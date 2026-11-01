Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
5hEdited

If Democrats win an overwhelming majority in both the house and the senate, that will only be the first step in eradicating the current cabal intent on destroying citizens’ freedom.

Unless Americans step up en masse and take a page from the playbook of countries like Albania, Hungary, Poland, and Serbia, Trump will continue to impose his tyrannical agenda unfettered. Hell hath no fury like a denied narcissistic mob boss.

Legal remedies may eventually serve democracy, but citizens need to be prepared to go all in on shutting the country down, if any resemblance of a just society is to be restored.

The midterms are one battle, in a war that has just begun.

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Lida Kreidich's avatar
Lida Kreidich
5h

Thank you for researching and providing this information. It is sobering to know that they intend to continue their mission long after Trump is gone.

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