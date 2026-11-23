In the small town in Des Moines County, Iowa, sits a facility by the name of Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP). Despite being located in a town with a census showing a mere 363 residents, the munitions facility has become so inundated with calls that a warning about the high call volume now appears on its official website.

The reason?

The U.S. Army plans to detonate up to 5 tons of neurotoxin lead azide and gave the hundreds of thousands of citizens within the fallout region only 5 days’ notice before the scheduled explosion despite an official federal procurement notice showing they’d known about the ‘unstable’ lead azide for at least 14 months.

On November 19, 2026, a federal court filed an emergency order, placing a temporary stop on the voluntary detonation. The U.S. Army stated they intended to blow it up anyway. The date’s been rescheduled twice from November 20 to November 23 and then to November 25.

The fact of the matter is that the U.S. government knew for 14 months, and thousands of citizens in both Middletown and the surrounding counties received only a 5-day ‘heads-up’ before a potent neurotoxin coated their homes, playgrounds, crops, water sources, and even the air.

This situation is troubling, especially when we know that decades of scientific research have established that there is no known safe level of lead exposure.

Lead exposure can cause long-term and irreversible brain damage, cognitive impairment, developmental delays, kidney damage, heart disease, reproductive issues, and death. If it doesn’t cause acute issues, it will cause chronic ones.

It’s the reason that landlords make you sign a waiver if you move into an older house with lead paint. But I digress.

So, how did we get here? What is happening underneath all the chaos?

The September 2025 notice serves as not only proof that the U.S. Army knew about the unstable lead but also an announcement of their plan to award a company named American Ordnance LLC a contract to neutralize the tons of lead azide.

A consistent 1:1 mixture of water and ethanol keeps the lead stored in 55-gallon drums stable.

The notice specifically states:

“It is anticipated that this procurement will result in an award to American Ordnance LLC who is the Operating Contractor at IAAAP.”

American Ordnance, LLC—which is a subsidiary of Day & Zimmermann, a defense contractor that brings in $2.9 billion in revenue a year—has operated and managed the IAAAP munitions facility since 1998.

American Ordnance LLC is the company that was responsible for conducting monthly inspections of the lead azide storage drums, checking the stabilizing solution annually, and replenishing it as needed throughout its contract, which extends through December 2028.

According to sworn testimony from Army Colonel Aaron Teller, American Ordnance had last measured or replenished the water-and-ethanol solution used to stabilize the explosives in September 2025.

When the drums were inspected 7 months later on April 28, 2026, by the U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel, they discovered crystallized lead azide in 58 of the 68 drums.

The drums are supposed to be inspected monthly and refilled once a year or as needed. Crystallization is not something that can happen within a month’s time.

By September 2026, the U.S. Army decided that the drums were too unstable to fix after they had seemingly sat untouched for another 12 months following the initial inspection. They weren’t able to be moved, opened, or refilled with the stabilizing solution because exposing the crystals to air carried a high risk of spontaneous detonation.

Despite the Army stating that the lead crystallization had gotten so bad it was now visible on the outside of the drum, they opted to remove the heavy metal blast doors from the bunkers containing the lead azide, thereby filling the unit with cold November air.

That is according to a November 21st court filing with the Department of Justice, where the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Adam Gustafsson, explicitly stated they intended the lead azide despite the court’s order.

The Army used the missing blast doors (that they removed) to justify the urgency.

They stated that the blast doors could not be replaced; the chamber was being kept stable by a makeshift of expanding foam and plywood, and if the temperature drops below 30°F, it could risk exploding on its own.

In a surprising development, just one day before the intended explosion, Trump ordered the military not to proceed unless the Eighth Circuit approved the operation and Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand agreed.

Here’s where things get really bizarre:

On March 26, 2026, the Department of Defense awarded a $30,300 contract to Munirem Environmental, LLC, to safely neutralize the lead.

Not stabilize, neutralize.

That contract was canceled just two months later, on May 27, 2026, with no clear reason for the contract termination listed.

Then another 8 months passed.

On November 13th, 2026, the U.S. Army filed for an emergency permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), seeking to intentionally and voluntarily detonate the lead azide, stating that it was too unstable to transport elsewhere.

The permit doesn’t expire until February 11, 2027, giving the government time to fight the emergency court order that has since been placed to stop the neurotoxic explosion. Three days later, on November 16, 2026, the EPA issued an official notice to residents of the area, stating that the U.S. Army was going to detonate the lead azide in just five days.

What many people aren’t aware of is the fact that the U.S. Army knew in 2004—22 years before it reached the point of instability—that the lead at IAAAP was deteriorating.

Rather than chemically neutralizing the lead at that time, they opted to add a stabilizing solution for decades, all while awarding American Ordinance more than $3.12 billion since 1999.

Just weeks before the emergency filing with the EPA, knowing about the neglect of the lead storage, the U.S. Army opted to award American Ordnance another $225k award for “agricultural and natural-resource support” activities at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

In a point of profound irony, the parent company of American Ordinance goes by the slogan, “We do what we say.”

Let’s talk about American Ordnance, the company that has managed the IAAAP since 1998.

The EPA fined American Ordance for hazardous waste violations in December 2024 after “the facility operators violated the terms of its hazardous waste management permit in 2023 when they improperly detonated explosives in a detonation chamber.”

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) found in a 2023 review that the plant had massive failures in updating its documentation, which listed what responsibilities were there for maintaining that safety, and who was responsible for them? It also noted discrepancies in how the contract money it received was actually being spent.

American Ordnance was also investigated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for at least 17 workplace health and safety violations at the facility between 2001 and 2024.

Records show that the Department of Defense knew about the lead deterioration going as far back as 2004, while American Ordnance was operating the plant.

That’s 22 years ago.

So how did a company with repeated safety failures receive contract renewal after contract renewal from the Department of Defense?

Well, to start, take a look at the bipartisan donations made by the PAC (DAYPAC) owned by American Ordnance’s parent company, Day & Zimmermann.

In 2025 to 2026, they donated thousands of dollars to many candidates, including Mike Rounds, Jerry Moran, Joni Ernst, and Mariannette Miller-Meekers.

Every single Congressperson above that received donations from the PAC later voted in their favor, opting to include approximately $3 billion in additional funding for munitions production and research and development in the FY26 military budget bill.

The people elect representatives, but corporations control them through corporate lobbying thanks to rulings like Citizens United. Meanwhile, we continue pouring trillions of taxpayer dollars into the Pentagon, which has failed nine consecutive financial audits since 2018.

That’s every single audit they’ve ever had.

Black box, much?

Is the neglect intentional, made as a land grab for data centers?

Some ‘netizens’ have theorized that this whole thing is a land grab for data centers. Such a move would make the surrounding area uninhabitable, allowing for cheap land acquisition for years to come.

I decided to look more into this, and there is some evidence that suggests this theory might have some weight to it. However, nothing is confirmed.

In 2016, the U.S. Army and American Ordnance partnered with local economic development organizations to establish the Commerce Center of Southeast Iowa, a 152-acre industrial development on federal land at the ammunition plant. Essentially, they planned to allow private corporations to use military infrastructure for commercial development.

And guess who provides the water and sewer distribution for that development?

American Ordnance.

Now, remember who owns American Ordnance? Day & Zimmermann.

Well, Day & Zimmermann also has an entire business division dedicated to constructing data centers, including their electrical systems, cooling infrastructure, and water systems.

A screen cap from a 2025 Facebook ad where Day&Zimmerman invite people to a mixer they’re hosting, telling potential attendees they will be able to “connect with industry leaders and discuss the future of data center construction.”

Just slightly down the road, on Highway 34, a company called AUR Middletown LLC, is working a $250 million AI data center proposal to expand their Bitcoin mining operations in the area.

The company’s representatives were already meeting with county officials in June 2026 to discuss the development and infrastructure it would need, with estimates of up to 43 million gallons of water being used per day.

The president and CEO of Aur Middletown LLC is JohnPaul Baric. Yes, JohnPaul is one name. It’s a subsidiary of Baric’s other company, a venture capital firm, Aurum Capital Ventures Inc., whose stated vision is to “invest in the building blocks of AI and HPC (High-Performance Computing).”

Baric also is listed as the CEO of a cryptocurrency mining company named “MiningStore.” In 2016, Baric was also listed as member of Ethereum Ventures, LLC,

Baric was able to build these three companies thanks to ‘generously sized’ financial investments. These investments include a combo of $1 million from relatives and an undisclosed amount from ultra-wealthy cryptocurrency investors, including Anthony Pompliano and Jason Williams.

Anthony Pompliano is a former Facebook employee who became a prominent cryptocurrency investor.

In a public LinkedIn post, Pompliano bragged about how the investment in a “19-year-old kid” had returned “15 times” his original investment.

Baric responded publicly, confirming he was the young innovator in the story, removing the shroud of mystery and successfully advertising Aurum to those in Pompliano’s network.

Interestingly, Pompliano has a separate company named Inflection Points, Inc. This “stealth” company was heavily invested in by Peter Thiel’s company, Thiel Capital, and Colin Anderson, the former CFO of Palantir. Pompliano was not in the little leagues of crypto capitalism.

Pompliano, Williams, and Baric had met when they previously worked together on a ‘mining’ operation that involved an energy facility owned by Williams. That’s where Baric reports finding his love of cryptocurrency mining.

It’s also where Baric gained access to wealthy, well-networked investors, financing networks, and knowledge of how to manipulate energy infrastructure.

His ‘love’ for cryptocurrency mining was evidently so strong that his company purchased Iowa property next to an electrical substation in 2019 and developed a cryptocurrency mining facility that uses more power than all of the locals combined. He also founded a different capital firm. Fuill Tilt Capital, with Jason Williams.

JohnPaul Baric (Source: MiningStore)

At this point, I could see that Barric had connections and an obviously wealthy background. However, we know that even the U.S. military relies on networking, and so I was determined to identify any and every connection between Baric’s companies and the U.S. military.

I didn’t have to look far.

Mark Schlei, Aurum’s chief financial officer, has military connections. Before working at Aurum, Schlei held the position of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of a major defense contractor, Sparton Corporation.

Mark Schlei (Source: LinkedIn )

Baric’s late maternal grandfather, Frederick John Roser (1938–2024), also had military ties. According to his published obituary, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1960, the same military branch that later became a major customer of Sparton Corporation.

Those that work in the military will tell you that frequently they establish relationships that last long after someone leaves discharges from the military, making Roser’s background another interesting detail when examining the broader network of military and government connections around Baric.

That’s not the only government connection.

Daniel Kaufman, one of Aurum’s listed investors and advisors, has a comprehensive background in government contracts, including a $477,202 Department of Energy contract to “reduce electric use” in residental homes. The project partners included Kaufman’s company, TerraCell Energy, and analysis software, ResiSpeak.

Kauffman also founded Enpira in 2017. The company provides ‘energy-management software’ to government and public agencies. In other words, they want you to use less so they can use more. These are the people who surround and work with the man who wants to purchase a data center just down the street from the munitions facility.

All the while, the Army recently announced negotiation agreements to construct massive commercial data centers on military bases in Texas and Utah.

The munitions storage containers at the site will most likely be destroyed in the explosions, according to Army predictions. So, what happens after that?

A bird’s-eye view of the IAAAP campus

What happens to the land that’s contaminated? People that have to leave their homes because it’s unsafe to stay in a place with lead-contaminated soil.

Could it be a data center? We can’t say for sure.

What I can say is that even if the area is contaminated heavily, data centers run pretty autonomously, with only a handful of human employees on site after construction is complete. A data center developer wouldn’t necessarily be concerned about contaminated land.

While there is a means, motive, and a kerfuffle of intermingled crypto-bro companies, there is also an opportunity if one of them just so happens to take advantage of the contaminated land. That doesn’t prove anything, but it’s worth examining everything together in the broader picture. And it’s worth keeping a close eye on in the coming future, no matter what happens.

So to summarize… we have the Army actively searching for people to build data centers on military bases, an ammunition plant run by neglectful contractors and already participating in commercial development, a defense contractor that provides ‘utility infrastructure,’ its parent company building data centers, and a proposed $250 million data center down the road.

What are your thoughts?

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