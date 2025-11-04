Gregory Bovino isn’t a soldier. He just likes to dress like one.

Behind the tactical vest and dramatic speeches is a guy with a forestry degree, a fragile ego, and a deep obsession with power. He didn’t rise through bravery or leadership. He climbed the ranks by turning ‘immigration raids’ into his version of performance art.

This is not a man haunted by the weight of his job. This is a man who shows up to raids like it’s opening night at the movies. Something he’s been doing since long before the Trump Administration.

He puts on authority like a costume because he knows that without it, there’s not much there. Every time he straps on his gear, he’s not ‘protecting you’ like DHS claims.

No, he’s getting ready for the cameras.

His Roots

Gregory Bovino wasn’t born in a war room. He didn’t grow up under generals. He was born in San Bernardino, California. A desert town where foreclosure signs outnumber flags, and soldiers are something you see on TV. And when he was only a few years old he moved to Blowing Rock, North Carolina in what some would call the “boonies.”

His father was a forester. His paternal grandmother’s family came from Germany. His paternal grandfather’s bloodline traced to Italy. Bovino is almost certainly a descendant of immigrants, though you’d never know it from the way he talks.

His mother stayed home to raise him and his siblings. When Bovino was ten, his parents divorced. His father moved to another state where he lived till he died in ‘99.

But in that time a new man filled the space. His stepfather, was a magistrate judge and a land surveyor. He taught Bovino that order mattered more than mercy. That punishment was how you earned respect. “Consequences” mattered.

DHS has been labeling journalists and researchers as “antifa” or “doxxers,” and I have no interest in ending up in prison for citing public records. So, I will not list specific names for my own safety. But everything I’ve written can be verified by anyone willing to look for records on Mr. Gregory K. Bovino. You can find the North Carolina public records search here. And if you have an Ancestry account, you can find a lot there, too.

The obituary for Walter, Gregory Bovino’s step-father, from August 30th, 2006.

In 2006, his stepfather, Walter, died in a car crash. And it seems that’s when Bovino really cracked. The man who taught him about power was gone. And in that emptiness, a new version of Bovino took shape. One that didn’t just want to follow the rules. One that wanted to become the enforcer.

By 2010, he was trying to play that part. He staged an unauthorized immigration raid in Las Vegas while station chief in Blythe, California. It was supposed to last three days. It lasted one hour before Senator Harry Reid got it shut down.

There was no real plan. Just bravado, body armor, and the thrill of taking people down. It wasn’t about protecting anyone. It wasn’t even about law. It was about performance.

See, Bovino had found a new father figure to impress… the camera.

Consequences

Even before 2025, Bovino had been using official platforms to post what insiders described as “highly atypical” content: posed photos with rifles, cinematic lighting, tactical vests, and war-room theatrics. Something you can still see on his social media platforms today, but somehow even more bold.

, a former Border Patrol agent who left before 2001 and turned whistleblower, said Bovino was known for keeping a five-person media team with him at all times. He has to make sure someone is always filming his image like a man auditioning for a propaganda reel.

Making him perfect for the Trump Administration now.

And in 2003, Gregory Bovino testified on the ‘Border Control Crisis’ to the House Committee on Homeland Security. When asked whether understanding why people flee their home countries mattered — poverty, violence, climate collapse — he shrugged it off.

“I think that consequences, providing a consequence, is probably the primary way to stop someone from coming,” he said. Bovino then went on to clarify that, “consequences” needn’t just be criminal charges. “Whether they be criminal or otherwise, [consequences] help deter, not just criminal consequences.”

Punishment. No care for what they were escaping. What they went through. The fact they were humans? No. None of that mattered to him.

Bovino truly believes that being an immigrant in America deserve consequences for being here.

But little did Bovino know, he would soon face the consequences.

Within days, Bovino was removed from his position as a Station Chief. Officially? Customs and Border Control called it a reassignment. Unofficially, it was the result of a man who couldn’t stop the judge, jury and executioner performance for even a few hours.

Two House committee chairs sent a letter to CBP that read like an indictment. They called out what insiders had whispered for years — that the agency punishes anyone who speaks.

An excerpt from the letter sent to CBP after Bovinos testimony. The entire letter can be found here .

It was a public acknowledgment of a culture built on fear and silence. CBP guards its secrets like the CIA and buries its conscience like the NSA. Nothing came of it. Bovino sat in limbo until Trump’s win of the 2024 election resurrected him.

Cruelty wasn’t just something this new administration was OK with, no, it was basically a requirement for the job, and they knew Bovino was their man.

The Little Mans Army

When Trump returned to power, Gregory Bovino got exactly what he wanted: a fake title and a real stage. A big name for a small man, “Commander at Large” isn’t written in any law.

It was made up for him by Kristi Noem — and the man she’s allegedly having an affair with — Corey Lewandowski, who had already been reshaping ICE to reward loyalty and punish anyone who questioned orders.

The title somehow gave Bovino power without limits, the freedom to act like a general without ever earning the rank. He wasn’t a leader. He was a performer. A small man pretending to be powerful, hiding insecurity behind body armor, horses, tear gas, pepper balls, and cameras.

Los Angeles was his first big show. Agents under his command stormed Home Depots, car washes, and garment factories in unmarked SUVs. Windows shattered, workers were dragged into vans, and neighborhoods filled with fear.

Bovino arrived in full tactical gear, standing tall in MacArthur Park while mounted agents circled him. The scene looked like a war movie, and that was the point. It was never about safety. It was about the spectacle. He wanted to look strong, to make the country believe that chaos meant he was in control.

Then came June 12, 2025, when East Los Angeles became his stage.

The FBI, National Guard, and local police flooded a quiet neighborhood before dawn. Complete with flash-bangs, helicopters, armored trucks and cameras, of course.

Alejandro Theodore Orellana

Their target was Alejandro Orellana, a 29-year-old Marine veteran whose only crime was handing out face shields during protests. He was charged with “facilitating civil disorder.”

In truth, it was political theater. Bovino wanted a villain to complete his act, and Orellana fit the script. When civil rights groups sued, Bovino didn’t flinch. The headlines had already given him what he wanted: attention and proof that he could bring military violence to American streets.

By the time Trump sent him to Chicago, Bovino knew how to play his part. Operation Midway Blitz was advertised as an immigration sweep but became a televised show of power. Helicopters hovered over South Shore Apartments. Agents broke down doors and zip-tied families, even unclothed children and put them in the back of U-Hauls. The entire thing was recorded by a drone, and used in some sick advertisement by DHS.

The ‘Midway Blitz’ operation has chaos across neighborhoods and even forced schools into lockdown. Reports of agents dragging people from homes, firing tear gas into crowds, and detaining U.S. citizens led to national outrage. A 67-year old man had his bones broken by ICE at a children’s Halloween parade, and Kristi Noem? She followed up by promising more ICE terror during the Halloween weekend.

Federal Judge Sara Ellis stepped in with an emergency order banning the use of riot control weapons on civilians and requiring agents to wear visible identification. Bovino ignored it.

After more violations, Judge Ellis ordered Bovino to report to her courtroom every day to explain himself, but a higher court quickly blocked her order, calling it ‘government interference.’

Bovino’s operation shows us how easily executive power can trample basic rights when there’s no accountability

The Theater Kid & The Nazi’s

These photographs of Gregory Bovino says everything. The olive-green coat could have been lifted straight from a history book. It mirrors the M40 field coat once worn by the Wehrmacht and the Waffen-SS, the soldiers who carried out Hitler’s wars and enforced his reign of terror.

Compared to an actual WW2 Wehrmacht coat, it’s even more horrifying. From the buttons, to the neckline, to the shoulder pads, and the arm patch. It’s nearly identical.

The haircut is just as familiar, the clean, close-cropped “Hitler Youth” style worn by boys trained to obey without question. For a man obsessed with optics, who understands how to use the camera like a weapon, this is not coincidence. It is costume. It is also identical to the one worn by Elon Musk — known for throwing the Nazi Salute on inauguration day — earlier this year.

Bovino can’t even be original, but he can send a message.

See, The Wehrmacht and Waffen-SS were not just independent military forces. The Wehrmacht was the unified armed forces of Nazi Germany from 1935 to 1945. It included the army (Heer), navy (Kriegsmarine), and air force (Luftwaffe).

Bovino’s dressing for the regime he wants to exist, apparently.

That same structure exists today, reshaped and renamed.

Under Trump, agencies like ICE, CBP, and DHS have begun to operate with the same blind loyalty, the same disregard for humanity, the same belief that duty justifies anything.

They no longer act as servants of the law but as extensions of political will. Bovino’s image, his uniform, his posture, are not echoes of history by accident. They are reflections of what happens when it repeats itself.

After the war, not all Nazis were punished. Many escaped justice, went through “denazification,” and slipped quietly back into ordinary life. They built homes, raised children, and passed on their values in whispers rather than speeches. Not to mention many escaped before the war ended, and were never discovered.

Those ideas never vanished. They adapted. They found new flags, new uniforms, new names.

So when Bovino steps in front of the camera in that coat, with that haircut, looking like a relic of fascism made modern, it should unsettle everyone. Because it isn’t just fashion. It is a performance of power that knows exactly what it’s channeling.

The message is the same now as it was then: obey, submit, and fear. And if we do not see it for what it is, history won’t repeat itself. It will finish what it started.

Share

Click Here to Buy Me a Coffee