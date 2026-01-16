Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Dissent in Bloom 🌺

2d

So citizens have their own section in ICE detention centers. Will the camps be segregated also? What about the ovens?

Patricia Lane
2d

This is Donald Trumps evil doing. Allowing , encouraging his animal I CE corps to manhandle and kill U S citizens.

He needs to be held accountable along with his vicious Kristi Noem, the puppy killer also feels free to kill U S citizens . Dear God , we must destroy the means these criminals have to torture and kill citizens, men , women and children .

Trump is allocating tremendous sums of money to pay these arrogant ICE agents, to kill American citizens . I think it’s time for this to stop.

We must do everything we can legally to stop this madness .

