September 12, 2025. Picture this. A 38-year old single father-of-two woke up like he did every morning. He had gotten his boys ready for their day, and then he got ready for his. Another day of working to support his kids.

Silverio Villegas-González’s mornings probably looked a lot like like mine or yours at some point. An ordinary morning in a city filled with ordinary mornings.

Backpacks packed, shoes finally on the right feet, lunches tucked neatly inside bags. A father kissed his seven-year-old goodbye at the school doors and carried his three-year-old into daycare. Silverio had sole custody of his children, and he was all they had.

In that last moment with his youngest, maybe he lingered a breath longer, brushing the child’s hair back, promising he would return that afternoon like he always did.

A promise that would’ve died almost instantly, shattered by ICE’s bullets. Silverio was shot and killed only 500 feet from the daycare where his three-year-old still believed his father would come back.

The distance between where Silverio was killed and where he had just dropped his children off was only doors away. He died on the same street his toddler’s daycare sat.

ICE Turns Arrest Into Execution

The government wasted no time.

Within hours DHS put out a press release, calling a father of two a “a criminal illegal alien” who had injured an ICE agent after he “drove his car at law enforcement officers” and the agent, “feared for his life.”

Notice the only thing bolded in this statement — A HISTORY of reckless driving. That was the phrase DHS clung to, the lone thread of truth in a statement woven with lies. Traffic violations =/= capital punishment.

The worst thing they could DHS could dig up was a speeding ticket from 2013, more than a decade ago, for going 31 miles over the limit. That is what DHS tried to inflate into a history of crime.

Because they knew the rest of their story would not survive the light. And it hasn’t. A video released by Happy Nails Salon, aired on CBS News, shows the truth. It proves their story was a lie. But they already knew that.

They were counting on time to bury the truth, hoping the public would forget by the time it surfaced. Because in a country where this government invents a new cruelty every single day, memory fades quickly. Outrage burns fast, people get burnt out, and that is how they get away with murder.

Now, despite the video evidence coming to light days ago, DHS still has not retracted or corrected that statement. Instead, they released another one doubling down and defending the shooter. We always knew the government lied to us, but they aren’t even pretending to hide it anymore. Too comfortable not only with murdering a man, but with feeding us a lie so obvious it insults our intelligence.

See, in that video above…

I don’t see a man being dragged at all. What I see is a father fighting to get away, fighting for the chance to live long enough to see his kids again.

The agent himself admitted in a separate video (graphic) that his injuries were “nothing major” — a few small cuts on his hand and a sore knee — injuries likely from his own reckless choice to grab onto a moving vehicle. Not from being “dragged a significant distance.”

A finger cut was their justification to shoot Silverio in his chest. The shot made him lose control of his car, it lurched forward and slammed into the back of a delivery truck, metal crumpling as the life drained out of him. He was alive, eyes wide with fear. These were his last moments.

When agents pulled him from the driver’s seat, his blood poured down the side of the car, staining the street below red. He dragged him to the concrete and started CPR but it was too late.

The scene looked less like ‘law enforcement’ and more like an execution.

Silverio wasn’t fighting the officers. He wasn’t hurting anyone. He was fighting to live. To keep the only promise that mattered to him. To come home to his boys. They need him.

A seven-year-old who still looked for his father in the school pick-up line. A three-year-old who still cried for him at nap time. They needed his steady hands in the morning rush, his voice in the dark when the nightmares came, his presence in a world already too uncertain.

Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, 38, with the children who were his whole world. Image Source: GoFundMe

In this country, who could blame Silverio for running?

This is a country that has separated families by the thousands, tearing children from their parents and calling it enforcement. More than 1,360 children have never been reunited with their parents after being forcibly separated under U.S. policies. It has shipped people off to third countries where they vanish, never heard from again.

It has ‘lost’ more than 1,200 men from Alligator Alcatraz detention with no explanation. An agency that misplaces human lives the way others misplace paperwork repeatedly.

This is an administration where surgeries have been performed on non-consenting people. Where immigrants are forced into labor that looks like slavery under another name.

Where every single day human beings are reduced to a problem because of color of their skin. Treated like an infestation, a threat to be eradicated. Every day the rhetoric sharpens, every day the cruelty escalates, every day the line of what is acceptable violence moves further out.

Silverio had lived in the United States since 2007. Eighteen years. Nearly half his life. He was a cook by trade, a man who fed others for a living, who spent his days cooking meals, delivering food, and holding together the fragile threads of single fatherhood.

Every shift, every delivery, every late night on tired feet was for his boys.

The truth is that ICE had no legal authority to stop him. Silverio had not committed a crime. He had not even committed a traffic violation that morning. There was no legal reason, no justification.

That is why ICE never actually pulled him over. Rewatch the video, they cut him off. They boxed him in on a Chicago street.

He was not in ICE custody. He was legally allowed to drive away from an illegal traffic stop. Period, point, blank.

Where This Leaves Us

On September 12, 2025 a father kissed his children goodbye, and minutes later his body lay bleeding on the same street as their daycare. The state called it law. The video shows it was execution.

This is not the end of a story. It is the beginning of a pattern. If the murder of a father outside his toddler’s daycare can be explained away with a press release, then tomorrow it will be someone else. A mother at the grocery store. A worker on his way to the night shift. A child old enough to run but not old enough to understand why.

Silverio’s sons will carry his absence for the rest of their lives. The smallest thing we can carry is his story. Tell it. Tell it again. Tell it until the silence breaks. Because silence is what they are counting on.

If we stay silent, it will happen again. And worse.

Share

Share Silverio’s story. Tell it to one person, then another. Speak his name so it cannot be buried under the next atrocity. His children deserve more than silence. Don’t let them bury this under the rug.

A Note From Dissent in Bloom:

This isn’t corporate media. This is one person — me — digging, asking questions, refusing silence. No newsroom, no billionaire safety net. Just stubborn research, late nights, and too much coffee. Dissent in Bloom belongs to the people, not the powerful. Subscribe free. Paid subs keep the work alive. And if you’d rather fuel me directly and can’t do a subscription, feel free to buy me a coffee here: ko-fi.com/dissentinbloom If this moved you, don’t keep it to yourself. Share it. Pass it on. That’s how dissent blooms. That’s how we fight.

P.S. Sources appear as highlighted or underlined links, depending on your device. Sources linked throughout article.