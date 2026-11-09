Democrats won a multitude of political races across America this week in what many are calling a “blue tsunami.”

As the new Congress takes the oath of office this coming January, it will control both the House and the Senate. While the initial excitement settles down, many of us are left wondering what the Democrats’ big blue wave means for our future.

Ideally, it means we will see them rein in Trump while seeking accountability of those responsible for the abuses and crimes of this administration: Trump himself, his appointees, the corporate loyalists who financed it, and everyone else that facilitated the numerous crimes.

The majority of voting Americans want to see a change that includes getting justice for the millions of families torn apart by ICE and Homeland Security, accountability for the upcoming 2025 OBBA cuts of millions of dollars taken from food assistance and Medicaid programs that help the most vulnerable in this society, and the ~$47 billion (ongoing) given to feed the illegal US-Israel war on Iran.

How, exactly, will these anticipated changes happen?

So far, Democrats have announced their plans to use their Congressional investigative powers to investigate the Trump family and all their recent government business deals. Their stated plan is to use Trump family corruption as their primary policy point to help place a Democrat in the White House at the end of Trump’s final term.

However, in large part, promises are kept, and real change starts based on who Democrats choose for their majority leadership—the next Speaker of the House and the Senate Majority Leader. The chosen leadership will ultimately decide which bills are voted on, who or what is investigated, and what the Senate does.

As it stands, these positions would go to the current Democratic minority leaders in each chamber. Hakeem Jeffries is set to replace Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House, and Chuck Schumer is set to replace John Thune as Senate Majority Leader.

Yet, within days, a plethora of voters are saying “no” to Jeffries and Schumer. Constituents are reaching out to their representatives to the point that representatives are now stating they’re “inundated” with calls, and one of several online petitions calling on Democrats to remove the men from their leadership roles has reached nearly a million signatures.

America participated in historic midterm voting numbers, leading to historic victories, as voters are fed up watching the government demand money for ‘infrastructure’ while instead funding endless brutality. Sadly, despite their affiliations, minority leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer—who will not be up for re-election until 2028—haven’t demonstrated that same zeal to correct ongoing injustice.

A politician cannot promise justice at home while perpetuating atrocities abroad, violence carried out with American guns, missiles, aircraft, and tax dollars. Every hour you worked to pay taxes was a piece of your life, and you handed it over believing it would build something. Instead, it was turned into bombs and bodies, hour by hour, an endless brutality paid for with the time you will never get back.

Let’s talk about it.

To understand the call for leadership change, you have to know the context.

The government of Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

That isn’t rhetorical. It’s an official declaration from the United Nations. Concurrently, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for recently ousted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, for crimes against humanity; more specifically, the ICC has declared that Netanyahu is:

“Responsible for starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024.”

It hasn’t stopped.

On October 26, 2026, the United Nations released a statement reiterating the fact that Israel continues to commit genocide in Gaza, even after the October 2025 “ceasefire” arranged by Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is also the official “United States Special Envoy for Peace Missions” for the U.S.

Netanyahu is also longtime friend of the Kushner family, with the two families being so close that when Netanyahu stayed overnight in their New Jersey home, Jared would give up his bedroom for the night to give Netanyahu a comfortable, private sleeping space. We can also see this bond through the court records that reveal that the Kushner family personally paid up to $110k for political consulting and speaking fees for Netanyahu after he lost his re-election bid in Israel back in 1999.

Hakeem Jeffries and Jared Kushner recently had an off-the-books meeting in the weeks before the midterms to “find common ground.”

Hakeem and Netanyahu: The photo is from August 7, 2023, and was taken at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on a trip led by Hakeem.

As prime minister, Netanyahu has the ultimate say over what the Israeli military (the Israeli ‘Defense’ Forces, or IDF for short) does, setting its objectives and directing the cabinet that gives the IDF its orders.

At the other end of those ‘military directives,’ the Gaza Health Ministry estimates at least ~74,618 Palestinian dead, and even more have suffered lifelong disability-causing injuries.

The World Health Organization reports that 43,000 people have suffered “life-changing injuries , ” including over 5,000 limb— arms and legs —amputations.

Those numbers do not include the people buried beneath the rubble of their homes, which is a direct result of daily shelling of neighborhoods courtesy of the IDF as part of the Israeli government’s broader goal of ethnic cleaning and “erasing anything Palestinian,” as demonstrated in reports compiled by Amnesty International.

Gaza Before and After (Photo Credit: Al Jazeera).

For some, death from a strike or explosion is instantaneous; that is likely the most merciful fate.

For most, mercy does not come.

For example, the IDF has used white phosphorus over highly populated neighborhoods in Gaza. For those not familiar with white phosphorus, it’s an explosive that ignites when it contacts oxygen and burns 1,500°F.

When the explosives containing white phosphorus ignite in the air, they scatter hundreds of 1,500-degree molten fragments over 820 ft of land (2.5 football fields) where they hit infants, women, children, and anyone on the ground. They do not discriminate.

As those fragments land on a person, they burn through their clothing and flesh, burning all the way down to the bone, where they continue to blister for hours. Even after treatment, the chemicals from the explosive that sit inside their wound can—and often do—catch fire again as bandages are changed to prevent infection, causing them to be re-exposed to oxygen.

Bayer, the pharmaceutical and chemical giant, owns the only elemental phosphorus manufacturing plant in America. Israel has used that phosphorus in Lebanon and likely Gaza. In June 2026, the U.S. Army awarded Bayer a contract worth up to $4.46 million to provide white phosphorus for “military munitions.”

Then, there are the children.

On January 29, 2024, six-year-old Hind Rajab was fleeing an area of Gaza with her aunt, uncle, and four cousins after the IDF ordered residents to evacuate the area.

Despite their compliance, Israeli tanks surrounded their car and opened fire, killing five of her family members. Her 15-year-old cousin, Layan, managed to call the Palestinian Red Crescent for help. While speaking to emergency dispatchers, Layan screamed that Israeli tanks were firing at them.

Gunshots rang out, and her voice went silent. She had been killed, too.

That left six-year-old Hind alone in a car filled with the bloody bodies of her loved ones, begging dispatchers to come save her with some of her last recorded words being, “Please, I’m so scared.”

For over three hours, Hind begged for help as the IDF tanks kept driving past her.

Finally, an ambulance was dispatched after the Israeli government granted permission for the rescue. When the medics were only a hundred feet from rescuing Hind, the IDF also shot at the ambulance, killing both paramedics.

She remained on the phone with her mom until approximately 7 p.m., as her last words were followed by the sounds of gunfire.

It was only 2 weeks later that rescuers were able to recover Hind’s body. A forensic investigation exposed the 335 bullet holes in the vehicle and determined that the IDF had repeatedly fired on the family at close range despite knowing children were in the car.

In November 2023, the IDF ordered the evacuation of Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital, where four premature babies were too sick to be evacuated without oxygen. Israeli officials had promised to arrange ambulances to evacuate the babies safely.

Those ambulances never arrived.

Two weeks later, a journalist entered the hospital and found their decomposing bodies, still attached to their breathing equipment, their diapers still wrapped around their tiny, lifeless bodies.

Blurred footage from the original airing of the story regarding the deceased infants.

In December 2023, the IDF shot at the journalist who exposed this, Mohammed Balousha. He survived, but the Israeli military ended Balousha’s life alongside other journalists during explosive strikes on Gaza in 2024.

You’d likely hear more of these stories if Israeli forces in Gaza hadn’t killed over 189 Palestinian journalists.

In March 2026, a one-year-old boy by the name of Jawad Abu Nassar was returned from Israeli detention with burns on his legs that a doctor identified as deliberate cigarette burns. His father, who was detained with him, remains missing.

Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal-Adwan Hospital (Gaza), November 21, 2024

Then there is Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a Palestinian pediatrician and director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the only remaining hospitals in Gaza.

When Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya became a doctor, he took the unconditional oath that he would save others and do no harm.

He meant it.

In October 2024, after an Israeli drone strike killed his 15-year-old son, Ibrahim, near the hospital entrance, he buried his child in the hospital courtyard and returned to caring for his patients.

In November, the doctor was wounded from yet another Israeli strike, leaving him with injuries to both his thigh and back. Still, he refused to abandon his patients.

It wasn’t until December 27, 2024, that he stopped practicing medicine, and he did so against his will. That was the day that the IDF raided the hospital, closing it and detaining Abu Safiya along with other healthcare workers and even patients.

His only ‘crime?’ Following the hippocratic oath that every physician is held to.

He was held 17 months without charge before the Israeli government threw him into solitary confinement. The IDF claims he is a Hamas officer. He’s never been charged with anything. They’ve provided nothing to prove their claim but are able to detain pediatricians for months based on their word alone.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya is now reportedly in critical condition in Israeli custody.

For those who survive the bombs and imprisonment, the Israeli government has found another way to kill them.

Starvation

On March 2, 2025, Israel imposed a complete blockade on food, medicine, fuel, and other humanitarian supplies entering Gaza, nearly 3 months before limited deliveries resumed. By August, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification confirmed famine, with over half a million Palestinians facing severe starvation, poverty, and death as a result.

On October 7, 2025, Gaza’s Health Ministry had identified at least 461 deaths from malnutrition, including 157 children. When starving families desperately sought food, the IDF killed them there, too.

Between late May and October 2025, the United Nations recorded 2,435 Palestinians shot and killed by the IDF at or near food distribution points. By October 2026, 1.4 million Palestinians, roughly two-thirds of Gaza’s population, were experiencing crisis-level food insecurity or worse.

On November 1, Israeli authorities suspended humanitarian and commercial shipments arriving from Egypt, threatening to reduce the daily distribution of free cooked meals from approximately 600,000 to 330,000.

Remember those thousands of Palestinians whose arms and legs have been blown off by Israeli airstrikes? Israel has also rejected shipments of prosthetic limbs, artificial knee and ankle joints, medical shoes, and rehabilitation equipment, while more than 20,000 mobility aids remain desperately needed.

I know this section was long, but it was so much shorter than how deep the issue actually goes.

During this genocide, children were (and are still being) starved, premature infants have suffered slow deaths, brutal deaths with their final days spent alone and freezing in abandoned hospital wards, and families burn slowly under thousand-degree debris from American-made explosives. Journalists were hunted down and killed, little girls were pelted with tank fire, and doctors were thrown into solitary confinement for refusing to violate the Hippocratic Oath.

America the Protector

Through all of it, you probably assumed America would act. After all, we were taught in school that America was the one country that stood up to the Nazis and saved the world because genocide was wrong.

Well, despite what the textbooks taught us, that’s not what happened. We have never acted, and the reality now is worse than inaction.

Congress continues to send more and more money—specifically our tax money—to keep the Palestinian genocide going as our officials become richer off the donations that came with it. Congress stayed silent as many of the corporate-owned press looked away or softened it to “war,” and they both kept the American public in the dark about the heinous things happening on their dollars.

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries together at a press conference at the Capitol on Feb. 4, 2025

Meanwhile, corporate Israeli donors fattened the pockets of the very same people that constituents are calling to replace in the coming year: Hakeem Jefferies and Chuck Schumer.

Of course, there are many, many politicians ( hundreds more ) from both the “red” and “blue” teams. You can find a thorough and regularly updated list by clicking here: https://www.trackaipac.com/

On April 25, 2023, Jeffries led a Democratic congressional delegation of about 24 elected officials to Israel and met with Netanyahu to address “security cooperation, Iran, and the Abraham Accords.”

After the trip, Jeffries used his official U.S. government webpage to declare his commitment to Israel’s “security and prosperity.”

By November 14, 2023, Jeffries—along with Senator Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson—was speaking at the March for Israel, a pro-Israel demonstration that took place at the National Mall in Washington.

The following month Jeffries was thrilled to announce that

“The special relationship between the United States and Israel is unbreakable. Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. ”

On December 14, 2023, Hakeem Jeffries voted YES on H.R. 2670, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024. This gave another $255 million for the IDF. A few months later, on April 20, 2024, Jeffries voted YES on H.R. 8034, the “Israel security bill,” which gave another $26 billion to the IDF.

A few weeks after that, the International Criminal Court released an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for crimes against humanity. Jeffries released a public statement calling it “shameful and unserious.”

On May 31st, 2024, Jeffries joined Chuck Schumer, Mike Johnson, and Mitch McConnell in signing an official invitation for Netanyahu to address Congress here in America knowing what he had done.

This corresponds to the fact that Jeffries has known what Israel has done in Gaza. He’s always known.

Which is why in December 2024, Jeffries voted YES on H.R. 5009, the FY2025 National Defense Authorization Act, which authorized U.S. defense intelligence to continue providing intelligence, advice, and military support to Israel despite the country’s documented crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In June 2025, just shortly after returning from another “Congressional Delegation” to Israel, Jeffries released a statement affirming the illegal US-Israel attacks on Iran, claiming that Israel had a right to “defend itself.”

This obviously contradicts the reality that the U.S. military states the shared strikes were a “preemptive war of self-defense,” and U.S. intel has found no evidence that Iran planned to strike to support the claim.

In July 2025, Marjorie Taylor Greene included an amendment to remove $500 million for Israeli Cooperative Programs from the FY2026 defense appropriations bill. The amendment failed 6–422. Jeffries was among the 422 lawmakers who voted to keep the $500 million in funding for Israel.

That same week Jeffries opted to keep funding Israel, leading to death and destruction; he publicly condemned starvation and civilian deaths in Gaza.

In January 2026, Jeffries voted YES on H.R. 7006, which gave another $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing grants exclusively to Israel. He also separately voted YES prevent the U.S. from funding UNRWA, the United Nations agency providing food and life-saving supplies to Palestinian refugees.

This summer, Jeffries wrote an official letter to Thomas Massie stating that he would vote against an amendment introduced by Thomas Massie that would eliminate $3.3 billion in proposed FY2027 military assistance to Israel. The next day he voted NO.

He also wrote:

“Israel has an advanced economy and is capable of paying for its own sophisticated weapons.”

Jeffrie’s statement curiously mirrors what Trump said earlier this week when he announced that the U.S. would stop funding Israel in 2027 because they “no longer need the funds.”

In October 2026, in the weeks before the midterms, Jeffries released a statement calling for the “end of settler violence” in the left bank, where Israeli settlers have chased Palestinians off the land that was given to them in the original 1947 “two-state solution.”

However, he did not explicitly call to stop it from happening. The amount of land that Palestinians are “permitted” to live on by the Israeli government and military has decreased tenfold since the original solution that separated the country of Palestine into two.

Schumer, who is set to be the Senate Majority Leader, also has voters calling for replacement.

On March 14, 2024, Schumer stood on the Senate floor and declared Netanyahu one of the four major obstacles to peace, even calling for new Israeli elections.

Yet just over a month later, he voted YES on H.R. 815, which included approximately $26 billion in Israel-related assistance that went straight to Netanyahu and the IDF.

Who, by the way, is only one of several Israeli leaders who have openly advocated for expanding illegal settlements, annexing Palestinian territory, and denying Palestinians the right to an independent state.

According to a June 2026 report by Amnesty International, some of them are Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who have repeatedly called for expanding Israeli control over the occupied West Bank.

Even the new Israeli prime minister Gadi Eisenkot, who beat Netanyahu in the latest election, shares the same hateful convictions. He’s a self-described “Zionist” who rejects Palestinian statehood, supports settlements that violate international law in the occupied West Bank, and has called the two-state solution “delusional.”

By May 31, Schumer had joined Jeffries and Republican leaders in inviting the very same Netanyahu he had condemned to address Congress.

On November 20, 2024, Schumer voted against three bills that would have blocked sales of American tank ammunition, explosive mortar rounds, and bomb-guidance kits to Israel.

On July 30, 2025, he voted against two more bills that would have blocked 5,000 1,000-pound bombs and 20,000 rifles from being sold to Israel.

That very same day, Schumer publicly acknowledged the “devastating levels of hunger, starvation, suffering, and death” in Gaza.

He knew Palestinians were starving and dying, yet continued opposing restrictions on weapons sales to Israel.

And on April 15, 2026, Schumer voted against blocking another $151.8 million in 1,000-pound bombs and $295 million in Caterpillar military bulldozers—that are used in the illegal Israeli settlements.

The continuing investments , er, uh, ‘donations’ are still paying off in the Israeli government’s favor.

Money received from AIPAC et al.

So, many of these ‘donations’ are funneled through an organization named the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, which claims that it “financially supports candidates who advance its policy priorities.”

It’s not the only pro-Israeli government lobbying organization, but it’s the most well-known. Recently, AIPAC announced a change in its “political strategy” chosing to shift donations through it’s other PAC the United Democracy Project (UDP) . So, in short, AIPAC donations will be funneled through the UDP in the coming future.

Regardless of the name they use, AIPAC has a published list of its priorities, which include keeping billions of American taxpayer dollars flowing to the IDF without any restrictions, advancing the IDF’s ‘military capabilities,’ and paying to put politicians in Congress who will advance those ideas.

AIPAC has received a return on their investment, receiving billions in aid following their political donations with 433 of 529 sitting members of Congress (77.9%)—Democrats and Republicans—receiving campaign contributions.

On January 3rd, 2027, 112 newly elected members of Congress will take their seats. Exactly 70 of the 112 (62.5%) newly appointed officials have taken money from AIPAC or other pro-Israel PACs.

Despite this astonishingly high percentage, it’s a significant decrease from the 94.1% of current members of Congress who’ve received AIPAC funding in the previous election cycle.

Americans voted for change because they were exhausted by the violence, the intimidation, the families being ripped apart, and the complete disregard for human life and dignity.

That same disregard for life and tearing apart of families is happening in Gaza—where their homes are destroyed, children are starved, and the tent cities they are forced to live in are flooding as you read this, it is because of damage to their water pumps by Israeli stsrikes, fuel and electricity shortages from the blockades, and all while meningitis is rapidly spreading—even if we can’t see it in our streets, it is still happening.

This week, flooding is occurring in Gaza’s tent cities.

We have every reason to question why the government committing genocide and cruelty to this degree has some of the most vocal and financially backed political supporters here in America.

These donors act as functional proxies, with a history of continued voting to provide them more and more money to do so, and now two proxies will hold leadership positions that give them enormous influence over American foreign policy.

Yes, Democrats won, but the two men set to lead them, Jeffries and Schumer, have pledged “ironclad” allegiance to a country committing genocide—including this year—and they have voted to give it everything it wants while voting against Americans.

If that loyalty keeps coming before the needs of Americans, what will happen to us? That’s why we need to ensure our representatives hear that we do not want Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, or any AIPAC-funded politician spearheading the Democratic Party.

Not if we want real change. Not if we’re against the brutality.

I want to end this piece by disarming the bots & trolls.

I WILL NOT EVER support targeting someone for being Jewish. I think people who spread anti-Jewish rhetoric are atrocious. My concern is with the Israeli government and those who support their abhorrent actions. Those who falsely equate criticism of a government as criticism against the millions of Jewish people who live all throughout the world are perpetuating a dangerous stereotype. In doing so, you collectively blame millions of innocent people for the actions of Israel, which feels quite antisemitic, don’t you think?

Thanks for reading.

Americans have grown tired of politicians who function with the same persona as crooked cops, perpetually looking for the next payday. We didn’t send new people to Washington to continue to do more of the same. We sent them to represent us.

That’s why those who have gone along with barbarism for years aren’t qualified to act as the gatekeepers of our future. You built the Democratic majority, and they answer to YOU. Do you want a future dictated by AIPAC funding?

We Have Not Forgotten

That blue wave arose as people that saw the growing cruelty here—the brutal killings of Renee Good, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Alex Pretti RN, Keith Porter Jr., and the 62 people who died in ICE custody—knew it wasn’t okay.

It doesn’t end with an election. It’s on us to continue to fight for a better tomorrow.

I will keep fighting, and I encourage you to follow along by subscribing below.

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