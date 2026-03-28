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Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
Mar 28

Disgusting people who use their wealth and influence to prey on young girls (and probably some boys too). Demand the release of the missing documents and believe the survivors !!

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⛧ցᏂ0Ṡ✞⛧'s avatar
⛧ցᏂ0Ṡ✞⛧
Mar 28

✨️🌈 #PROTECTTHECHILDREN 🫂✨️

🚩Let's not forget that #Epstein was a puppet. What's #Ghislaine up to now?

🤔Did Epstein's handlers trade him out for someone new? If so, who?

🗣Crazy how all "the rich n famous" suddenly left the U.S. and mostly moved to places with no extraction laws or their own PRIVATE ISLANDS🫩 VERY suspicious behavior if you ask me🤷🏻‍♀️

#🖕🏼ThisShit #🖕🏼Zionists #🖕🏼Epstein #News #🖕🏼TheRich #HANGPEDOPHILES

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