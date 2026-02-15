Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

Rachel Baldes
5h

The amount of personal information they gave of the student journalist and only told him after the fact, and described it as basic account data was truly alarming. His bank account information for example because he'd purchased an app. He left the country. This should be getting more attention.

CBKasner
5h

it’s stuff line this that makes me feel line privacy is a myth

1 reply
12 more comments...

