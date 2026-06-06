I’m starting this article on my lunch break — probably will finish it much later — but I am livid. If you’re new here, hi, I’m Dissent in Bloom. Yes, it’s a pseudonym.

I’m autistic. I’m a registered nurse. I run a nonprofit. I’m an activist. And I’m the mother of three wonderful autistic children.

This week, I found out RFK Jr. is seeking access to millions of Americans’ private medical records to, “study the link between vaccines and autism.”

A link that doesn’t exist. It’s been proven time and time again. But it keeps coming up.. to justify a crusade against people like me.

I am so beyond fed up with this man. Why is a recovering heroin addict with a confirmed brain worm so hellbent on eradicating autistic people? As if WE’RE the problem, and HE is the pinnacle of human achievement? Let’s talk about it. His crusade, what it is, why he’s doing it, and who the man behind the bullshit actually is.

Born on January 17, 1954, Robert Francis Kennedy Jr — also known as Bobby — is the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and Ethel Kennedy. He is the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.

Yet, despite the Kennedy name and every advantage it has handed him he’s ended up as the family’s black sheep. He falls well short of his father's and uncle's shadows, all while exploiting their legacies for credibility.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s tenure as Secretary of Health and Human Services has carried a steep public health cost. In June 2025 he fired all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and replaced them with appointees who included well-known anti-vaxxers part of a broader purge of agency staff. That August, a gunman who attacked CDC headquarters to protest COVID-19 vaccines fired more than 180 rounds into the campus and killed DeKalb County police officer David Rose.

Days later, Kennedy's own CDC Director, Susan Monarez, was fired after refusing to rubber-stamp vaccine recommendations without reviewing the evidence, the shortest-tenured director in the agency's history, with several top officials resigning in protest. By December his reconstituted panel voted 8 to 3 to roll back the 30-year-old universal recommendation for the hepatitis B birth dose for newborns of mothers who test negative. All of this unfolded while measles, eliminated in the US in 2000, came roaring back, with more than 4,200 cases and the first measles deaths since 2015, including two children, as Kennedy gave shifting, lukewarm messaging on the MMR vaccine and promoted vitamin A.

His focus stayed fixed on finding an environmental cause for autism, and in the fall the CDC hired Mark Blaxill, a former SafeMinds leader who claims without evidence that every vaccinated child is in some way injured, as a senior adviser.

This is the man who has gone on record saying autism should be prevented because autism destroys families and children, and they "will never pay taxes, they'll never hold a job, they'll never play baseball, they'll never write a poem, they'll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted." As if a human being’s worth boils down to whether they can boost corporate dividends or swing a bat. This kind of language carries a very specific weight, and that weight is eugenics.

Eugenics is the largely discredited, pseudo-scientific belief and practice of “ improving ” the genetic quality of the human population. The term was coined in 1883 by Sir Francis Galton and literally translates to “well-born.”

Yes, I know it’s a. ‘buzz word.’

But don’t roll your eyes and close the tab. Hear me out.

Eugenics has existed in America for centuries. Thirty-two states once had forced sterilization laws on the books, and around 70,000 people, mostly poor women, disabled people, and women of color, were sterilized without their consent.

There were entire eugenics organizations, movements, and research institutions funded by some of the wealthiest industrial families in America, including the Rockefellers, Carnegies, and Harrimans.

At its core, eugenics is the ideology that certain humans hold less value than others because of their cognitive or physical differences or disabilities.

There's a real irony here. I'm autistic, and I have more medical credentials than RFK Jr., and he's the one running the entire U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Meanwhile, his résumé? A Bachelor of Arts in History and Literature, a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Laws in Environmental Law. Zero. medical. training.

Call me crazy, but I don't ask my grocer for legal advice, I don't ask my gynecologist where to put my 401(k), and I sure as hell don't ask an environmental lawyer to handle my healthcare.

Why Is RFK Obsessed With Autism?

RFK Jr. likes to tell this as a story about one Minnesota mom showing up uninvited on his porch. His own organization tells it differently.

According to Children’s Health Defense, the “mercury moms,” led by SafeMinds co-founder Lyn Redwood and National Autism Association co-founder Laura Bono, had been following Kennedy around his environmental speaking tour all year, urging him to look into thimerosal.

Reportedly, Sarah Bridges — one of their “speakers” — turned up on RFK Jr’s porch in 2005 with a stack of now-debunked research. Her goal? The same as the other mercury moms… to get him to help her find a link between the vaccine preservative thimerosal and autism after becoming convinced her son's pertussis vaccine was the reason behind his autism diagnosis.

She blamed the vaccine preservative thimerosal for his neurological damage.

What Sarah — and subsequently RFK Jr — fail to mention in their crusade is that it was not the vaccine that caused her sons disability, but a severe brain injury.

See, her son Porter had suffered an acute medical emergency after receiving an older, highly reactive — and long since discontinued — version of the pertussis vaccine. Sadly, the 4-month-old boy had spiked a severe fever that triggered a massive, two-hour grand mal seizure.

Prolonged seizures of that magnitude in an infant often cause permanent brain damage, and in Porter's case the result was profound developmental delays, loss of speech, and behavioral issues that met the brand new-clinical criteria for severe autism. Decades earlier, Porter would have been diagnosed with, "MRDD secondary to encephalopathy (brain damage).”

Kennedy Jr. (left) and Sarah Bridges (right), set against a historical American pro-eugenics sign.

But by the mid-1990s, the newly broadened autism criteria under the DSM-IV absorbed cases like his, and that label change gave Bridges the exact ammunition she needed to incorrectly conflate her son's traumatic brain injury — where the cause physical brain damage — with idiopathic autism. Idiopathic meaning we don’t know the cause.

From thimerosal vaccines, to MMR vaccines (which never contained thimerosal), to Tylenol in pregnancy, to circumcision. Everything gets blamed for her son’s autism. And that’s how one woman’s traumatic grief was used to target an entire generation of Americans.

Bridges brought that trauma with her when she stood on his porch in 2005, and RFK Jr — a man who wanted to make a name for himself as a Kennedy — turned her trauma into his purpose.

On the SafeMinds archived website , autism is openly framed as a multi-billion-dollar “burden” on society, the same balance-sheet rhetoric the Nazis used to justify Aktion T4, where disabled people were labeled nutzlose Esser (”useless eaters”) before being murdered.

He took his anti-vaccine position when he wrote, "Deadly Immunity," an anti-vaccine piece ran in Rolling Stone and Salon that June. The article covered what she had brought to him. Eventually, Rolling Stone deleted it. Salon retracted it in 2011, calling it a massive mistake.

And despite being out of childhood vaccines for 2.5 decades, Autism rates haven't dropped. They've climbed. By their logic, you could actually argue thimerosal was suppressing autism rates (it wasn't, obviously).

Kennedy's own federal financial disclosures show how lucrative his vaccine-skeptic profile has been. He drew $326,000 in salary for roughly 15 weeks of work as chairman of Children's Health Defense, the anti-vaccine nonprofit he founded, which has filed dozens of lawsuits against the federal agencies he now oversees.

He reported $856,559 in referral fees from Wisner Baum, the law firm where he served as co-counsel suing Merck over the Gardasil HPV vaccine, and he stated he intends to keep collecting those contingency fees even as HHS Secretary.

He took a $100,000 licensing fee for use of the "Make America Healthy Again" brand.

On the publishing side, he is positioned to earn $2 million to $4 million in advances from Skyhorse Publishing for two books, including the vaccine-skeptic title "Unsettled Science", on top of $413,500 in separate Skyhorse consulting fees for book ideas and short pieces of writing, plus a $1,000 advance for his 2023 book "Vax-UnVax: Let the Science Speak."

That's the whole “vaccines cause autism” movement in a nutshell. The villain is always changing because the science keeps disproving them because it’s a lucrative business model.

What Autism Really Is (And What the Science Actually Says)

The federal government is currently hunting for “autism fraud” in all 50 states at the same time RFK Jr. is trying to “cure” autism. On one hand, the diagnosis is being painted as fake, something providers hand out for Medicaid money.

On the other hand, the diagnosis is being painted as a national emergency that will collapse the country if not stopped.

You cannot have it both ways. Either the diagnosis is real or it isn’t.

Autism Spectrum Disorder: “A single neurodevelopmental condition characterized by persistent deficits in social communication and social interaction, alongside restricted, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, or activities.”

If you click here, you’ll see that the diagnostic does not list the autism criteria as, ‘incapable of paying taxes, holding a job, swinging a bat, writing a sonnet, going on a date, or operating a toilet without assistance.’

It’s very, very common for individuals to conflate autism with intellectual disability or comorbidities such as seizures ore severe behavioral issues. That is not always the case. These are commonly co-morbid but they are not exclusive.

This misunderstanding has led to confusion about what autism actually is and what the support needs actually look like. If you only ever see TV tropes like The Good Doctor, The Big Bang Theory, or Atypical, you might walk away thinking autistic people are just a little quirky and socially awkward, while ignoring anyone with higher support needs entirely.

If you listen to Autism Speaks, you'll think high support needs autistic kids will ruin your marriage and bankrupt you (they literally said this in a commercial, by the way).

Under the DSM-5, Autism is categorized by levels of support needs, which can shift dramatically. Someone you've labeled "mild" might be low support one day and high support the next.

The term "Asperger's" was dropped from clinical use for exactly this reason, along with the disturbing history behind the name. Hans Asperger, the Austrian pediatrician the label honored, actively participated in the Nazi euthanasia program. Severely autistic children were sent to be killed.

The "mild" cases he deemed socially or intellectually useful were spared. Those spared children were the ones given the label "Asperger's."

What Cause Autism?

Autism is, first and foremost, genetic.

Twin studies, where researchers compare genetically identical twins to see how often both of them are autistic, consistently find that 77 to 90 percent of the twins are both autistic, meaning autism is overwhelmingly inherited.

But there isn’t one “autism gene,” and there isn’t one autism cause. It’s not something that can be cured or prevented like RFK Jr or Donald Trump say.

Researchers have already pinned down several specific genes involved, including ones with names like CHD8, PTEN, SCN2A, and SHANK3, plus a section of chromosome 16 (called 16p11.2) where extra or missing pieces can also lead to autism.

Autism can be inherited in several ways:

De novo variants: A single random mutation that wasn’t in either parent. These tend toward higher support needs and developmental impact.

Polygenic risk: Hundreds of common variants each adding a little risk. This route is tied to higher intelligence, so many autistic people here are gifted rather than delayed.

Rare inherited variants: A pile of rare variants passed down through the family. This is where forms caused by conditions like like Fragile X Syndrome (FMR1 mutation) are.

The takeaway is simple. Autism isn’t caused by vaccines. It isn’t caused by Tylenol. It isn’t caused by mercury, MMR, or circumcision. It’s caused by genetics, with environmental factors playing a supporting role at most. And the science has been saying this, loudly and consistently, for decades. The only people who keep missing the message are the ones whose careers and platforms depend on pretending they didn’t hear it.

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