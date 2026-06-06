Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Empathic Revolutionary's avatar
Empathic Revolutionary
20h

I think he's out matched

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Kate's avatar
Kate
18h

Awesome article Dissent in bloom! 🌻 Great work, Re-Stacking! 💖

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