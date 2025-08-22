It’s been a few months since Trump stood on that stage and promised to “retake the Panama Canal” from China. At the time, it sounded absurd. It still does. The U.S. handed control of the canal back to Panama in 1999.

Btw, China doesn’t run it. That was another lie from Trump. But the corporate media ran with it like it was serious policy, pumping out headlines that made it seem like America had lost something to China that needed to be reclaimed.

While everyone was busy arguing over that fiction, the real move happened off-camera when BlackRock — the massive investment firm — quietly signed a $22.8 billion deal to take over the ports at both ends of the canal.

See, they didn’t buy the entire canal. But the gates.

That’s all that mattered because if you control the gates, then you control who gets in and out. And in the end — Trump got his “win” in the media, the Panamanian people got screwed, and BlackRock got their throttle on global trade.

The Panama Canal is one of the most important trade routes in the world, but this goes beyond Panama. It’s about Wall Street trying to control global trade routes in order to control the world. Roughly 75% of the ships that pass through the canal are tied to U.S. trade, and now that BlackRock controls the ports at both ends, American corporations can decide who gets to move goods —including oil. The next target is Venezuela.

Why Venezuela?

When most people think of oil, they think of the Middle East.

But see, Venezuela actually has the world’s largest oil reserve. Their economy is doing poorly. But it’s not because they don’t have resources. It’s because of us.

The U.S. knows about their oil. Trump knows and the Trump’s administration is making damn sure only one company — Chevron Corporation — gets to profit from it. At least until he can.

As of today, they are the only company the U.S. has allowed to export Venezuelan oil at all. Like in the world. And now they’re importing it into the U.S. with the first oil tankers since April arriving just days ago.

Meanwhile, every other country in the world gets slapped with a 25% tariff if they even try. All thanks to this executive order quietly signed by Trump in March that states if you import Venezuelan oil, we’ll come after you.

So, as you can see we’re already using the trade market as a weapon. Read the rest of this article, and once you obtain this knowledge I want you to take a moment to really think about how bleak this could all get.

A map of world oil reserves according to OPEC, 2013

So, I know what you're thinking: what makes Chevron so special? Who are they compared to the oil exec’s in Trump’s financial sugar-daddy book?

In 2025, Chevron isn’t just riding shotgun to Trump’s presidency — it’s co-driving the vehicle. The millions it poured into his inauguration fund wasn’t charity, it was a contract. Chevron bankrolls, Trump bends policy in their favor.

See, Trump at first yanked Chevron’s license (along with everyone else) to export oil from Venezuela, then reinstated it in July with a rigged twist that left Chevron as the sole foreign player allowed to pump and export oil to the U.S.

The only profit going to Chevron here, because the caveat was that they couldn’t pay Venezuela for the oil. They had to barter it somehow.

From there, the company synced itself to Trump’s entire political theater.

It partnered with Engine No. 1 and GE Vernova to build gas-fired “power foundries” for the AI boom, and even parroted Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” without hesitation.

How embarrassing.

So, no, this isn’t just oil policy; it’s state-corporate fusion, where the White House, Blackrock, and Chevron write the rules together, trading democracy for dominance. All while setting Venezuela up to be the next domino to fall.

Trump’s been saying it: “take the oil.”

Which the U.S. has done time and time again in so many other countries. This is what we do every time we “liberate” a country from a dictator. Studies have found that countries with large oil reserves are more likely to suffer wars and foreign military interventions. Shocker.

This is not any different. The United States has been actively destabilizing Venezuela since the 1920’s to try to gain control over their oil reserves, too.

Documents show that back as early as the start of this century we’ve been feeding money to help Venezuela’s ‘opposition’ army enact a democracy with a new leader. Of course, a leader chosen by the United States. In fact, it’s happened multiple times. First in 1945. Bush tried in 2002. And Trump tried in 2019. That’s actually when the current sanctions in-place initially started against Venezuela.

He had tried a different coup tactic against Venezuela in 2019 and failed — he’s now using the tried and true method — doing the same exact thing the U.S. did to Iran in the 1950’s under Operation AJAX. You ever hear about how U.S. destabilized the Middle East? This is how.

Interestingly, when Joe Biden took office in 2021, he never rescinded the Trump-placed sanctions. But in 2022, he did give Chevron the first special license to export oil from there under them. Priorities, amiright?

Now, the entire purpose of the sanctions, and now tariffs, is to hurt Venezuela’s economy. Putting them in a position to topple Maduro’s regime. They want that damn oil. And they’re not giving up.

This is what’s been happening as we’ve all been scratching our heads at the erratic policies, executive orders, the manufactured trade chaos, the bizarre fixation on “retaking” things that were never taken. But see, this entire thing isn’t random. It’s a strategy.

One that merges corporate power, foreign policy, and resource extraction into a single machine giving the U.S. more money at the expense of innocent people. These sanctions and tariffs don’t just squeeze Maduro. They crush ordinary Venezuelans. The U.S. has been the single biggest driver of the humanitarian crisis tearing the country apart.

Not-so-fun fact: Trump’s fight with China isn’t about spies or ideology. It’s oil. By mid-2025, China was buying over 90% of Venezuela’s crude thanks to Trump’s sanctions & tariffs. Washington pretends it’s about democracy, but the truth is they’re furious China keeps bankrolling the country they want to collapse.

That’s why hundreds of thousands fled here — only to be sent back by Trump to the same collapsing country they escaped. Not for “border control.” For destabilization.

Think back to Trump’s recent revocation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans. That wasn’t about immigration. It was about weaponizing people as leverage. Stripping protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, forcing deportations, funneling them into CECOT, even twisting the Alien Enemies Act. It was all deliberate.

The plan was simple: overwhelm Venezuela’s fragile system with returnees, crank up the pressure, and push the country closer to collapse. Every deportation wasn’t just cruelty. It was a chess move in the larger game to topple a government and hand the oil fields to U.S. corporations.

And as you read this, our military is already closing in on Venezuelan coasts.

The U.S. Military is on the Coast of Venezuela:

The U.S. military is now parked just off Venezuela’s shores. In August 2025, Trump sent three amphibious warships — the USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale — to join three guided-missile destroyers already in the Caribbean.

On board are 4,500 service members, including a Marine expeditionary unit with 2,200 troops ready to deploy. Officially, it’s a “counternarcotics” mission.

In reality, it’s the muscle behind everything I’ve just laid out. Trump labeled Maduro and his allies “narco-terrorists,” raised a $50 million bounty on his head, and slapped sanctions designed to break the economy. Now the Navy gives him the threat of boots on the ground to make it all real.

Maduro has responded by mobilizing more than 4.5 million militia members and rallying allies in Cuba, Bolivia, and Nicaragua, who are warning that Washington’s “drug war” is just a cover for intervention.

Strip away the labels and the propaganda and you can see it clearly: BlackRock locks down the gates in Panama, Chevron locks down the oil in Venezuela, and the U.S. military locks down the coastline. It’s one machine, moving in sync, with Trump supplying the show while corporations cash in and ordinary people pay the price.

America’s Pick for Maduro’s Replacement:

If the Trump had succeeded in 2019, the Trump administration’s chosen leader would’ve been someone to line the pockets of his rich friends with even more oil money: Juan Guaidó.

But much to Trump’s dismay, Venezuela did not fall in 2019. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton told us about it several times. Once on CNN, another time in his own memoir. The same John Bolton had his home raided today.

“I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president, and they failed. The notion that Donald Trump was half as competent as the Venezuelan opposition is laughable.” — John Bolton.

Of course, Marco Rubio is already hard at work to choose a leader for the American-occupied Venezuela.

You probably have not see this, but back in May, Rubio had actually met with several Venezuelan ‘opposition leaders.’

But only named Maria Corina Machado and Juan Pablo Guanipa in the official memo that followed. He paints Maria as a marytr in this document. Almost feels like a precursor to her rise, yeah?

María Corina Machado

Mark my words, if Venezuela falls — you can look for the U.S. government to place Juan Pablo Guanipa or María Corina Machado as the new U.S. placed ‘democratic’ leader.

Maria Machado: Hand Picked by AS/COA

In June 2025, a powerful business group called the Council of the Americas (backed by big oil, including Chevron, and corporate America) held an event with the very same María Corina Machado.

Instead of focusing on human rights or democracy, the meeting was about money. They told banks, oil companies, and investors that Venezuela’s crisis is a chance to get rich if Maduro’s government falls.

Machado laid out a plan to sell off public industries, bring in the IMF and World Bank, and make it easier for foreign companies to operate with cheap labor and few rules. What a great representation of American democracy.

Final Thoughts:

So here’s the big picture: Panama was never about China, it was about BlackRock controlling the gates. Venezuela was never about cartels, it was about Chevron controlling the oil. And the U.S. military on the coast is not about drugs, it’s about enforcing the deal.

This is state-corporate fusion dressed up as foreign policy — a machine where Trump provides the theater, Wall Street writes the contracts, and the Pentagon brings the guns.

A Brief Note From The Author:

I’m not a corporate-owned media outlet. I’m a mom, a nurse, and an activist trying to do my part to save this damn world.

If this piece taught you something, made you think, or gave you a perspective you didn’t see elsewhere, please consider subscribing. It’s free, and I never put my work behind a paywall as this information is far too important, but subscribing keeps you connected and helps this platform grow.

If you’re able, a paid monthly or yearly subscription, or even a one-time donation for a few bucks by clicking here, helps me keep the lights on and keep doing this work that matters.

Either way it goes, thanks for being here. You may feel overwhelmed and small right now, but just know even reading articles like this and staying educated is an act of resistance against fascist regimes.

Fascists hate an educated mind. Share to spread the word. Talk about it. Restack it. Let the world know what they’re really up to. We are in this together.

Share