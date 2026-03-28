There’s a place in northern Michigan where the pine trees grow so thick they block out the sun. Two lakes sit on either side of a 1,200-acre campus. In the summer, the air smells like campfire smoke and bug spray and the particular kind of hope that belongs to kids who are really, genuinely good at something.

For nearly a hundred years, that place — Interlochen Center for the Arts — has been where America sends its most talented young people. The ones who play violin like they’re possessed. The ones who sing in a way that makes adults cry. The ones who dance like their bodies were built for nothing else.

Norah Jones went there. Josh Groban. Chappell Roan. Felicity Huffman. Google co-founder Larry Page played saxophone in the cabins. Over 100,000 kids have passed through those woods since 1928. More than 145 Grammy Awards belong to alumni. It is, by any measure, one of the most known incubators of artistic talent in the country.

It is also the place where Jeffrey Epstein found his first known victim. She was thirteen years old.

THE BOY FROM BROOKLYN

Before we get to her, it’s important to understand how Epstein up there in the first place. Not in 1994, when the abuse began, but back in 1967, when he was just a kid.

Jeffrey Edward Epstein was born in January 1953 in Brooklyn to a working-class family. His father worked as a groundskeeper for the New York City Parks Department, while his mother was a school aide. The family lived in Sea Gate, a modest gated community on the edge of Coney Island. It wasn’t a glamorous place, and neighbors remembered his parents as quiet and humble.

The kid was sharp — scary sharp. He skipped two grades and finished high school at sixteen. He’d been playing piano since he was five and was widely seen as truly gifted. Friends remembered him as a real musician.

In the summer of 1967, when he was fourteen, Epstein attended the National Music Camp at Interlochen, where he studied bassoon, played in the orchestra, and explored radio.

A fellow camper from that same summer later wrote a memoir describing how the whole thing worked for kids without money. First you mailed in an audition tape, hoped for a scholarship, and your parents scraped together the rest.

This was the era of the ‘Summer of Love’, the Detroit riots, Vietnam escalating, and there was a place in the Michigan woods where none of that existed. Just music, and lakes, and kids who thought they might be special.

Epstein was one of those kids. Nobody saw what he would become. A cabinmate described him decades later as “sly” and “mildly eccentric” but “not mildly threatening.”

He left Interlochen after that one summer. He went to college, dropped out, taught math at the elite Dalton School, got fired, talked his way into Bear Stearns by lying about his degrees, and eventually became one of the most mysterious financiers in American history.

He never forgot Interlochen. In 1990, Epstein returned… not as a camper, but as a donor.

By this time, he was handling money for billionaires, most notably Les Wexner, the founder of Victoria’s Secret and one of the wealthiest men in America. Epstein held Wexner’s power of attorney, served as a trustee of the Wexner Foundation, and, for all intents and purposes, was the one deciding where Wexner’s ‘charitable funds’ were distributed.

And he decided some of it should go to Interlochen.

This is where it’s important to track the money closely, as it was the key to how Epstein built his operation. In 1991, he hosted an alumni gala at his Madison Avenue office, drawing over 175 attendees, including Interlochen administrators. He even agreed to pay for another event. In February 1992, he had ten tickets held at Lincoln Center for an Interlochen performance.

By 1993, he was admitted to Interlochen’s President’s Club — a donor advisory group whose members were authorized to “assist Interlochen by attending concerts, events and special meetings, identifying prospective students, and providing counsel to the president.”

Read that again. Epstein was authorized to identify prospective students. To find choose kids for the school.

In November 1993, Epstein started talking with Tim Ambrose, Interlochen’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement, about building a cabin on campus. The first idea was a ski-lodge-style fourplex, but Epstein changed his mind, wanting something smaller and more private.

By February 1994, Ambrose sent a thank-you letter to Epstein for a $200,000 donation to fund what would become the Jeffrey Epstein Scholarship Lodge. The letter noted that Epstein could use the lodge for up to two weeks each year and still claim a full tax deduction.

“Naturally,” Ambrose added, “we would like you to visit the new lodge this summer.”

The letter mentioned that whenever scholarship awards were given from Epstein’s fund, the school would inform him of the recipients. It also stated that if Epstein wished to meet the students, they would help arrange an on-campus meeting.

The lodge, finished in the spring of 1994, was a cozy cedar log cabin complete with a stone fireplace and a whirlpool tub. A school newsletter placed it on Penn Colony Road, near the junior girls’ camp. An FBI interview later pointed out that it was “separate from campus” and “people would not see others coming and going.”

Of that $200,000 given, Epstein personally contributed just $15,000. The rest — $185,000, or 92.5% — came from the Wexner Foundation. But the lodge bore only Epstein’s name.

The Wexner Foundation told Forbes it had “no knowledge of any improper involvement between Epstein and Interlochen.”

Maria Farmer, a former Epstein victim and artist, once said, "Ghislaine answers to Wexner. I know that, for a fact. That's how I knew he was the head of the snake."

Maria Farmer, another Epstein victim, says she met Epstein and Maxwell at her art show in New York in the mid-1990s, when she was an artist and grad student. In an affidavit, Farmer said Epstein offered to help her career if she sold him a painting at half price. She agreed and sold it to him that night for around $6,000. She was one of the many victims of this pipeline.

Maria Farmer survived Epstein and Maxwell. Then she painted what she saw. Wexner at the center. The head of the snake.

It was the perfect setup, ready just in time.

SUMMER, 1994.

A young girl was sitting alone on a bench. She was between classes in the voice program. She was thirteen years old. Her father, a conductor and composer, had recently died of leukemia. Her family was living in a friend’s pool house.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell walked up to her. They had a small Yorkshire Terrier with them. Maxwell started the conversation. Epstein bragged about being a patron of the arts. He said he gave scholarships to talented young artists like her. They asked about her background, her family, where she lived.

As she stood to leave, Epstein asked for her mother’s phone number in Florida. The request startled her, but at thirteen, facing an older man who seemed influential, she didn’t feel like she could refuse.

Here is a detail that gives me chills: Her mother called Interlochen to ask about this man. A receptionist at the school told her, according to FBI testimony: “He is our guardian. He is trustworthy around the kids, and there is no need to worry.”

Court records show that several weeks later, back in Florida, Epstein called the house. He spoke to the mother first, explaining that he mentors young kids and provides scholarships for the arts. He sent a driver to bring them to his Palm Beach mansion. Over the next several months, Epstein and Maxwell groomed the girl. They took her to movies. They went shopping. They lounged around Epstein’s estate.

Then the conversation took a turn, and the sexual references began to appear.

Maxwell told the young girl that once you’ve slept with an ex-boyfriend, “they’ve been grandfathered in and you could go back and fuck them whenever you wanted.”

Epstein insisted she wear children’s cotton underwear rather than the items she chose for herself. After almost every visit, he sent her home with two or three hundred-dollar bills for her mother, explaining it was “since she’s having a hard time and struggling as a widow.”

On one visit, Epstein brought her to Mar-a-Lago, where he introduced the fourteen-year-old to Trump. As stated in her lawsuit, Epstein playfully elbowed Trump and said, “This is a good one, right?” Trump smiled, nodded, and they both laughed. She said she felt uneasy but was too young to grasp the reason why.

Toward the end of 1994, Epstein invited her into his pool house and began masturbating in front of her. She was thirteen.

That was the beginning. Over the next several years, the abuse escalated — at his home in Palm Beach, his townhouse in Manhattan, his ranch in New Mexico. She flew on his private jet. In 1996, at sixteen, he moved her to New York City. He co-signed her apartment lease. He paid her private school tuition.

Once she and her mother were financially dependent on him, he raped her. From that point forward, for several years, Epstein raped her on multiple occasions.

Maxwell was frequently present.

In 1999, the girl — now a young woman — moved to Los Angeles. She stopped returning Epstein’s calls. She finally escaped. She described herself in her 2020 lawsuit as the “guinea pig” that Epstein and Maxwell used to build their criminal enterprise.

Her lawsuit was settled in January 2021. She received an unspecified amount from the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program.

But here’s the thing: the court documents proving all of this (once publicly available on the DOJ’s website) have been removed. There are still dozens of lawsuits going on against Epstein and his associates because they hurt thousands of children and women over the years.

As of March 2026, the DOJ link to her 2020 lawsuit returns a “page not found” error. The only way to read the original filing is through the Internet Archive. Could it be because it explicitly names Trump?

SHE WASN’T THE ONLY VICTIM AT INTERLOCHEN

In 1994, the girl was the first child that Epstein targeted at Interlochen, but she wasn’t the last. A few summers later, in the late 1990s, Epstein and Maxwell returned to Interlochen. They approached a fourteen-year-old student the same routine: a small dog, friendly chatter, and curious questions about her family. This second young woman spoke out publicly for the first time to NPR in February 2026.

“Every kindness, every conversation, every moment you thought someone believed in you was calculated,” she said. “When you were no longer useful, you learned that none of it was real.”

In the summer of 1997, Epstein and Maxwell met Melissa Solomon, a fourteen-year-old cellist from South Africa, at Interlochen. Epstein paid approximately seven years of her tuition at Interlochen’s boarding school and later again at Juilliard.

Solomon has spoken publicly about her experience on the podcast “Broken: Jeffrey Epstein,” Season 1, Episode 4: “Where the Strings Are.”

She was told she was “his type.” When she refused to recruit attractive Juilliard classmates for Epstein and declined to attend a party to “charm” Prince Andrew, the money stopped. She was left with roughly $100,000 in unpaid tuition. From the very start, finances were how they controlled these girls.

She called the Interlochen campus “a doorway to teenage girls without parents around.”

Interlochen kept bringing them back. And they kept finding girls.

There was also Nadia Bjorlin, the thirteen-year-old daughter of deceased Swedish conductor Ulf Bjorlin. Epstein and Maxwell targeted her at Interlochen in the summer of 1994. Maxwell cultivated Nadia’s mother’s trust. Nadia stated, “She was like a mother. She was always calling my house.”

But Fary Bjorlin, Nadia's mother and Ulf's widow, found Epstein "creepy" and kept her daughter away. No abuse occurred. She is the exception that proves the rule.

Four girls shared the same campus. Epstein worked the same tactic on each of them, always with a small dog in tow.

WHAT THE INSTITUTION KNEW

Every institution tells the same story after the fact: We didn’t know. We had no record. Our policies are there to prevent this.

Interlochen has now conducted two internal reviews of its relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It announced the same result both times, with remarkable consistency. No record of complaint.

Here is what they are not telling you. The school’s own records policy in the 1990s mandated destruction of documents after ten years. President Trey Devey conceded to NPR that a complaint could have been filed and documented. So when the school did both its reviews, “there wasn’t a record” of the conversation to audit.

Tim Ambrose also told NPR that he and Maxwell arranged for Epstein and Maxwell to “self-check in and self-check out” from the lodge. He typically wouldn’t see them at all during their visits. When he tried to meet face-to-face with Epstein, he was rebuffed. “They just wanted to be left alone.”

During one visit, Maxwell informed Ambrose that she, Epstein, and “their personal masseuse” would be coming. Ambrose apparently did not find this alarming.

Katharine Laidlaw, a former vice president at Interlochen, said Epstein’s last donation was in 2003. She told The Daily Beast in 2019 that once the school learned about his conviction, it cut off contact with him and took his name off all donor displays.

The school’s claim that “all contact ended” with Epstein after his 2008 conviction is contradicted by documentary evidence. File EFTA01963410 contains a 2013 email from Ambrose to Epstein (five years after the conviction for soliciting a minor) in which Ambrose references working with Epstein on the lodge and compliments him on his wealth.

The school's claim that all contact ended in 2008 is further undermined by donor records examined by the Stage Left Report, which suggest Interlochen was still courting Epstein for donations, stewardships, and gala invitations as late as 2015. The Stage Left Report documented a systematic pattern across performing arts schools, camps, studios, and companies. Juilliard. Steps on Broadway.

The contact did not end. The paper trail just did.

And then there’s what might be the most disturbing document of all: Jmail file EFTA02653296 shows that in 2017 — nine years after his conviction, two years before his death — Epstein tried to send yet another girl to Interlochen. The school declined. Not because a registered sex offender was sponsoring her enrollment, but because she was too old.

Pages that were released because Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025. The President signed it. The DOJ released over 3 million pages on January 30, 2026. Then it started pulling them back.

As of early March 2026, 47,635 files had been removed from the public database.

An NPR investigation found the removals specifically targeted files containing allegations against President Trump, including FBI interviews with the Interlochen Jane Doe, who described being introduced to Trump at Mar-a-Lago at age fourteen.

Meanwhile, the DOJ failed to properly redact victims' names while protecting the names of the men accused of abusing them. Attorneys reported thousands of redaction failures across nearly 100 survivors.

The government was more careful about shielding the powerful than protecting the children.

A LONG HISTORY HISTORY OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT?

Epstein was not an anomaly at Interlochen. The conditions that made him possible did not begin with him. In June 2025, Interlochen announced an entirely separate investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple faculty members dating to the 1960s and 1970s. This is the same era Epstein attended as a camper.

The investigation was triggered by a report received in April 2024. It is being conducted by the Sanghavi Law Office, a Massachusetts firm led by former federal civil rights attorneys.

Attorney Matthew Curtis told the Record-Eagle: “I think you’re going to find this was a systemic problem of ongoing abuse at the academy that was kept private, but known by many.”

Matthew Curtis is an attorney who once represented victims of Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics doctor who abused hundreds of young girls for nearly thirty years. The institution knew then, and it stayed quiet.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an active criminal investigation. Under Michigan law, there is no statute of limitations for first-degree criminal sexual conduct when the perpetrator is a teacher at a school where the victim is enrolled.

As of March 2026, no charges have been filed. Interlochen has declined to name the accused faculty or disclose the number of complainants.

WHAT THIS IS REALLY ABOUT

A convicted sex offender used donations to buy access to children at a prestigious school. The school gave him a lodge near the junior girls’ camp, an advisory council seat, and a receptionist who told worried mothers he was trustworthy. Its own record-destruction policy erased the evidence. When the truth came out through lawsuits, testimony, and DOJ files, the documents started disappearing from government websites.

This is not left or right. It is about a system that protects people with money and power at the expense of children who have neither. The system failed these girls. And right now, it is still trying to make sure you don’t find out how.

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