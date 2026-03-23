Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
1h

America and the world need much more Dissent.

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Vicki Krohn's avatar
Vicki Krohn
1h

As the USA government “quietly” descends into the same depraved behavior and actions of the Nazis in the 30’s and 40’s, its citizens go to work and live their lives in ignorance of what is being done in their name. It’s disgusting and shameful and I have no idea how we get it stopped.

Stephen Miller will hopefully go to prison for life, if we can ever get accountability for all of his hateful crimes.

Thank you for writing about this.

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