Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Jasneski's avatar
Susan Jasneski
2d

This is very disturbing. Thank you for digging through all the information. This needs to stop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sueki89's avatar
Sueki89
2d

I am so glad that you are bringing these cases up to the light. These private prisons and ICE employees should be investigated and held responsible for their lies. Keep on exposing these stories!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
80 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dissent in Bloom
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture