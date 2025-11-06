Picture this. Sara had just given birth three weeks ago.

Her body still healing. Swollen. Eyes heavy from the sleeplessness that comes with a newborn’s cries. This was their third boy, and though her hands were going to be full, her heart had never felt fuller.

It was fall in Oregon. The red, orange and yellow leaves fell outside. Children were preparing for Halloween. Her apartment smelt of coffee, milk, and baby lotion. Her husband, lovingly called Yomi, was heading back to work today. He didn’t want to leave her side yet, not while she was still sore, still between the beauty of their new child and ache of recovery.

But rent was due in a few days, and the bills don’t pause for love or birth.

In America, the landlord and the light company do not care if you’ve just brought life into the world and, evidently, neither does ICE.

Because on Oct. 26, 2025, Abayomi Daramola was taken from his wife and children. Taken by masked men as he left for work that day.

See, when Yomi left, it was just another morning. Two rambunctious little boys excited for their new brother. The new baby’s soft breath on her chest. The unsaid feeling that everything was going to be okay.

But by afternoon, everything they’d built — ten years of home, family, safety — collapsed in the space between a knock at the door and the click of handcuffs.

During the arrest, Sara said one of the agents barely looked at her. He just muttered that her husband was being taken. There was no explanation, and no mercy. Then they were gone.

He didn’t even have a chance to show them he was legal. They didn’t seem to care either way. See, Yomi had lived here for ten years. He came from Nigeria, built a life, earned his green card, followed every rule this country told him would keep him safe. He wasn’t hiding. He wasn’t “illegal.” He belonged here. ICE coming for their family was likely the last thing on their mind.

And yet, in that moment, none of it mattered. Sara was left standing in the doorway, holding their baby, watching the only world she knew collapse. A father taken before his newborn could even recognize his face. And taken from two little boys who have never known life without their daddy.

Where is Yomi Now?

On November third, an advocate posted an update to the family’s GoFundMe. In the span of just three days, Yomi was moved between four different detention centers. Every transfer meant new chains on his wrists and ankles, new officers, new walls that smelled of bleach and metal.

He reported being shackled the entire time. Wrists sore where the metal rubbed against his skin, his legs stiff from sitting in the same position for hours. They wouldn’t let him shower. They wouldn’t even let him use a bathroom. For more than seventy-two hours, he sat in chains, sweating, aching, humiliated. The air was thick and sour. His clothes clung to him. Every mile of that journey stripped away another layer of his dignity.

He tried not to think about home — about Sara, the baby, the boys — because the thought of them made the walls feel smaller. This was a man who had done ‘everything right,’ who had followed every rule. And yet here he was, treated like something less than human.

Yomi’s newest baby boy is only weeks old.

But there is beauty even in the darkest of times. And in the days since Yomi’s arrest, the community has rallied around Sara.

Thousands of dollars have been donated to her GoFundMe, enough for her to pay the rent and secure a short period of postpartum doula care to help her through the long, sleepless evenings with her children. For now, she and the kids have a place to stay, a little stability in the chaos ICE left behind.

They are fighting to free Yomi. To get this man back to his family. To his children. And the fight is not over. Not by far.

But here is the part that hurts to even write.

By early November, the average person in ICE detention was being held for roughly seven weeks, but people who fight their cases like Yomi is, they are often locked up far longer, sometimes many months or even a year or more. The people who get out earlier are the ones who “self-deport” to get away from the horrible conditions inside of ICE detention centers.

Which is the goal, by the way.

Kristi Noem has said on record — several times — that the goal is to make ICE detention to cruel, so inhumane and so tortuous that immigrants would rather go back to places where they risk life and limb than stay and be abused.

Because he is from Nigeria (and despite being a permanent resident with a green card) Yomi is going to miss the small, irreplaceable things that mark a baby’s second month of life: the first real social smiles, the soft coos, the way a newborn tracks a parent’s face and starts to hold their head a little steadier on your chest.

Yomi and one of his three boys, in happier times.

These are the ordinary miracles that teach a child safety and bonding, and they are happening without him.

And if this drags on, as it so often does.. his baby could grow up not knowing his voice, his scent, his touch. When he finally walks through the door, he won’t be “Daddy.”

He’ll be a stranger with familiar eyes, trying to bond with a child who’s already learned the world without him.

The damage does not stop at with the baby. Research is blunt about what happens to kids when a parent is detained or deported. Anxiety, depression, aggression, and even suicidal thoughts climb in children and teens who experience a parent’s arrest or disappearance. The longer the separation, the worse the outcomes.

Sara’s older boys are all under ten. They need routine, touch, reassurance, and a parent who is not up all night calculating rent, legal bills, and how to answer the question “When is Daddy coming home?” That psychological load lands on them too.

And Yomi will not leave this untouched. Prolonged detention is consistently linked to anxiety, depression, and PTSD in adults, with symptoms that persist after release. And this study is from before they upped the cruelty. Add in the documented conditions of ICE custody (transfers, isolation, heat risks in Southern facilities, the basic indignities of being denied showers or bathrooms) and you have the blueprint for lifelong trauma.

This is the math Sara is forced to do while she feeds her baby and bargains with landlords. Every extra day in detention is not just a court date on a docket. It is a missed smile, a stalled bond, a frightened child, and a father pushed deeper into harm. The fight goes on because it has to. It should not have to at all.

That is the true cruelty of family separation. It is not just the taking, but the time that can never be returned. The people that can never truly be returned. At the end of the day, they can never truly return to who they were before this. But the love will always be there. And love is stronger than hate at the end of the day. We just have to fight.

ICE Separates Families

As of June, the Brennan Center for Justice reported 57,861 people held in ICE detention centers. It’s a 51% increase from the year before. These facilities are operating nearly 45% over capacity.

But behind those numbers are the questions no one in power seems willing or wants to answer.

How many of those 57,000 people were mothers or fathers? How many children came home from school to empty houses, backpacks still slung over their shoulders, wondering where their parents went? How many were left crying in the backseat of a car after ICE took their mom or dad during a traffic stop?

According to the American Immigration Council, more than 16.7 million children in the U.S. live with at least one undocumented family member, meaning the scale of risk for separation is huge. And Stephen Miller — the man behind the ICE curtain — he also knows this. Which is why he shared similar statistics and a cryptic message on social media the night Mamdani, an immigrant, won the mayoral election in NYC. A threat wrapped in numbers.

And that’s not an exaggeration. It’s reality, and it’s getting worse. ICE has been documented leaving children alone in cars, on the side of the road, and in parking lots after detaining their parents.

In Oxnard, California, two young children were found crying inside a truck after their father was taken at a gas station. In Massachusetts, a 12-year-old boy was left wandering the street after ICE arrested the adult he was with. These are not isolated incidents. They are routine acts of cruelty dressed up as “enforcement.”

Children have started documenting it themselves. On TikTok, videos circulate of kids coming home from school to empty houses, their parents’ belongings scattered where they left them that morning.

One girl only learned that her mother had been taken when she saw a video filmed by a bystander showing agents forcing her into their vehicle as she walked to the grocery store.

This is not a hypothetical future or a dystopian warning.

It is a growing reality, unfolding in neighborhoods across America. Children are being stranded, terrified, and forced to grow up in the aftermath of government-sanctioned disappearances. People are putting up posters to show where ICE kidnapped someone because these families only find out their loved ones are gone when they never come home.

She found out her mom was taken through a video… strangers filmed what she couldn’t stop. Now she’s crying on her phone, watching the moment her world disappeared.

And while politicians on both side of the government gave ICE BILLIONS for “border security,” families like Sara’s are being torn apart using those dollars — our tax dollars — one household at a time.

So What Can We Do?

This story is heavy because it has to be. It’s a mirror held up to a country that keeps pretending not to see. It may feel draining, dark, and hopeless — but that exhaustion is a privilege Sara and Yomi don’t have.

Yomi doesn’t get to give up; he’s chained in a cell hundreds of miles from home. Sara doesn’t get to look away; she’s feeding a newborn with one arm and fighting for her husband with the other.

The least we can do is stand beside them. Because every time we stop paying attention, another family disappears. Every time we lose hope, ICE wins. We don’t get to turn our backs. Not when love like theirs is still fighting to survive inside the machine built to destroy it.

You can donate to Sara’s GoFundMe linked here. You can search online to find & donate to immigrant rights groups in your own community. You can donate to the ACLU who is fighting. You can share this story so other people know too. Restack it here on Substack. Share it elsewhere.

And if you can’t give money, give time.

The only way we get out of this is together. We can’t sit around and wait for someone else to fix it. There is always something you can do. Get creative. The goal is simple: raise awareness, raise funds, and stop this before more children are traumatized and more fathers like Yomi are taken.

