ideological stronghold that worships Trump and is linked to Heritage — draw your own conclusions, but the timing is suspicious.

Especially since they gave Charlie Kirk the full “Horst Wessel treatment” — a military-style memorial with honors, a private ride on Air Force 2, a public spectacle of a funeral, and turning him into a political martyr just like the Nazis did with Wessel.

How much money is funded through the dark money pipelines from someone linked to Trump’s buddy Netanyahu? Is there any connection to the church across the way? These are questions for a later article.

THE END… FOR NOW.

This isn’t just politics. It’s not just policy differences or typical right-versus-left arguments. What The Heritage Foundation is doing through Project 2026 is a carefully crafted plan to reshape the entire country from the inside out. It’s a slow-motion coup, and most people don’t even realize it’s happening.

They are using fear, dark money, and the power of government to lock in their control — rewriting laws, filling agencies with loyalists, and turning surveillance and propaganda into tools of enforcement.

They’ve learned how to make it all look legal, even patriotic. But what it really is, is a full-blown authoritarian power grab hidden in plain sight.

I keep asking myself, am I already on their list? I speak up. I criticize the government. I support immigrant rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and I don’t stay silent about police violence. I reject corporate greed and believe in people over profit. I believe in bodily autonomy and in telling the truth.

When I read how they define “domestic extremism,” I see anyone who isn’t a GOP loyalist. Including myself. And if you’re reading this and nodding along, maybe you’re on that list too. That’s the point.

They want us afraid. They want us silent. But I’m not going anywhere. Never comply in advance with fascism. Follow me for Part 2. This is far from over.

Share

Support the Author on Ko-Fi