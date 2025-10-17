We have been watching the ANTIFA narrative for weeks.

Executive orders. National security memos. Polished propaganda videos. Even “ANTIFA roundtables” stacked with Turning Point USA influencers rebranded as journalists, offering their perfectly packaged ‘inside look’ on it.

Meanwhile, Mike Johnson paints protesters attending the upcoming No Kings rally as “antifa people” attending an “American hate rally.” Kristi Noem says ‘ANTIFA’ is the same as ISIS & MS-13. Pam Bondi promises to “destroy the entire organization from top to bottom.”

Three lines from three officials, designed to sell you the same story. The words come first. Repression always follows. That’s how it works.

I really need you to really listen to the language these government officials are choosing to use. It’s chosen, not spoken naturally. Each phrase is a seed being planted. You’ll hear it again, and when you do, they’ll mean something worse.

They’ve officially filed their first “terrorism” related charge against what they’re calling an “ANTIFA cell.”

“ Antifa ” isn’t a person or an organization. It’s a word that’s been weaponized to mean “ enemy ” & once a word becomes an enemy, anything can be done to it. Now the DOJ has made it official.

This Actually Started in July

It started on the Fourth of July at the Prairieland ICE Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas. Eleven people were accused of carrying out a coordinated strike, lighting fireworks and marking cars and guard sheds with spray paint.

The DOJ says police were called, and an altercation followed. One officer was shot. He lived. That’s all they’ve said about him.

That night, Morris was arrested while driving home, but most of the group was arrested while walking along the highway. The DOJ claims they were wearing “black, military like” clothing and had weapons on them.

Top (left to right): Autumn Hill, Megan Morris, Joy Gibson, Elizabeth Soto, Ines Sotos . Bottom (left to right): Savanna Batten, Maricela Rueda, Seth Sikes, Zachary Evetts, and Nathan Baumann.

The so-called evidence tells its own story. They claim weapons, armor, and bullets were left scattered at the scene, with more in Morris’s car. They say Gibson’s phone was sealed in a Faraday bag — proof, they hint, of a plan to evade tracking — and that Sikes carried a handgun and “two AR-15 receivers.”

Evetts, they say, left his car behind. At Morris’s home, police reported finding spray paint, goggles, masks, and fireworks. They also found an “resist fascists, fight oligiarchy” flag and a poster that says, “free political prisoners.”

A day later, Sanchez was allegedly found with a box of materials they now point to as proof of an “Antifa connection” including an anarchists how-to guide on overthrowing the government. Yeah. I know.

Originally, prosecutors decided to charge everyone that was there.

But within the last few months something has shifted & by time the story surfaced on Fox News and Pam Bondi’s Twitter today something changed.

Only Autumn Hill and Zachary Evetts are the only ones being federally charged under 18 U.S. Code § 2339A. providing material support to terrorists. This law explicitly states:

“Whoever knowingly provides material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization … shall be fined or imprisoned.”

But no one from that group was charged with terrorism.

They didn’t charge them with terrorism. They charged them as supporters of terrorists.

So, who are the terrorists they are allegedly supporting?

It can’t be ‘ANTIFA’. It isn’t an organization. And there is no federal domestic terrorism statute in the US.

Even The White House has admitted they believe that Antifa as a decentralized movement, not a formal entity. So, an ideology.

And you can’t prosecute an idea. Otherwise we’re all criminals. Legally, it makes the entire case a fabrication built on smoke.

The arraignment for the final two is scheduled for October 22, 2025. Don’t expect updates. Every defendant has been placed under a protective order, silencing their attorneys and sealing off anything else that comes that might reach the public.

The mugshots of Zachary Evett (left) & Autumn Hill (right), 2025. In the court docket, they describe Hill as being a “leader” and that the “Antifa cell” had a “cult-like” mindset.

Autumn Hill — a transgender woman legally named Cameron Arnold — is the perfect face for their story. This administration has repeatedly & openly attacked transgender individuals — even calling for them to lose their second amendment rights — by claiming they’re mentally ill & shouldn’t own a gun.

Who ‘Shot The Sheriff?’

So, the court records talk about someone named “co-conspirator 1” as shooting the police officer. But they don’t actually list who he is. The man accused of firing the shot isn’t named in any of the filings. But buried in a DOJ press release from July, I found out his name is Benjamin Hanil Song.

He is a Marine veteran. He is a trained marksman. They actually held an entire manhunt for him, and he was charged separately from the others. His charges were for attempted murder, and unlike the others, he is the only one who was not ever charged with terrorism or aiding terrorism.

Which is odd given he is the alleged shooter. The DOJ’s charges admit what they won’t say out loud — they don’t see him as a terrorist.

he alleged shooter — Benjamin Hanil Song— listed only as, “co-conspirator 1” in the latest court documents.

His name also doesn’t appear anywhere in the “antifa cell” court filing that Fox News ran with, either. I guess a Marine doesn’t make for a good domestic terrorist narrative.

Welcome to the ANTIFA Show

The war on “Antifa” was never real. It is a show. Executive orders, press conferences, and choreographed outrage built the illusion of a domestic enemy. The cameras rolled while officials read their lines.

How do I know it’s theater? Because since this happened it has been shared by Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, then the FBI deputy director. Even Fox News shared it. And it actually premiered on Fox News. They wanted us to see this. Especially with the upcoming protests.

It’s all part of a show, a show where…

Trump called it a “terrorist organization.”

Pam Bondi vowed to “destroy it.”

Mike Johnson called protesters “antifa people.”

Kristi Noem compared them to ISIS.

Each soundbite served the script. They needed a villain, so they invented one.

And in this performance, fear was the plot and control is the ending they want. Don’t give it to them.

Protesting peacefully does not make you an “antifa person” that supports terrorism.

Standing against fascism is not a bad thing. Never comply in advance. This case will fall apart. Do not let it scare you.

