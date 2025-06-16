They say words don’t kill.. But what happens when they’re whispered into microphones, shouted at rallies, etched into tweets, and repeated like prophecy until someone finally picks up a gun? What happens when language becomes a loaded weapon and the crowd hears it as permission?

This isn’t politics. This is scripture for an angry church. A sermon of violence, broadcast from podiums and gold-plated towers, swallowed whole by men who think they’ve been chosen. If you follow the smoke, you’ll find it always comes back to the same mouth, Donald J. Trump.

He didn’t invent stochastic terrorism. He just branded it.

The Gospel of the Gun

Stochastic terrorism is the kind of term you find buried in academic journals. But at its core, it is a weapon. A way of speaking in code to a radicalized audience, a way of unleashing violence without ever giving a direct order. The speaker remains clean, untouched by the blood that follows.

He once said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his people would still cheer and he was right. But he doesn’t need the gun anymore. Now they carry it for him, eyes lit with purpose, loading bullets into his grudges, killing for a man who only has to whisper.

The textbook definition, “stochastic terrorism, the repeated use of hate speech or other vilifying, dehumanizing rhetoric by a political leader or other public figure that inspires one or more of the figure’s supporters to commit hate crimes or other acts of violence against a targeted person, group, or community.” — Encyclopedia Britannia

Trump never says, “Kill.” He says, “They’re coming for you.”

He doesn’t need to outline a battle plan. He just needs to build a worldview. One where America is under siege. Where his enemies are traitors. Where journalists are enemies of the people. Where migrants are invaders. Where the only answer is righteous force.

He speaks as though he is warning of violence. But in truth, he is predicting it. And prediction is a form of permission.

ISIS radicalized through video sermons. Trump uses rallies and social media. The playbook is nearly identical. The difference is that one wore a turban and the other wears a red tie.

Blood on Cue

The pattern is not subtle. It begins with a lie, escalates into obsession, and ends in carnage.

June 2025. Minnesota. Two elected officials lie dead. Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were murdered in their own home. Senator John Hoffman and his wife survived with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. The shooter, Vance Boelter, was no lone wolf. He was a militia CEO, a self-proclaimed white nationalist, and a devoted follower of Trump’s movement. He came to their homes in a plastic mask, modified a vehicle to resemble the official police department vehicles, and had an entire costume. This was something a long time in action.

In his manifesto, Boelter wrote about abortion. This matches up with Trump’s former debate claim that doctors were "executing babies" after birth. A monstrous lie, but one carefully designed to provoke moral panic. Boelter didn’t need a second invitation.

He had heard enough.

This wasn’t the first time words turned to bullets.

In 2018, Cesar Sayoc packed a van with crude pipe bombs and plastered it with Trump decals. His targets read like a guest list from a MAGA rally: CNN, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George Soros. Each package sent with devotion and intent.

Cesar Sayoc’s Van

A year later, in El Paso, Patrick Crusius walked into a Walmart with a semiautomatic rifle and murdered 23 people. His manifesto mirrored Trump’s language nearly word for word. He wrote about an invasion. A threat to white America. He believed he was answering a call.

By 2020, the rhetoric had thickened into prophecy. Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN.” Soon after, a group of armed men plotted to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. They bought weapons and scouted her home. They discussed executing her on live stream. Trump laughed it off. He never walked it back.

And then came January 6.

The Capitol wasn’t stormed. It was summoned. The crowd didn’t form organically. It congealed around a tweet: “Be there. Will be wild.” They brought gallows. They screamed for blood. They beat police officers. They chanted for Mike Pence’s death because he wouldn’t certify the fake electoral slates naming Trump as the president that he was given instead of the real ones. This ended with the death of Brian Sicknick after he suffered a massive stroke from the event.

And Trump, surrounded by televisions and aides, watched the riot unfold from the White House dining room. He didn’t call it off. He called senators, asking them to delay the certification.

He wasn’t panicked. He was proud.

The Bench Under Fire

The violence spread like spores. It mutated, changed hosts, found new targets. The judiciary became the next battlefield.

Federal judges who ruled against Trump began to receive threats. But the threats weren’t only directed at them. They extended to daughters, spouses, siblings.

The message was clear: no one is off-limits.

Judge James Boasberg temporarily blocked a deportation policy. Within hours, far-right activists doxxed his daughter. A graduation photo of her circulated online. Pizzas began arriving at their home, ordered in the name of a murdered judge’s son. It was a tactic as chilling as it was crude.

Judge Boasberg

Judge John McConnell ruled against a Trump budget order. His courthouse received hundreds of threats. His family was named in posts that called for “patriotic justice.” They doxxed his child.

Judge John Coughenour was swatted. A false police report claimed he had murdered his wife. Armed officers arrived at his home. His wife opened the door. They lived, barely, because someone hesitated.

A robot was sent to check the mailbox of Amanda Coney Williams, the sister of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, after someone emailed the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and claimed there was a pipe bomb inside.

Even Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s own appointee, faced retaliation. After a ruling that displeased the movement, her sister received a bomb threat. Barrett’s house received anonymous pizza deliveries. The crowd doesn’t care who you are. Only whether you are useful.

This wasn’t chaos. It was instruction.

Invisible Casualties

Not every victim ends up in an obituary.

There are teachers driven out of classrooms. Election workers like Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, falsely accused of fraud, forced into hiding. Healthcare workers followed home. Trans children made targets of legislation and violence. Migrant families ghosted out of towns after online harassment campaigns.

The pattern is the same. Trump points. The base moves. The victim flees. The story disappears.

Trump doesn’t need to issue commands. He offers a target. He offers a fantasy of justice. And someone, somewhere, always takes the shot.

The Operation Never Ended

None of this is past tense. Donald Trump is the president of the United States in 2025, and the violence tied to his words is no longer a warning shot. It is a drumbeat. It is law. It is protocol.

Since the day he was sworn back in, Trump has wielded the state like a weapon. The pardons came first. A parade of the previously convicted walked free, their records wiped clean, their loyalty repaid. Men who once smeared clinic walls with threats. Men who stormed the Capitol in camo and Kevlar. They now speak at press conferences, sit on panels, and advise from inside the Department of Homeland Security.

Militia leaders have traded radio static for leather chairs. The White House has hosted more sheriffs than scientists. Trump’s Justice Department is no longer blindfolded. It sees its enemies clearly. And it has memorized their names.

Judges who speak against him are stripped of protection under the guise of budget cuts. They introduced bills that block judges from issuing temporary restraining orders unless the victim can hand over thousands of dollars in advance. No bond, no protection. Doesn’t matter how urgent the threat is. Doesn’t matter if someone’s about to be deported, detained, disappeared. The court’s hands are tied unless the money shows up first.

And even if they pay, the fix is still in. The judge can issue an injunction, sure, but it only covers that one person. No ripple effect. No sweeping relief. No broad protection. Just a thin shield for the lucky one who got there first with a check in hand.

We’ve all known it was his plan after all, but there’s no denying it now. Project 2025 is no longer gathering dust. It is being unspooled, piece by piece, in real time. Departments have been gutted. Agencies decapitated. Whistleblowers silenced. The Office of Government Ethics is a hollow room. Inspectors General now sign loyalty pledges. The Department of Justice no longer investigates. It enforces. This is no longer democracy with cracks. This is the sound of a scaffold being raised.

And still, the threats keep coming.

Judges now move with private security. Their families take different routes to school. One received a dozen pizzas in the name of a dead child. Another was sent a bouquet of black roses. A voicemail filled with the sound of gunfire played on loop until the courthouse line disconnected.

Federal Marshals are overwhelmed. No one will say it publicly, but inside the walls, they know. They are losing control.

The choreography has been memorized. When he posts, it is not a suggestion. It is a summons. The tone is no longer anger. It is vengeance. It is the throb of unchecked power. It is the sound of footsteps outside your window at night.

Just last night, he threatened democratic cities and demonized the left, once again. And right now somewhere in America, in a quiet garage or a cluttered bedroom, someone is already loading the gun. Not by accident. Not in secret. But because they believe they were told to.

Note From The Author:

Note From The Author:

