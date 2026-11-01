As of 2026, there are ~2,200 think tanks in America.

The first emerged under industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who founded the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in 1910. The idea was to bring together the smartest men to figure out how to bring peace to the world as global militarism soared in the years leading up to WWI. By 1970, there were approximately 60 total think tanks in America. For over six decades, think tanks functioned as, well, think tanks.

The original think tanks functioned as nonpartisan academic hubs of scholars, intellectuals, researchers, and influential members in American society who’d meet to discuss methods to solve the enigmas of the world—war, poverty, the Great Depression, and even the possibility of nuclear survival—around them.

Everything changed on February 16, 1973.

On that day, three men, tired of watching conservative ideas lose in Washington, decided to build a think tank that wouldn’t just study policy and brainstorm how to change things but instead bring about that change themselves.

That was the day that Joseph Coors, Edwin Feulner Jr., and Paul Weyrich turned the American think tank into a weapon as the Heritage Foundation was born. They wanted a think tank that moved at the speed of politics. Other institutions took months, even years, to produce material. Heritage would take days.

The think tank isn’t inherently American, but the U.S. has more than any other country, by far.

That idea came from Paul Weyrich, a political strategist.

Weyrich and Edwin Feulner Jr. brought the founding ‘morals’ and conservative ideologies to Heritage. Things like radical free market capitalism, anti-communism, deregulation, religious expansion, and, of course, more money for their pals in the military.

Joseph Coors, heir to the Coors brewery fortune, brought with him $250,000 (roughly $1.8 million today) to get the venture started. Coors continued to finance Heritage for years until other wealthy donors took over.

Nevertheless, time is unforgiving, and none of us can live forever. Joseph Coors Sr. died on March 15, 2003; Paul Weyrich died on December 18, 2008; and Edwin Feulner Jr.—with 37 years of being the president of Heritage under his belt—died on July 18, 2025. This happened just months after Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

I suspect that, for current Heritage president Kevin Roberts Jr., Ed’s ideas went to the grave with him. Heritage was leaving the days of Originalism and small government behind, and anyone who didn’t like it could leave, too.

Edwin Feulner Jr.

The Four Factions of Conservatism

Catholic common-good constitutionalism, postliberalism, Christian nationalism, and originalism. These are not buzzwords; they are, rather, the four horsemen of the apocalypse —er, uh, factions of conservatism in America.

They agree on a lot. They all want to abolish abortion, push for policies to build around the nuclear family, and end immigration. It’s surely a coincidence that everything they agree on provides them control over other people while never infringing on their rights or comfort, of course.

They may have slight differences in their beliefs, but all share a defining commonality: financial backing through generational wealth and the ever-growing profit margin of corporate powerhouses. Wealthy individuals form political syndicates that fear nothing more than losing their amassed fortunes, which they wouldn’t be able to spend even if they lived a thousand lifetimes.

Where they split are greater questions: should there be any limits to government power? Should the state only allow one religion? How large should the government be? How much space is there in America for people who don’t conform to their ideas?

However, underneath all of it is really one question: what is the government actually here for? That’s where they can’t agree.

A Portrait of the Nuclear Family: “Daddy’s Home” by Jerome G. Rozen

Catholic ‘common good’ constitutionalism is a term created by Adrian Vermule in 2020. It was first established in Vermule’s article in The Atlantic, where Vermule proposed it as something superior to traditional originalism.

Two years later, Vermule had published a book expanding on the concept.

In short, Vermule and his followers desire an America where the laws are written and interpreted in a way that promotes the “common good” and “moral principles” of society through the framework of Catholic natural law, instead of the U.S. Constitution. Natural law scholars often argue there is a universal moral law that determines what is right and wrong regardless of laws created by governments. Vermule took his argument further.

In his original Atlantic article , Vermeule explicitly states his goals and principles include “ a candid willingness to legislate morality.”

Adrian Vermule is a professor of constitutional law and holds the Ralph S. Tyler Jr. Chair at Harvard Law.

For decades, the Heritage Foundation, along with most of the conservative movement—including human money pipeline Leonard Leo—followed the concept of originalism. Originalists believe that the Constitution should be interpreted according to its original public meaning at the time it was ratified, prior to amendments.

Under co-founder Edwin J. Feulner’s leadership, the Heritage Foundation relentlessly fought for the appointment of their hand-picked originalist federal and Supreme Court judges into America’s judicial system.

Originalists see the Constitution as a set of limits on government power, while common good constitutionalists see government as a tool to promote their ideas and morals. Historically, they have clashed over and over again.

The ‘feud’ started back in 2020; shortly after Vermule posted his article on “Common Good” constitutionalism, the Heritage Foundation openly criticized him in an article titled “The Constitution Must Control Judges, Not Vice Versa,” centering originalism as the chosen conservative doctrine.

That changed over a year later.

In October, 2021, Kevin Roberts left his position as CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and took the role of president of the Heritage Foundation. Two short months later, Heritage (through Roberts) had seemingly begun to soften its stance on Vermule’s idea in a Washington Post interview. In 2022, Roberts began writing texts that directly supported Vermule’s ‘common good’ constitutionalism premise.

It wasn’t long until an article about a different idea, Postliberalism, appeared on Heritage’s website following the release of a book (quite literally) named “Regime Change” by Patrick Deenen in 2023.

Postliberalism believes that society puts too much focus on individual freedom, and that has weakened families, communities, and shared values. It is very similar to ‘Common Good’ constitutionalism, with the primary difference being that common good constitutionalism is about how judges read the law, while postliberalism is about society as a whole.

In November 2021, Deneen, Vermeule, and two others, Gladden Pappin and Chad Pecknold, created “The Postliberal Order,” which is a Substack publication created to advance their political ideologies, proving that common-good constitutionalism and postliberalism were created within the same political network.

Together, the blend of the three factions would point to a place where the government openly enforces one version of Christian morality and everybody else can either fall in line or shut up about it—also known as Christian nationalism, our last and most extreme faction.

Christian nationalism is the belief that America is, or should be, a Christian nation, with government and law shaped by Christian identity and values. The constitutional separation of church and state be damned.

Have you ever seen the show or read the books in “The Handmaid’s Tale” series? It’s like that.

Somewhere in the intersection of all of the unique ideological factions sits the current vice president of the United States, and possibly soon the future president, JD Vance, as Trump’s physical and cognitive faculties appear to steadily decline in the media.

Common good constitutionalism started with Adrian Vermule. Vance and Vermule have actively collaborated together, both speaking at the "Restoring A Nation: The Common Good in the American Tradition" conference at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio back in 2022.

At a later event on May 17, 2023, at the Catholic University of America, Vance approached Deneen with a big hug. Vance, Deenen, and Heritage President Kevin Roberts all sat on a panel at this Intercollegiate Studies Institute event.

A record of the event showcases Vance publicly identifying himself with the “postliberal right” and describing his position in Congress as explicitly opposed to the existing political regime that day.

In July 2024, Deneen publicly celebrated Trump selecting Vance as his running mate and described Vance as a “generous friend.”

Postliberalism arose from Patrick Deenan, a known friend of ideologue Adrian Vermule and Vance, who both endorsed his book “Regime Change,” which calls for a “peaceful but vigorous overthrow” of the government and its replacement with a “common good” platform. Vance has also supported similar ’post-liberal’ ideas from neo-reactionary Curtis Yarvin and has even used right-wing podcasts to platform Yarvin’s ideas of American monarchy.

The Transition from ‘Miminum Government’ Originalists to ‘Common Good’ Absolutists

The continuous, tectonic-like movements of the right have partially fractured Heritage. Just as the New Right captured control of conservatism from the Rockefeller Republican leadership in the 1970s, the postliberal, Christian-nationalist right is now attempting to capture control from the conservative class.

To give you a little context, in the 1970s, the Heritage Foundation chose former U.S. President Ronald Reagan to help turn into American policy what their idea of the country should be. He wasn’t president at the time, but he somehow won the presidency, bringing with him the Trojan horse of the Heritage Foundation.

Just days after Ronald Reagan was bestowed with the 40th Presidency of the United States, four men from his official presidential transition team—Edwin Meese III, Richard V. Allen, Martin Anderson, and E. Pendleton James—met for dinner in the historical Hay-Adams hotel, comfortably seated just across the street from the White House.

They didn’t meet alone. This wasn’t a celebratory dinner. This was work.

The men met in the dining room of the Hay-Adams hotel.

One of the men Reagan officials met with that night was Edwin J. Feulner Jr., the co-founder of the (then) new conservative think tank known as “The Heritage Foundation.”

The very same Edwin J. Feulner Jr., who had passed away in July 2025.

Feulner later proudly confessed that he personally delivered Heritage’s policy ‘recommendations’ and ‘potential appointee’ lists to Edwin Meese III, Reagan’s deputy campaign manager, at the Hay-Adams dinner. What Feulner had really done was provide a 1000-page functional demand list that the Heritage Foundation had formally named, “Mandate for Leadership: Policy Management in a Conservative Administration.”

Much-younger Edwin Feulner Jr. and Ronald Reagan seated together at a Heritage event, 1986.

It was intended as an instruction manual for then-president-elect Reagan (so, not even president yet at the time), laying out Heritage’s ‘vision’ and listing 1,270 specific policy proposals that the men were to get Reagan to enact; he enacted over 67% of them, according to the Heritage Foundation.

The Mandate for Leadership series existed long after this dinner, and its 2025 edition would become infamously known as “Project 2025.”

That is precisely how the original “New Right” began, with people like Paul Weyrich, Joseph Coors Sr., Phyllis Schlafly, William F. Buckley Jr., Russell Kirk, Milton Friedman, and others joining the new wave of conservatism.

The conservative movement continues to divide, leaving us with four distinct ideological factions of conservatives fighting for control in 2026.

The infighting between the factions ultimately led to a divide because Heritage’s current president, Kevin Roberts, publicly defended Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes, a self-proclaimed white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

He later apologized to the public, but it was too late. Many left Heritage, including one of the original members, Reagan’s own Attorney General Edwin Meese III.

Edwin Feulner Jr, Ronald Reagan, and Edwin Meese III.

Meese has historically been treasured at the Heritage Foundation, where he was crowned the Ronald Reagan Distinguished Fellow in Public Policy and Chairman of Heritage’s Center for Legal and Judicial Studies—formally known as the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies.

Heritage itself refers to Meese as the “founding father of originalism.”

The defectors found themselves at a different ideological think tank, Advancing American Freedom (AAF), created by former Vice President Mike Pence.

The backlash proved so harsh that in October 2026, Kevin Roberts himself posted an article pushing for “fusionism” between the old-school conservatives and originalists and the postliberal and common-good idealogues of conservatism.

However, Roberts’ original backing of Carlson isn’t all that shocking when you consider that Tucker Carlson started his career in Washington working for the Heritage Foundation and is also a close friend of Roberts.

In fact, Carlson, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Heritage President Kevin Roberts are all close pals. In 2024, Vance publicly claimed that Roberts was someone whose advice and political instincts he trusted, and then Vance later wrote the foreword to Roberts‘ book promoting the idea of an internal coup.

Carlson had unsurprisingly participated in the first meeting of JD Vance’s ultrasecretive political network—dubbed the Rockbridge Network—in rural Ohio back in 2019, alongside Vance, Thiel, Rebekah Mercer, and Chris Buskirk.

Rebekah Mercer, Chris Buskirk, and Omeed Malik would later co-found 1789 Capital, the investment firm that put the initial seed fund of $15 million into Carlson’s media venture, TCN.

Rebekah Mercer also serves on the Heritage Foundation’s board of trustees.

In conclusion,

In 1973, a few men built a think tank to stop studying power and start to use it instead. Fifty years later, that system has become an ouroboros, functionally eating itself over what their massive amount of political money and power is actually for.

Originalists say the government answers to the Constitution. The common good crowd, the postliberals, and the Christian nationalists say it answers to God, or at least their version of God.

Heritage once loaded American courts with originalists, building political power in all three branches of governments. Now its president is begging for “fusionism” while the institutional founders have jumped over to Mike Pence’s think tank.

Meanwhile, at the center of it all is the potential future president of the United States, JD Vance, and his financier and founder, Peter Thiel.

Share

Make a One Time Donation