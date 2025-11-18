The story starts in a rural Pennsylvania county most Americans will never visit, inside an ICE facility most Americans have never heard of. Two immigrants entered ICE’s Moshannon Valley ‘Processing Center’ alive. Both left in body bags.

One was found in a shower with his hands and feet tied behind his back, his death stamped a suicide. The other collapsed in solitary confinement after two days of being perfectly stable, his autopsy rewritten to fit a timeline that medicine can’t explain.

Each time, the same MAGA coroner signed off. Each time, GEO Group (the private prison giant who owns the facility) kept getting paid.

And each time, ICE buried the records behind FOIA stonewalls so thick that families had to sue just to learn how their loved ones died.

When news broke of the the latest death? That’s when I started digging. I needed to understand how a man could die like that inside an ICE facility with cameras, guards, and supposed protocols.

What I found was a pattern of silence, a trail of impossible explanations, and a system engineered to protect itself. And Kilmar Abrego Garcia — whose fate is already hanging by a thread — is being held in that very same place right now.

The more I looked at the latest death inside Moshannon, the faster the official story fell apart.

This is Chaofeng Ge, a 32-year-old legal permanent resident from Queens. He immigrated from China years earlier and had built a life in New York. In July 2025, he pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania to a non-violent fraud-related charge involving the unlawful use of communication devices. After sentencing, he was turned over to ICE for deportation processing.

But none of that explains, excuses, or even remotely justifies what happened next. A fraud conviction does not make someone disposable.

It was only five days after entering ICE custody, that Ge was found dead in a shower. According to his family’s lawsuit, he was discovered hanging by the neck, with his hands and feet tied behind his back. ICE labeled it a suicide. The coroner’s autopsy report did, too.

Ge’s Death Certificate: He was turned over to ICE for deportation processing on July 31st, and by August 5th, 2025, he was dead.

His family filed a FOIA request for information about his case, because they were being given none. And ICE repeatedly failed to meet the deadline. So, they are suing. Because the only way to get the truth out of DHS is to drag them into federal court.

I am not a person who jumps to conclusions, but the idea that a man tied at the wrists and ankles had killed himself inside a supervised ICE facility is impossible. So, I looked into the facility’s history, and I found out that Ge was not the first person to die under suspicious circumstances.

In 2023, a man named Frankline Okpu died in Moshannon, and the story ICE gave the public was just as impossible as the one they told about Ge.

His family also had to sue under FOIA to get information about his death, and court dockets show that ICE has dragged its feet at every single stage of the case. Status report after status report. But in time, more and more of the truth came out. As I hope it does for Mr. Ge’s case.

In the case of Frankline Okpu, the man should never have been in detention at all.

He had already won protection under the Convention Against Torture, which means the United States legally acknowledged that sending him home could get him killed. He should have walked out of that facility alive. Instead, ICE kept him locked inside Moshannon, pushed him into solitary, and in a bleak twist of irony he died in the one place that was supposed to keep him safe.

According to ICE’s own documents, staff carried out one of their routine bed sweeps, known by the detainees as, “fire drills.” This facility is known for random searches and tosses of sleeping quarters, beds, and treat any resistance as misconduct.

During that sweep, staff claimed Okpu “assaulted” an officer. That accusation was enough to send him into the Special Management Unit (SMU) aka the, “shu", Moshannon’s unit for solitary confinement.

Once he was inside solitary, the story got even stranger. ICE said he, ”may have ingested contraband K2 (synthetic marijuana) mixed with a tranquilizer,” but ICE claims that he signed a form refusing to go to a hospital, and so instead of sending him out for medical care, they put him on fifteen-minute checks and left him in segregation.

And for the next two days, fifteen minute checks were documented that say he was perfectly stable. He was alert and oriented (meaning no confusion). He was eating meals. He was sitting upright and responsive. The nursing staff and physician noted no signs of clinical deterioration for over 48 hours.

Then, without any warning, he was found dead in solitary confinement on December 6, 2023.

The death certificate says his death was an accident, and claimed he died from “MDMA toxicity.”

ICE also claims he died from “MDMA toxicity.”

MDMA does not take forty-eight hours to kill someone. It causes hyperthermia, hyponatremia, or serotonin syndrome within hours of ingestion, not days later. And if staff truly believed he ingested synthetic marijuana mixed with a tranquilizer, MDMA is not even part of that picture. Nothing about their medical response matches the drug they blamed.

ICE (nor the official death certificate) also never publicly disclosed that the toxicology report for Frankline had found fentanyl in his system, which makes the three doses of naloxone (Narcan) they gave far more telling. And why was this not reported?

But how could a man in solitary confinement who had been searched before his placement, and had been monitored around the clock for 2 days straight, suddenly be exposed to opioids?

Healthcare professionals do not give Narcan for MDMA, tranquilizer, or K2. Especially days later… you give Narcan when you believe someone has been exposed to opioids.

If their own timeline is true — and he really was eating, alert and stable for two days — the fentanyl did not come from the alleged K2 ingestion on December 4. It would have had to enter his system inside solitary.

Fentanyl has an onset of minutes. Not days.

The Missing Connection

At this point, it was clear that the contradictions were not just inside the facility. They were baked into the official paperwork itself. And in both cases, the final voice belonged to one person. The elected MAGA coroner who signed off on both deaths without calling out any of the medical impossibilities.

The name that appears on both death certificates is Kimberlee Shaffer-Snyder, the longtime Clearfield County coroner. Her signature is the final authority on both cases.

She is the official who ruled that Chaofeng Ge, a man found with his hands and feet bound had somehow committed suicide, and that Frankline Okpu died from MDMA toxicity while sitting in solitary confinement after two days of being clinically stable. Neither of which are medically possible.

But these explanations that match ICE’s narrative perfectly. Two rulings that ask the public to believe the unbelievable.

So I asked myself a simple question. Why? Why would anyone look at these facts and decide there is nothing to see here?

That is when I learned who Kim Shaffer-Snyder really is. She is not some neutral medical professional quietly doing her job. She is a committed MAGA loyalist, featured right on the DuBois Republican Committee’s website, her photo sitting beside their mission to “Make America Great Again.”

And that matters here, because MAGA politics has spent years calling immigrants criminals, animals, invaders. It has turned human beings into talking points. It has turned detention into punishment. It has turned cruelty into policy.

“These aren’t people, these are animals… We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in. … They’re animals, OK? And we have to fight so that this country wins.” — Donald J. Trump.

So when a MAGA-aligned coroner is the final voice on the deaths of two immigrants inside a county that profits off ICE detention, it is not a footnote. It is context. It is motive. It is the political lens through which these deaths were interpreted and certified.

I found a document for an IGSA between ICE, GEO, and Clearfield County. This is when everything finally made sense.

Clearfield County does not just have the Moshannon Valley ICE facility. It makes money from it. The whole setup works through something called an Intergovernmental Service Agreement, or IGSA. That is a contract where ICE pays the county to hold detained immigrants, and the county then pays the private prison company, GEO, to run the facility. It is basically a legal workaround that lets GEO avoid strict federal rules. This is something that exists nationwide, sadly.

The county is the middleman. GEO gets the contract. ICE gets the beds it wants.

And there is a lot of money involved. GEO pays Clearfield County two hundred thousand dollars a year just to keep the contract in place. GEO also gets a huge guaranteed payment of more than two point eight million dollars every month to operate the facility, even if many beds are empty. Then they get extra money for each person detained per day. With the number of people held there recently, ICE money going into this facility has added up to more than three point four million dollars a month.

Some states like New Jersey, New York, and Maryland looked at this system and said absolutely not. They banned their counties from signing IGSAs because they saw that detention becomes a business. More beds mean more money. More bodies mean more profit.

Clearfield County did not ban anything. It embraced the deal. And the Clearfield County coroner is Kim Snyder. She is the local official who ruled both of these deaths as nothing out of the ordinary. She is also a public MAGA supporter from a movement that calls immigrants criminals and “animals.”

Clearfield County benefits from the detention center. Kim Snyder is the Clearfield County coroner. And her rulings helped protect a facility that her county relies on for money.

Inside the System…

Here is the truth when you strip everything else away. Two immigrants died inside an ICE prison in a county that makes money from every occupied bed. The same MAGA coroner approved both impossible stories. ICE hid the records. GEO kept the checks. And the county kept the contract alive. That is the system. That is how it works. And that is how people disappear.

The cruelty inside Moshannon is not new. Long before Trump came back into power, an ACLU-backed investigation interviewed 77 people held inside the facility, and their stories paint a picture of a place designed to grind people down.

People said the moment you arrive, you are stripped, processed, and thrown into a color-coded jumpsuit that staff assign based on whatever they decide you are that day. Blue, orange, yellow, red. It looks like security. It feels like psychological torture. Your color controls your sleep space, your access to work, and how much fresh air you get. Several people said staff will set you up just to bump you into a harsher color.

Inside the pods, the lights stay on all night. The food is frozen or raw. The water tastes foul. Toilet paper, soap, and razors are rationed, and clothes sent to laundry come back filthier than before. People wait hours for a shared tablet just to call their families, and every minute drains what little money they can earn through voluntary labor that pays one to three dollars a day. That is the only way most people can afford to hear their child’s voice. Many described being terrified to speak up because complaints get punished.

Staff carry out ‘fire drills’, sweeping through pods, tearing apart belongings, and throwing people into solitary without warning. People said they were denied meals for complaining about raw food. Black immigrants described the harshest treatment, with officers calling them violent or dangerous. LGBTQ people were isolated under the guise of safety, which meant more isolation and more fear. Medical care was slow or withheld, with people waiting months for treatment and being brushed off with nothing but ibuprofen.

This was the documented reality. The environment where these people have died. This is the same environment the coroner keeps excusing. This is the place where Kilmar Abrego Garcia is sitting right now. The same environment where two families lost their loved ones forever.

None of this changes unless people file complaints, demand congressional investigations, and push their representatives to end county ICE contracts like this. The only thing that stops a system built on silence is people refusing to look away.

Share

Support The Author