Content Warning: This article contains graphic photos and videos. Viewer discretion is advised.

Look at the life of Renee Nicole Good. She was a mother who loved her children. She was a daughter who was cherished. She was a wife, a dog mom, and a vibrant soul who for 37 years occupied a space in this world that can never be filled again.

Twelve hours ago, Renee woke up in her home. Tonight, her wife goes to bed alone. Her child will never see her again. Not because of a “tragedy,” but because of an execution. This week the Trump administration sent 2,000 ICE agents to Minnesota. And because of that?

Renee was murdered by ICE because she was a witness who refused to look away.

Renee was an ICE watcher. Someone who documents what ICE does in the communities. Her mother, Donna Ganger says, "Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

As she lay in her car, the sound of the gunfire was immediately followed by the sound of a crash. Her vehicle continued on and crashed into a parked white Honda Accord Coupe and electric pole several feet down the street.

A physician happened to be there and saw what happened. He tried to provide the help he was trained to give. They didn't just say "no." Witnesses and reports describe agents drawing weapons on the doctor to keep him away from a dying woman. For fifteen minutes, Renee lay without medical attention.

When the professional first responders finally arrived, their path was blocked by ICE vehicles, forcing them to carry their gear and walk to the scene while every second counted. They would rather let a mother die in the snow than allow a witness to see what they’ve done up close.

The Department of Homeland Security looked at Renee, and they don’t see what her mother sees. They call her a terrorist, a violent rioter. Not a human.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the act of driving away an “act of domestic terrorism” against ICE officers by a motorist who tried to run them over with her vehicle. Then the President spoke. He said she was “very disorderly.” He said she “viciously ran over an ICE officer.”

But look at the video. Look at the compliance. Look at the car driving away as the agent chases her with the gun in his hand. Do you see an ICE agent being run over? Or do you see a mother driving away and being shot at? You don't shoot a person multiple times in the face because you’re being 'run over' by a car that is moving away from you.

I want to know what kind of terrorist has a glove compartment full of stuffed animals? I want to know what kind of ‘domestic threat’ fills their back seat with children’s toys and crayon drawings?

They are trying to weave a blanket of lies around her memory so the truth doesn't leak out. They want to bury the woman and leave only the label. They want you to forget that she was a human being.

They are telling you that what you just saw did not happen. They are telling you to stop believing in your own eyes.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” — George Orwell, 1984.

The agent that took the fatal shots that ended Renee’s life.

The labels they throw at Renee are designed to make you feel separate from her. They want you to believe that as long as you are not a “terrorist” or a “rioter,” the gun will never point at you.

She was told to leave. She tried to leave. So they pursued her. And they shot her over and over in the face until she was dead and her car crashed into another.

If an agency can chase down a mother and kill her for leaving, then 'freedom' is just a word they use until they decide to pull the trigger. Today, she was the target. Tomorrow, the State will find a label for you. For me. For us.

This is why we are all Renee Nicole Good. The "terrorist" label is not a description of her actions but it is a tool of dehumanization. If a woman can be executed while complying, then compliance has no meaning.

When the State can rewrite a murder as a defense and a retreat as an attack, the Law has become a fiction. America, as a concept of individual liberty, is dead.

This isn’t someone else’s fight. It’s YOURS. It’s MINE. Change doesn’t wait for a leader; it waits for a person with the courage to say, ‘I saw what happened, and I will not be lied to.’

Don’t wait for the next person to speak. By then, it might be too late. It’s on us.

Call to Action (The “Next Steps”)

Renee Nicole Good and her wife, photographed during better times.

They killed the witness, but they cannot kill the evidence. Do not let them rewrite her life. Do not let them turn a wife, a mother, and a truth-seeker into a “Non-Person.” We are all Renee Nicole Good.

