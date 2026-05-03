Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Diane's avatar
Diane
3d

As a cradle Catholic, let me assure you, none of the politicians or religious claiming to be Catholic, yet standing by all the blatant crimes against humanity and secret machinations, follow the teachings of the Catholic church I know. Sadly, too many of my faith community have been sucked into ugly politics via the abortion ticket.

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Margaret Kulow's avatar
Margaret Kulow
3d

Vance was incorrect (again) when he wrote “My views on public policy and what the optimal state should look like are pretty aligned with Catholic social teaching.” — The American Conservative (2019). Catholic SOCIAL teaching has been framed around the Gospels, Christ’s teachings and humility, and the Jesuits, particularly through their educational institutions. Opus Dei’s focus on control and power is not part of that.

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