When the Trump administration demanded the end of Affordable Care Act subsidies that keep millions insured and Congress refused, the White House decided that they were going to punish the poor for it. Meanwhile, they’re all still getting paid. Including the President.

What a lot of people do not realize is the decision comes straight from Project 2025, the plan is to dismantle social programs, including the ACA, and rebuild government to serve wealth and power.

As the shutdown drags on, billions in emergency food aid for situations just like this remain frozen even though the law allows those funds to be used. Even though judges have ruled that the funds are used. And ultimately, forty-two million Americans (14.4 million of them kids) are caught in the crossfire, their hunger used as leverage to force through policies that strip them of healthcare and dignity.

This is not about negotiation. It is not about saving money. It is about control. The Trump administration, joined by much of Washington, does not care if people starve. They have refused to reopen the government again and again because our hunger is being used as leverage.

What they care about is helping the rich. They are stripping money from social programs to hand out tax breaks to billionaire donors who paid for his campaign, inauguration, and his ballroom.

He only cares about people who already have more than they could ever spend in ten lifetimes. These are the same people who pay a smaller share of their income in taxes than the nurses, teachers, and workers keeping this country alive. Some of the billionaires do not even pay taxes at all.

Where Are We Now?

On Friday evening, the Appeals Court refused to pause full SNAP payments but said it would review the case soon. Within hours, the Trump administration filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court.

That night, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson granted a temporary pause, blocking the lower court’s order to send out full food benefits. Her ruling sent the case back to the Appeals Court and she explicitly stated the Appeals Court was “expected to issue with dispatch” (meaning immediately) but it did not set a strict deadline.

If the Appeals Court rules against the Trump administration, they will likely appeal once again where it will go back to SCOTUS.

The pause on SNAP stays in effect until forty-eight hours after the First Circuit Appeals Court issues its decision.

SCOTUS

In the meantime, millions of Americans are left waiting, turning to food banks and mutual aid to survive. It is another reminder that when the government fails, the people feed each other. But it shouldn’t have to be this way.

We pay a significant percentage of our income tax into the government to help each other as it is. To fund programs like SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, and other social security nets as it is. But when that money is going to the ultra-wealthy and not Americans like us, it brings up the question as to what exactly we’re paying for?

How Did We Get Here?

This did not happen overnight. It was set up years ago.

When Congress passed the Affordable Care Act, they added a rule that the extra health care help, the subsidies that make insurance affordable, would end in 2025. That deadline was not random. It created a built-in crisis that could be used later.

At first, the ACA only helped people who made less than four times the poverty line. If you made even a few dollars more, you lost all your help. That meant families who were barely getting by suddenly could not afford insurance anymore.

During the pandemic, the government fixed it for a while. They expanded the help so millions more people could afford coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act extended it again, but only through 2025. Lawmakers knew it would expire right before the next election, so the fight we are seeing now was guaranteed to happen.

Just like in this photo from the Great Depression, Americans are lining up down the street at food banks in America, 2025 as seen here .

The Trump administration knew this too. They could have extended the help. They could have released the emergency food funds already sitting in reserve. They did not. Because the crisis itself is useful.

When people lose health care and cannot buy food, it lets the government say, “See? These programs do not work.” Then they can push to end them for good and give more money to the rich and powerful who fund their campaigns.

This is not a failure of the system. It is the system. It was built to break and to blame the people struggling the most when it does.

So now we are here. Millions of people are waiting for court orders, skipping meals, and praying the government decides to feed them. Not because the money is gone, but because those in power want it that way.

The Truth Is Simple

This is not a mistake. It is punishment.

The Trump administration is starving forty-two million Americans on purpose to get what they want. They are using hunger as a weapon to pressure Congress. The message is simple: if Democrats do not give in, if they do not pass everything the administration demands, the government will stay shut down and the people will suffer.

But here is the truth. They plan to take these programs away no matter what happens. The shutdown is only the excuse. It is a way to make people too desperate to fight back, too scared to ask why they are suffering.

Fear works for them. It keeps people quiet. It keeps them divided. It teaches everyone that if you depend on the government for food or health care, they can take it from you whenever they choose. They won’t tax the ultra-wealthy equally, they won’t take from the trillions in military spending. No, they will take it out on you. We wouldn’t need social nets if corporations paid fairly.

They know millions will starve. They know kids are going hungry. They know families are lined up at food banks across the country. And they do not care. Because this is about control, not care.

They have made it clear who they serve. The rich. The corporations. The donors who bankroll their power. They are not fighting for the working class. They are fighting to keep you in your place.

So if you still support Trump and you are not a billionaire, ask yourself what you are really cheering for. Because the people in charge have shown you exactly what they think your life is worth.

The money exists. The food exists. The power to fix this exists. They are choosing not to. That is not politics. That is cruelty.

And if they can get away with starving forty-two million Americans once, they will do it again.

