Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian L's avatar
Brian L
2h

Here’s a great follow up to this article, albeit more from an academic lens: https://youtu.be/_ahT9np4R0Q?si=Yz4hIzMYNDtJhSHs

Yes, the danger is clear and present, but it always has been for those who refused early on to play their game. There was never any avenue of to a healthy and just existence under this system, and for those of us who have and will fall to it, it was in place before we arrived here and will be here after we are gone. I say this not to paint it as some fait accompli, but that there are no signs on the horizon of any impending resistance, much less change. Change will only, could only ever occur, against totalitarian, criminal systems as this, through complete abolition of such systems. You cannot reform corruption because corruption is its fundamental form.

Anyways, it is what it is until it isn’t, but since I won’t be here at that point, I wish all the rest of you luck. May the odds be ever in your favor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RickRickRick's avatar
RickRickRick
3h

Astonishing work, Dissent. Those who know me know I’m a born skeptic. I generally reject vast conspiracy claims for two reasons: the cost and the number of people who must be in on it.

In this case, both of those reasons for doubt are eliminated.

The cost is not an issue because of the colossal funding for ICE and also the money that the tech billionaires can provide without breaking a sweat.

The vastness of the required conspiracy is not an issue because they are not hiding it, it’s just so technically esoteric that very few people could grasp the significance of it. Only the legacy media could blow it open, and they are either co-opted or it doesn’t fit their template if what their news consumers care about.

Thanks for all your hard work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dissent in Bloom
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture