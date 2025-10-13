Dissent in Bloom ♥

John Schwarzkopf
2h

I'm an election worker in GA and have been since 2020, so I'm familiar with Dominion equipment and these poll pads. I've started reading a lot about the vulnerability of Dominion machines which I previously thought were secure since they print a paper ballot. Here's a long read that is worth the time. It really opened my eyes. Dissent, tank you for all the digging you do. We need people like you.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23846675-halderman-report/

Joonbug
3h

Thank you for this very important article. I did already write my reps about this, but even though they're Democrats, they only responded with form letters.

