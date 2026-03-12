I know this will not be easy to hear. I did not find it easy to write. But I ask you, as I have always asked you, to sit with the discomfort a little while longer, because the truth worth having has never once come easy.

Two months have passed since the execution of Alex Pretti. Yes, only 2 months have passed. The news has moved on, as the news always does. The alerts have stopped. The trending topics have shifted. The algorithm has buried Alex Pretti under the next outrage and the one after that. But this means it’s only been two months since we watched a man of conscience, a healer, a protector of veterans, fall under a hail of bullets while trying to shield another human being from harm. And in the grief, in the outrage, in the righteous fire that burns in all of our chests, a question has risen.

Should we refuse to heal those we ‘despise?’

But before we answer that, let us look at what two months has actually brought us.

In Minneapolis, the Department of Homeland Security declared its surge was over in February. They moved on. But the nurses and doctors who stayed will tell you that nothing ended. No-show rates that once hovered around 8% per day climbed to over 30%. Pregnant women stopped coming in for prenatal care. Sick children stayed home.

Thirty-two people died in ICE custody in 2025 alone, people who had not been tried, convicted, or found guilty of anything. 2026 is well on it’s way to being even deadlier with 11 deaths only 10 weeks into the year.

In Oregon, nurses introduced legislation to protect treatment areas from agents without a judicial warrant. In Minneapolis, a coalition called Nurses SHIFT Change formed in the direct aftermath of Alex Pretti’s death, demanding that what happened to him not become the new definition of American healthcare.

This is where we have found ourselves two months later. The raids slowed. The fear did not. And it is precisely because of all of this that the question now being put to me cuts so deep.

National Nurses United protesting ICE in November, 2025 (Photo Source: National Nurses United ).

I have heard that I should refuse care from both sides of the great divide that fractures the nation.

From those on the right, who suddenly discover the immorality of refusing care only when it is pointed back at them. These are the same people who celebrated Florida Senate Bill 1580, who cheered when providers were handed the legal right to turn patients away based on nothing more than a moral objection. They do not believe refusing care is wrong. They believe refusing care to people like us is their right. It is only when that same logic threatens to circle back around that they find their conscience.

Some have looked me in the eye and told me I should refuse to care for patients whose politics do not align with mine. They point to that same Florida bill that was signed into law in 2023, which grants doctors, nurses, pharmacies, and insurers the legal right to opt out of care based on moral, ethical, or religious objection.

A Seattle-based street artist known as Topsy painted a tribute to Alex Pretti, a VA nurse who was shot and killed by ICE (Image Source: MyModernNet )

They say: if they can do it to us, we can do it to them.

But I want to be absolutely clear. That is not going to happen.

I can despise fascism with every fiber of my being. I can mourn Alex Pretti and everyone else we’ve lost with a grief that has no bottom. I can stand in the streets, lock arms with my people, and refuse to be silent in the face of tyranny. And I can still refuse to become the very thing I am fighting against. Two wrongs have never made a right. They have only ever made more darkness.

And I want to be honest about something. I am not naive about what is happening. I know what these people and their politics have done to our communities. I have watched families be torn apart. I have watched people disappear. We all watched Alex Pretti get shot ten times in the street for trying to protect someone. I know who these people are. I know what they are willing to do. I carry that knowledge with me every single day.

Nurses across Minnesota rallied this February for Alex Pretti (Image Source: The Daily Cardinal )

So when I say I will still care for them, I need you to understand what that costs me to say. I am not extending grace from a place of ignorance. I am extending it from a place of choice. Because my humanity is the one thing they cannot take from me through legislation, through force, through fear. It belongs to me. And I will not surrender it, not even to my own rage, not even in the name of the people we have lost. I will not let them take that too.

There are those who frame this as a trolley problem, a cold philosophical exercise where you pull a lever and decide whose life is worth saving. Five on one track, one on the other. But I tell you this morning, when you are standing at the bedside, when you are holding someone’s hand while their blood pressure falls and their eyes go dim, there is no lever. There is only a human being in front of you. And you are a nurse.

Now I want to draw a distinction, because nuance matters and truth demands it. If a colleague chooses not to see a patient for a routine visit, something that is not urgent, not acute, not a matter of life or death, I understand that choice. That is a different conversation. That is a matter of conscience in a space where conscience has room to breathe.

But when someone is dying? When someone is suffering? When a body is failing and a life hangs in the balance? There is a reason doctors take the Hippocratic Oath. There is a reason nurses, though we do not recite those exact words, carry the same in our hearts.

DO. NO. HARM.

Not “do no harm, except to those you disagree with.” Not “do no harm, unless they voted wrong.” Do no harm. Full stop.

What kind of nation, what kind of people, what kind of healers would we be if we let someone die on the table because of who they were?

I do not ask your party affiliation during triage. I will not ask your ideology before I start the IV. I cannot look at a suffering human being and turn away. We call them monsters. But if we adopt their methods, if we pick up their weapons and simply aim them in a different direction, we have not defeated the monster. We have become it.

I am not telling you to be silent. I am not telling you to lay down and accept what is being done to us. I am not telling you to stay home, to stop recording, to break the human chains we form around our people in the streets. Resist. Organize. Show up. Put your body between the powerful and the vulnerable, just as Alex did.

But understand this. There is a difference between being principled and being punitive. There is a difference between resistance and revenge. Resistance builds something. Revenge only burns.

In any society worth the name, we agree to hold certain things sacred.

Healthcare, firefighting, emergency response exist as neutral ground. We agree that the ambulance comes whether you are a saint or a sinner. We agree that the nurse does not check your voter registration before she checks your pulse. The moment we abandon that agreement, we do not win. We simply drag everyone down into a state of nature where the strong prey on the weak, and no one, not us, not them, not our children, is safe.

That is what Alex Pretti knew. He gave everything he had to prove it. The least we can do is live up to what he believed in.

The line I draw is not around who receives my care. It is around who I am when I give it. That line does not move. That line will not move. And as long as I am a nurse — as long as any of us are nurses — that line must not move.

For if it does, we have not saved ourselves. We have only built a different kind of cage.

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