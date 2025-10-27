Dissent in Bloom ♥

Dissent in Bloom ♥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cassandra’s Truth 🕊️🏳️‍🌈💕🇨🇦's avatar
Cassandra’s Truth 🕊️🏳️‍🌈💕🇨🇦
1d

The cruelty was always the point 💔🥺🤢

Pure EVIL

This is such good news! Fingers crossed 🤞💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dawn Barajas's avatar
Dawn Barajas
1d

They can’t and won’t admit they are wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dissent in Bloom
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture