Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Jerry Spiegler's avatar
Jerry Spiegler
1dEdited

The petition against Jeffries now has more that 1 million signatures. But more signatures would be better. Boomer Schumer has spent his entire adult life in political office. His “service” reflects every problem that never got fixed like healthcare as a right of citizenship; like a global banking collapse in 2008; like racism never went away; like women lost access to healthcare and their autonomy over their own bodies; like billionaires own and run everything while wages and living standards stagnated for 30 years; like public education is failing persistently; like the government paid companies to turn warehouses into concentration camps; like EPSTEIN. He was around when all of that happened. What did he do? He certainly didn't prevent any of that. How does that perennial ineffectiveness make him a leader?

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Candice Michel's avatar
Candice Michel
1d

Jeffries and Schumer, you’re done. May you both burn in hell for what you’ve done to helpless children.

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